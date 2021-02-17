Steve Cichon's latest book celebrates the legends and his love of Buffalo broadcasting

“Those were my high school years,” he says. “I didn’t have a lot of high school friends. The people I worked with at WBEN radio when I was 15 years old, those are my high school friends.”

Cichon has written six books on various aspects of Buffalo’s history. His website, “Buffalo Stories,” is filled with tales of legendary figures in the Buffalo Broadcasting industry. He knows the industry from the inside out.

“I am thoroughly Buffalo,” says Cichon. “This place is in my DNA.”

And he is never far from his “first love.” He is surrounded by broadcast memorabilia.

"I became a repository for wayward ephemera,” he says, with some concern for how much longer he can keep collecting pieces of the past. His passion for broadcasting and for preserving Buffalo’s history earned him the position he once held as president of the Buffalo Broadcasters Association.