'The Comeback' comes alive in sports book about 1993

There are lots of insights as the players experienced the highs and lows of the improbable, come-from-behind victory. Many are provided in interviews with wide receivers Andre Reed and Don Beebe, kicker Steve Christie and backup tight end Rob Awalt.

Ostrowsky describes the mood at halftime, when the score was 28-3, as "a strange mixture of hopeless, fury, and calmness." Linebacker Darryl Talley and defensive coordinator Walt Corey yelled at players to rise to the occasion. In contrast, coach Marv Levy "was slicing an orange and matter-of-factly rationalizing to his guys that they, too, could easily score 28 points in a half."

When an intercepted pass from Reich was taken for a touchdown on the fifth play of the second half, fans began leaving in droves. Awalt told teammates that with the game now out of reach they should ease up a little to avoid getting hurt and having to rehab in the offseason.

Then the comeback began that saw four touchdowns in seven minutes, including three TD catches by Reed. Ostrowsky describes how players began to believe they could actually come all the way back and win the game.

"Marv always talked about resilience anyway, but that was the epitome of it if you ask me," Christie said. "Never giving up regardless of the score line, and that's a lesson to everybody really at any level, in any sport."

Mark Sommer covers preservation, development, the waterfront, culture and more. He's also a former arts editor at The News.

