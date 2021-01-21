'The Comeback' comes alive in sports book about 1993

When I saw a new book called "Pro Sports in 1993: A Signature Season in Football, Basketball, Hockey and Baseball," I wondered: What happened in sports that year to merit so much attention?
It turns out, a lot.
Author David Ostrowsky wrote about 1993 because it was the first year he became completely engrossed in sports, and it turned out to be a good call.
That year the Bills, in the middle of their four-year Super Bowl run, engineered the greatest comeback in NFL history. There was also the resurrection of the Dallas Cowboys franchise, which crushed the Bills in the Super Bowl, and longtime San Francisco 49ers quarterback Joe Montana's first season in Kansas City.
In baseball, Toronto Blue Jays outfielder Joe Carter launched a World Series-ending home run to beat the Phillies, and the Orioles opened Camden Yards, marking a new era of retro ballparks in the major leagues.
The Montreal Canadiens became the last team from Canada to win the Stanley Cup, and the Chicago Bulls, led by Michael Jordan, capped the first of what would be two three-peat championships.
Ostrowsky is a skilled and versatile writer, and his solid research and interviews with an array of participants makes each of these stories a worthwhile read.
The book's closing chapter on the Bills' improbable AFC wild-card game comeback against the Houston Oilers from a 35-3 deficit in the third quarter to a 41-38 win in overtime, engineered by backup quarterback Frank Reich, will be of particular interest to Buffalo sports fans.
There are lots of insights as the players experienced the highs and lows of the improbable, come-from-behind victory. Many are provided in interviews with wide receivers Andre Reed and Don Beebe, kicker Steve Christie and backup tight end Rob Awalt.
Ostrowsky describes the mood at halftime, when the score was 28-3, as "a strange mixture of hopeless, fury, and calmness." Linebacker Darryl Talley and defensive coordinator Walt Corey yelled at players to rise to the occasion. In contrast, coach Marv Levy "was slicing an orange and matter-of-factly rationalizing to his guys that they, too, could easily score 28 points in a half."
When an intercepted pass from Reich was taken for a touchdown on the fifth play of the second half, fans began leaving in droves. Awalt told teammates that with the game now out of reach they should ease up a little to avoid getting hurt and having to rehab in the offseason.
Then the comeback began that saw four touchdowns in seven minutes, including three TD catches by Reed. Ostrowsky describes how players began to believe they could actually come all the way back and win the game.
"Marv always talked about resilience anyway, but that was the epitome of it if you ask me," Christie said. "Never giving up regardless of the score line, and that's a lesson to everybody really at any level, in any sport."
