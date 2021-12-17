Mark Goldman's new book celebrates half-century love affair with Buffalo

He writes about buying the terra cotta-adorned Calumet Building in the early '90s and opening the Calumet Arts Cafe. The building became home to the Third Room music club and La Luna, a Latin dance club, Just Buffalo Literary Center and the Irish Classical Theatre for its first five years. There were jazz concerts, poetry readings and a weekly folk night.

Still, the business, which Goldman ran with his son Charlie was a struggle.

"It was hard to get people to come down there," Goldman said. "The whole thing with the Calumet related to my sense of the arts as the key to urban revitalization. That was the message I was trying to send to the community. It was picked up, but took a long, long time."

Goldman writes about trying his hand at concert promoting after watching "Buena Vista Social Club," featuring musician Ry Cooder recording with older Cuban men in Havana. He took 10 of the musicians on a tour of New York City, but came to regret it.

"The absolute low point," Goldman said, in a story that's not in the book, was when he and the musicians were brought into state police custody and subsequently released after urinating behind two rented vans on the side of the New York State Thruway.