Steve Cichon's latest book celebrates the legends and his love of Buffalo broadcasting

Steve Cichon has written a love story. It’s about his first and lasting love for Buffalo broadcasting and the people who brought the “Buffalo story” into the living rooms and hearts of generations of Western New Yorkers. The result is “100 Years of Buffalo Broadcasting,” a labor of love that has its roots in Cichon's childhood.
The project gathered steam in 2003, when he went online to find information on legendary anchorman Irv Weinstein and found nothing. Cichon says he became more determined than ever to write the book so that Buffalo’s local broadcast giants would never be forgotten.
One of his mentors, the late WBEN newsman Ed Little, spent 62 years on local radio. “Ed never said a nasty thing about anyone,” he recalls. Cichon loved to hear Little's stories, with a sprinkling of humor for seasoning. He would often tell audiences who marveled at the number of years he devoted to his audience, “I’m so old, I once told Marconi ‘that invention of yours will never work!’ ”
Cichon rattles off a short list of broadcast legends who appear in his book.
“We visit Clint Buehlman and Danny Neaverth; Uncle Mike Mearian and Rocketship 7; the Lone Ranger & KB’s War of the Worlds; Meet the Millers and Dialing for Dollars; John Corbett & Chuck Healy and Irv, Rick & Tom; The Hound and John Otto and so many more of the great broadcasters who were there as we experienced the best (and worst) times of our lives.”
Cichon was smitten by the broadcasting bug as a 6-year-old.
“I was intrigued by the attachment my two grandpas had to their radios,” he recalls. “One grandpa was a Bills and Sabres season ticket holder who was glued to every play-by-play call by Van Miller and Ted Darling when the teams played away games. The other loved his Polka music with Stan Jasinski.” Little Stevie never would have imagined he would one day be producing a sportscast for Van Miller at WIVB, or researching for Stan Baron and his “One-On-One Sports” show at WBEN Radio.
Cichon started a mock radio station in his house when he was 10. At 15, he was hired by Kevin Keenan at WBEN to run the audio board on weekends. At age 18, he produced a tribute to Darling, whose death at age 61 shocked the Buffalo sports world. “The heartfelt and overwhelming reaction to that piece changed me and changed the way I looked at my job,” he says in the book.
During his years in broadcasting, Cichon served as producer for Buffalo Bills Football, executive producer of the Sabres Radio Network, news anchor, reporter and eventually news director at WBEN Radio, and sports producer at WIVB-TV.
I remember when he first joined the Channel 4 family as a young producer. He seemed to soak up his surroundings in the newsroom. During the era when WBEN radio and WIVB-TV were housed under the same roof, he sacrificed going to his high school prom and a trip to France so he could fulfill his sports duties at the radio station.
“Those were my high school years,” he says. “I didn’t have a lot of high school friends. The people I worked with at WBEN radio when I was 15 years old, those are my high school friends.”
Cichon has written six books on various aspects of Buffalo’s history. His website, “Buffalo Stories,” is filled with tales of legendary figures in the Buffalo Broadcasting industry. He knows the industry from the inside out.
“I am thoroughly Buffalo,” says Cichon. “This place is in my DNA.”
And he is never far from his “first love.” He is surrounded by broadcast memorabilia.
"I became a repository for wayward ephemera,” he says, with some concern for how much longer he can keep collecting pieces of the past. His passion for broadcasting and for preserving Buffalo’s history earned him the position he once held as president of the Buffalo Broadcasters Association.
Cichon and Marty Biniasz, a founding member of the Buffalo Broadcast Pioneers before the name changed to the Association, were among the “dumpster divers” who rescued discarded news film, videotape and old equipment before it could be taken to the curb. They and other protectors of our moving image history sheltered the treasures from yesteryear in basements and sub-basements, under their beds and any other place they could find safe storage space. Cichon says one piece of vintage television equipment, a 1948 RCA camera pedestal, was so heavy that it fell through the floor boards of Biniasz's grandmother’s attic.
I once autographed a photo for him at the Erie County Fair. He said he put my photo alongside one signed by Bob Koop on his bedroom “wall of fame.” Of course, those two pictures were the only artifacts not to have survived his post childhood years. I forgave him.
The BBA’s cornerstone Archive Project now has a warehouse filled with archival news film, videotape and memorabilia dating to the 1950s. The BBA is preserving this history by digitizing the big stories of the day and making them available to the public. Cichon took possession of a major advertising film collection from the Sherwin Greenberg advertising agency when space became an issue at the BBA warehouse.
Cichon likes to keep people guessing about what makes him tick. If you read his book you’ll have a direct pipeline into his soul. After viewing the photos, reading the quotes and learning the history, you’ll find a man still in love with the dream he chased as a child.
Rich Newberg is a retired broadcast journalist who worked at WIVB (Channel 4) in Buffalo for 37 years.