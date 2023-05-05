Growing up among the Washington, D.C., media elite is a distant shout from Buffalo, but Luke Russert has always felt the echoes of his father’s hometown. That was true when Tim Russert was alive, and it is still today, 15 years after his death.

Luke, the 37-year-old son of the late NBC newsman, is on a tour promoting his first book, “Look For Me There: Grieving My Father, Finding Myself.” He’s stopping here for a reading and signing event at 6 p.m. Sunday at the Blackthorn Restaurant & Pub, located in the same South Buffalo neighborhood where his father grew up.

But this isn’t Luke Russert’s reintroduction to Buffalo. He came to the city frequently with his father, and has been a frequent visitor since. We interviewed Russert recently in Washington, D.C., where he still lives, but much of the conversation was about Buffalo. Here’s a look at some of his favorite places and things to do:

• Driving the streets of South Buffalo and West Seneca. Tim Russert grew up on Woodside Avenue in South Buffalo until about age 10, when his family moved to Kirkwood Drive in West Seneca. He tours his father’s old neighborhoods and, on a recent visit, stopped by the American Legion South Buffalo Post No. 721, where his grandfather, Timothy Russert, affectionately known as “Big Russ,” was a longtime member and one-time commander.

“I really feel my father, I really feel my grandfather,” says Luke, who also checks out Tim Russert Park, located at the end of Kirkwood Drive. “It centers me. I like to envision what it looked like in the ‘50s and ‘60s.”

• Looking at his dad’s old bedroom window. When Luke visited Buffalo as a child, Tim Russert made sure they stayed in Big Russ’ home on Kirkwood. Luke slept in his dad’s old bedroom. “I think it was important for him to have me stay in that house,” Luke says. “I think he liked that I experienced it in the room that he lived in for all those years.”

When Luke returns to the street, he glances at the second-story bedroom window, which is visible from the driveway. “I just think about young Timmy, studying and studying and studying and studying and working and working and working, and it all comes from that room,” he says. “That’s where it’s all born out of.”

• Dining out, from casual to fancy. “I love to eat,” says Russert, who listed a handful of South Buffalo spots he enjoys: Imperial Pizza, Artone’s Pizza & Subs, Daly’s Bar and Nine-Eleven Tavern. Those are casual, come-as-you-are spots, the type his grandfather embraced and his father loved. On the sleeker side, he recently discovered the Dapper Goose in the city’s Black Rock neighborhood, which he calls “high-end dining, it was really good. You felt like you’re in Brooklyn.”

• Stopping for a pint at the Blackthorn Restaurant & Pub. His go-to is a Guinness. “It’s always wonderful,” Russert says. “I get to see people from the old neighborhood there.”

• Discovering new wings. “People say, ‘What’s your favorite wing?’ and I’m pretty stereotypical about that: I like to go to Duff’s,” Russert says, “Nine-Eleven Tavern is quite good. But I did discover Adolf’s Tavern in the Old First Ward.”

Russert visited Adolf’s Old First Ward Tavern recently with his friend Nate Geary, the WGR-AM sports broadcaster. He ordered medium wings, extra crispy (“always have to be extra crispy”) and is sold. “They have a really good wing,” Russert says, “so the secret’s out now.”

• Go (to the) Bills and Sabres. On most Sunday mornings in the fall, Tim Russert ended “Meet the Press” with a “Go Bills!” A few hours later, he and Luke were watching the Bills games together.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. SUBSCRIBE: $1 for 3 months

“The Bills are synonymous with my dad,” Russert says. “That’s why I rarely miss a game. When they’re playing he’s alive again. Those Sundays were the closest I felt to him.”

When Luke visited Buffalo in March, he hit both a Sabres game and the Bruce Springsteen concert at KeyBank Center, and took a ride through Orchard Park, where the road leading to Highmark Stadium is called “Timothy J. Russert Highway.” The Bills dedicated a plaza outside the stadium to Russert after his 2008 death. Luke also stepped across the street from Highmark to check out the flag marking the site of the future Bills stadium, scheduled to open in 2026.

“To see his name on the road next to the stadium and know that he’ll be there close by for another generation is very special,” Russert says. “We’re going to get a Super Bowl trophy paraded on Tim Russert Highway, it’s going to happen.”

***

Luke Russert is visiting Buffalo for a book launch event on Sunday. He's appearing at 6 p.m. at the Blackthorn Restaurant & Pub, 2134 Seneca St., for a book reading and signing. Pre-ordered copies of "Look For Me There" are available through Talking Leaves Books and include a free pint from Blackthorn. Attendees are asked to preregister on the Talking Leaves website. A portion of the book sales will be donated to the GoFundMe page for the late Buffalo firefighter Jason Arno, who died in the line of duty March 1. Donations also will be accepted onsite.

Where to find the restaurants in this story:

Adolf’s Old First Ward Tavern, 555 South Park Ave.

The Dapper Goose, 491 Amherst St.

Duff’s Famous Wings, multiple locations, see duffswings.com

Imperial Pizza, 1035 Abbott Road