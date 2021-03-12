Q&A: Pulitzer Prize-winner Marilynne Robinson coming to BABEL

Marilynne Robinson's publishing career is an anomaly.
Robinson's debut novel, "Housekeeping," won the PEN/Hemingway Award when it debuted in 1980, and critics and fans anxiously awaited her next novel.
And waited.
Robinson didn't vanish like J.D. Salinger. She wrote essays and non-fiction, and taught at the Iowa Writers Workshop and as a visiting professor and writer-in-residence at several colleges and universities.
When Robinson did reemerge with a novel in 2004, after 24 years, it was with a bang.
"Gilead," which tells the story of a pastor near the end of his life who writes a letter to his young son, won the Pulitzer Prize for Fiction.
That book was followed by three companion works also concerned with religion and rural life. "Home," in 2008, received Britain's Orange Prize for Fiction. "Lita," in 2014, earned the National Book Critics Circle Award. "Jack," was published in September.
Robinson will appear virtually at 8 p.m. Thursday as part of Just Buffalo Literary Center's acclaimed BABEL literary series. Tickets are $25 and available at justbuffalo.org.
Question: Does 'Jack,' about an interracial relationship in Missouri in the 1950s, have lessons for today? I'm asking on a day when the George Floyd jury selection began and this country's racial divide appears to be growing.
Answer: I hope, certainly, that it's responsive to the situation we have and the situation we've basically been in for 400 years. I'm old enough to remember what the world was like before the civil rights movement, and it was terrible. You can't say there is no progress, because the amount of progress is astronomical. It's just not sufficient at this point, and perhaps it won't be for two or three more generations.
Q: You live in Iowa City and taught at the Iowa Writers Workshop for 25 years. How has your sense of place in Iowa informed your writing?
A: Like most Americans, I really had no idea about what the middle west was like – maybe some general notion of flatness. Then I went there and just loved it. I studied the landscape to learn how to appreciate that it was beautiful in another way than I had been used to.
I read a lot of things that were written by people who moved there in the 19th century, many of them abolitionists. Whole towns of people would move out to that part of the country because they did not want it to become influenced by the South and allow slavery to spread into the Midwest. They went out there and made these small towns with biblical names, and when you look at the landscape as being a frontier, and those little towns as being sort of enclaves of hope and self-sacrifice and the kind, it really makes the landscape much more beautiful.
Q: You've received many awards, but one of the most unusual must have been the Dayton Literary Peace Prize's Ambassador Richard C. Holbrooke Distinguished Achievement Award, given in honor of the Dayton Peace Accords.
A: I will say they have given me the most beautiful – what is the word – gold thing with an inscription on it. It was a very serious event in the sense that they were very aware of the original impetus for giving the prize.
Q: Former President Obama has praised "Gilead," presented you with the National Humanities Medal and while in office interviewed you for what became a two-part piece in the New York Review of Books. What was meeting him like, and has he asked you to appear on his new podcast?
A: It was wonderful and it was not anything you expect. He does seem like a very literary man and perfectly easy to talk to. There are lots of other writers who are more prominent than I am. He could have chosen someone else if it was a matter of a publicity moment or something, but it was because he liked my book. I never imagined such a thing and it really exceeded any fantasies I had.
No to the podcast. I'd love to, I suppose, except I'm not sure that I could follow Bruce Springsteen without feeling like a pretty minor phenomenon.
Q: I'd be remiss, given your many followers, not to ask if there's another novel in the works.
A: I don't know at this point. I'm working on other things at the moment. If I get a novel in my mind I will write it, that's all I can say.
