 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Steve Cichon's latest book celebrates the legends and his love of Buffalo broadcasting
0 comments

Steve Cichon's latest book celebrates the legends and his love of Buffalo broadcasting

  • Updated
  • 0
Support this work for $1 a month
Cichon and Newberg

Steve Cichon, left, with Rich Newberg.

Steve Cichon has written a love story. It’s about his first and lasting love for Buffalo broadcasting and the people who brought the “Buffalo story” into the living rooms and hearts of generations of Western New Yorkers. The result is “100 Years of Buffalo Broadcasting,” a labor of love that has its roots in Cichon's childhood.

The project gathered steam in 2003, when he went online to find information on legendary anchorman Irv Weinstein and found nothing. Cichon says he became more determined than ever to write the book so that Buffalo’s local broadcast giants would never be forgotten.

One of his mentors, the late WBEN newsman Ed Little, spent 62 years on local radio. “Ed never said a nasty thing about anyone,” he recalls. Cichon loved to hear Little's stories, with a sprinkling of humor for seasoning. He would often tell audiences who marveled at the number of years he devoted to his audience, “I’m so old, I once told Marconi ‘that invention of yours will never work!’ ”

Cichon cover

Cichon rattles off a short list of broadcast legends who appear in his book.

“We visit Clint Buehlman and Danny Neaverth; Uncle Mike Mearian and Rocketship 7; the Lone Ranger & KB’s War of the Worlds; Meet the Millers and Dialing for Dollars; John Corbett & Chuck Healy and Irv, Rick & Tom; The Hound and John Otto and so many more of the great broadcasters who were there as we experienced the best (and worst) times of our lives.”

Cichon was smitten by the broadcasting bug as a 6-year-old.

“I was intrigued by the attachment my two grandpas had to their radios,” he recalls. “One grandpa was a Bills and Sabres season ticket holder who was glued to every play-by-play call by Van Miller and Ted Darling when the teams played away games. The other loved his Polka music with Stan Jasinski.” Little Stevie never would have imagined he would one day be producing a sportscast for Van Miller at WIVB, or researching for Stan Baron and his “One-On-One Sports” show at WBEN Radio.

Cichon started a mock radio station in his house when he was 10. At 15, he was hired by Kevin Keenan at WBEN to run the audio board on weekends. At age 18, he produced a tribute to Darling, whose death at age 61 shocked the Buffalo sports world. “The heartfelt and overwhelming reaction to that piece changed me and changed the way I looked at my job,” he says in the book.

During his years in broadcasting, Cichon served as producer for Buffalo Bills Football, executive producer of the Sabres Radio Network, news anchor, reporter and eventually news director at WBEN Radio, and sports producer at WIVB-TV.

I remember when he first joined the Channel 4 family as a young producer. He seemed to soak up his surroundings in the newsroom. During the era when WBEN radio and WIVB-TV were housed under the same roof, he sacrificed going to his high school prom and a trip to France so he could fulfill his sports duties at the radio station.

“Those were my high school years,” he says. “I didn’t have a lot of high school friends. The people I worked with at WBEN radio when I was 15 years old, those are my high school friends.”

Cichon has written six books on various aspects of Buffalo’s history. His website, “Buffalo Stories,” is filled with tales of legendary figures in the Buffalo Broadcasting industry. He knows the industry from the inside out.

“I am thoroughly Buffalo,” says Cichon. “This place is in my DNA.”

And he is never far from his “first love.” He is surrounded by broadcast memorabilia.

"I became a repository for wayward ephemera,” he says, with some concern for how much longer he can keep collecting pieces of the past. His passion for broadcasting and for preserving Buffalo’s history earned him the position he once held as president of the Buffalo Broadcasters Association.

Cichon and Marty Biniasz, a founding member of the Buffalo Broadcast Pioneers before the name changed to the Association, were among the “dumpster divers” who rescued discarded news film, videotape and old equipment before it could be taken to the curb. They and other protectors of our moving image history sheltered the treasures from yesteryear in basements and sub-basements, under their beds and any other place they could find safe storage space. Cichon says one piece of vintage television equipment, a 1948 RCA camera pedestal, was so heavy that it fell through the floor boards of Biniasz's grandmother’s attic.

I once autographed a photo for him at the Erie County Fair. He said he put my photo alongside one signed by Bob Koop on his bedroom “wall of fame.” Of course, those two pictures were the only artifacts not to have survived his post childhood years. I forgave him.

The BBA’s cornerstone Archive Project now has a warehouse filled with archival news film, videotape and memorabilia dating to the 1950s. The BBA is preserving this history by digitizing the big stories of the day and making them available to the public. Cichon took possession of a major advertising film collection from the Sherwin Greenberg advertising agency when space became an issue at the BBA warehouse.

Cichon likes to keep people guessing about what makes him tick. If you read his book you’ll have a direct pipeline into his soul. After viewing the photos, reading the quotes and learning the history, you’ll find a man still in love with the dream he chased as a child.

Rich Newberg is a retired broadcast journalist who worked at WIVB (Channel 4) in Buffalo for 37 years.

0 comments

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Why the book that inspired HBO's 'The Undoing' is so much better than the series
Books

Why the book that inspired HBO's 'The Undoing' is so much better than the series

Sometimes, the book is better. Like maybe a lot of you, I got pulled into "The Undoing" on HBO a couple of months back. A psychological thriller starring Nicole Kidman as a well-off New York City therapist and Hugh Grant as her debonair doctor husband who's definitely not what he seems (and possibly may be a murderer), it was a series that promised a lot (think "Big Little Lies," Manhattan ...

A dozen paperbacks perfect for Valentine's Day reading
Books

A dozen paperbacks perfect for Valentine's Day reading

In this special Valentine's Day edition of Paperback Picks: a multitude of novels about love, in all its beautiful variety. Some of these are favorites of mine; some are books I've been meaning to get to; all should provide some pleasantly heart-shaped distraction. "Call Me By Your Name" by André Aciman. Transformed into a passionately beautiful movie a few years ago, Aciman's 2007 novel takes ...

+2
This week's bestsellers from Publishers Weekly
Books

This week's bestsellers from Publishers Weekly

Here are the bestsellers for the week that ended Saturday, Feb. 6, compiled from data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide, powered by NPD BookScan © 2021 NPD Group. (Reprinted from Publishers Weekly, published by PWxyz LLC. © 2021, PWxyz LLC.) HARDCOVER FICTION 1. "The Four Winds" by Kristin Hannah (St. Martin’s) Last week: — 2. "The ...

'Made in China' documents cheap goods from forced-labor camps
Books

'Made in China' documents cheap goods from forced-labor camps

In Amelia Pang’s new nonfiction book, “Made in China: A Prisoner, An SOS Letter, and the Hidden Cost of America’s Cheap Goods,” Oregon mother Julie Keith opens a package of discounted Halloween decorations to find an SOS letter written by a Chinese political prisoner. From this letter, Keith learns that her purchase was assembled and packaged by a man named Sun Yi, imprisoned for campaigning ...

How to date — pandemic or not — from Hinge romance scientist Logan Ury
Books

How to date — pandemic or not — from Hinge romance scientist Logan Ury

Logan Ury knows modern dating is harder than it's ever been. For starters, the forces that used to narrow our choices — religion, community, class — have broken down, enlarging the dating pool even before the advent of dating apps and sites. Now, hundreds of potential partners appear on our screens at a clip — a paralyzing paradox of choice. Social media connects us but makes it easier for ...

Books

This week’s bestsellers from Publishers Weekly

Here are the bestsellers for the week that ended Saturday, Feb. 6, compiled from data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide, powered by NPD BookScan © 2020 NPD Group. (Reprinted from Publishers Weekly, published by PWxyz LLC. © 2020, PWxyz LLC.) HARDCOVER FICTION 1. The Four Winds. Kristin Hannah. St. Martin's 2. The Russian. ...

How Black soldiers helped end the US Civil War
Books

How Black soldiers helped end the US Civil War

“The Black Civil War Soldier: A Visual History of Conflict and Citizenship” by Deborah Willis; NYU Press (256 pages, $35) ——— It wasn’t just a war for freedom. It was a war for the future. Black soldiers during the Civil War weren’t just fighting for themselves. They were fighting for their children and all who came after. They were fighting for tomorrow. “The Black Civil War Soldier: A Visual ...

Watch Now: Related Video

President Biden Brought a Sweet Piece of Furniture to White House

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News