The characters from 'The Fourth Child' have thoughts about Buffalo. Lots of them.

As it happens, Winter was born just weeks before the Blizzard of ’77, the most spiteful Buffalo winter of all. Her mother brought her home from Children’s Hospital — and they didn’t leave the house for six weeks.

And all the historical flashpoints were bad, comically bad. An assassin in Buffalo killed President McKinley. The only president that Buffalo could rightfully claim was Millard Fillmore, muddy dullard, who died there, too. Buffalo had a Frank Lloyd Wright building and tore it down. Diphtheria in Buffalo killed Mark Twain’s baby, his firstborn son, Langdon, at home. They tore that house down, too.

Langdon Clemens didn’t really die in Buffalo; he was born here but died in Hartford. Even so, Jane is the one thinking all this, and if she is mistaken — well, that’s the theme of what comes next.

Even the city’s name was a blunder: Buffalo, supposedly a garbling of “beau fleuve,” beautiful river, a name that French fur trappers may have jokingly used for a local creek. No bison ever set foot in Buffalo, except on the jerseys of local sports enthusiasts. The baseball team doubled down on this misapprehension by calling themselves the Buffalo Bisons, although the plural of bison is bison.