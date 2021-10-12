The characters from 'The Fourth Child' have thoughts about Buffalo. Lots of them.

Jessica Winter loves Buffalo, though sometimes, in her new novel, it can be hard to tell.
Keep in mind that “The Fourth Child” is written in close third person, so that the omniscience of the narrator is limited. This means Winter is not the one riffing on our fair city. Her characters — sometimes Jane, sometimes Jane’s daughter Lauren — are the ones thinking these things. And, oh, they have thoughts about Buffalo.
Jane wonders if part of the problem with Buffalo is simply the name: a hirsute, lumbering beast, plodding a flat, frosty landscape, resigned to its destiny as ground meat or drive belts or fertilizer. Bilked, buffeted, befuddled, Buffaloed. Buffalo is a puffing freight train hauling eternal bad luck, inscribed in the collapse of coal and Bethlehem Steel, the pathos of wingless chickens, the endless blinding nihilist snow. Lake Ontario to the north and Lake Erie to the southwest fog the lines between water and sky, washing their stars in gray milk when they aren’t spitefully dumping snow on them.
As it happens, Winter was born just weeks before the Blizzard of ’77, the most spiteful Buffalo winter of all. Her mother brought her home from Children’s Hospital — and they didn’t leave the house for six weeks.
And all the historical flashpoints were bad, comically bad. An assassin in Buffalo killed President McKinley. The only president that Buffalo could rightfully claim was Millard Fillmore, muddy dullard, who died there, too. Buffalo had a Frank Lloyd Wright building and tore it down. Diphtheria in Buffalo killed Mark Twain’s baby, his firstborn son, Langdon, at home. They tore that house down, too.
Langdon Clemens didn’t really die in Buffalo; he was born here but died in Hartford. Even so, Jane is the one thinking all this, and if she is mistaken — well, that’s the theme of what comes next.
Even the city’s name was a blunder: Buffalo, supposedly a garbling of “beau fleuve,” beautiful river, a name that French fur trappers may have jokingly used for a local creek. No bison ever set foot in Buffalo, except on the jerseys of local sports enthusiasts. The baseball team doubled down on this misapprehension by calling themselves the Buffalo Bisons, although the plural of bison is bison.
Jane is riffing on all this in the mid-1970s, when O.J. Simpson still roamed Rich Stadium for the Buffalo Bills.
The namesake of the football team, hapless but for the splendid O.J., is Buffalo Bill Cody, a man with no ties to the city, who in fact won his nickname being a prodigious killer of buffalo. His sharpshooting provided meat for the crews building a western railroad. Stacks of dead buffalo, nowhere near Buffalo.
And then, a kill shot of Jane’s own:
To be from Buffalo was to have made a mistake.
Do not be offended, dear reader. Remember: These are Jane’s thoughts, not Jessica’s. Besides, we know that last line is not really true.
For proof, one need look no further than Winter herself.