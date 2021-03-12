Q&A: Pulitzer Prize-winner Marilynne Robinson coming to BABEL

Answer: I hope, certainly, that it's responsive to the situation we have and the situation we've basically been in for 400 years. I'm old enough to remember what the world was like before the civil rights movement, and it was terrible. You can't say there is no progress, because the amount of progress is astronomical. It's just not sufficient at this point, and perhaps it won't be for two or three more generations.

Q: You live in Iowa City and taught at the Iowa Writers Workshop for 25 years. How has your sense of place in Iowa informed your writing?

A: Like most Americans, I really had no idea about what the middle west was like – maybe some general notion of flatness. Then I went there and just loved it. I studied the landscape to learn how to appreciate that it was beautiful in another way than I had been used to.