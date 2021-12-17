Mark Goldman's new book celebrates half-century love affair with Buffalo

Buffalo has been Mark Goldman's canvas for creating and preserving a sense of place in his adopted city for more than 50 years.
The 78-year-old author and historian, who is also a civic and arts advocate, restaurateur and educator, writes about that in his seventh book, the self-published "City of My Heart: Buffalo, 1967-2020."
Goldman calls the book his "valentine to Buffalo."
"The book became a story on how I, as an outsider, adapted to a new environment and made it my own," Goldman said. "It describes the process that allowed me to become connected to Buffalo and the beliefs I hold."
In the book, Goldman recalls a period in the 1970s and '80s when he was among a small number of people advocating for the city's historic architecture, neighborhoods and Olmsted parks, something commonplace today.
"I feel a little bit like Zelig, but the fact is I was there for a lot of it," Goldman said.
Goldman recalls his days as a long-distance runner that led him and several others to develop an early plan to care for the Olmsted parks. He reminisces about the landmark Calumet Arts Cafe on a downtrodden Chippewa Street long before it became an entertainment hub. There's also the outrage he felt at a Bass Pro store being pushed on Canalside, leading to a widely attended public meeting he organized at City Honors that proposed alternatives later adopted.
Goldman has written history books about Buffalo for four decades, and helped write the first guide book about the city's then-underappreciated historic buildings.
"One of the things that have motivated me all along is that – and I learned this in Buffalo – the closer you are connected to your past the better chances are you're going to be involved in its future," Goldman said.
Count Rep. Brian Higgins among Goldman's admirers.
Higgins used Goldman's "High Hopes: The Rise and Decline of Buffalo, NY," for a course he created and taught for seven years at SUNY Buffalo State, called the Economic History of Buffalo and Western New York. When Higgins was elected to Congress, he tapped Goldman to teach the class in his place.
"We are fortunate to have Mark Goldman," Higgins said. "He came here as a student many decades ago, and then he came to know our city and helped us to know it better, more intimately and affectionately."
Melissa Brown, executive director of the Buffalo History Museum, called Goldman "a wonderful historian."
"Drawing from his own experiences, Mark makes history accessible and engaging. That is one of his finest traits," Brown said.
Goldman writes about growing up on the Upper West Side of Manhattan, where his father was a successful ladies coat manufacturer and his mother was active in civic activities.
He earned a bachelor's degree at Brandeis University and a master's in history and urban planning at New York University. At NYU, Goldman attended meetings in opposition to a proposal by powerful city planner Robert Moses to put a four-lane highway through Greenwich Village's Washington Square Park.
Goldman writes about listening to Jane Jacobs, who wrote the influential book, "The Death and Life of Great American Cities," sociologist William Whyte, urban planner Edmund Bacon and Fred Kent, who would start Project for Public Spaces.
"Their influence was phenomenal," Goldman said. "They were people who wrote and spoke about about the way people lived their daily lives in cities, and I realized those were the building blocks of good urbanism."
Those ideas would stay with Goldman when he came to Buffalo in June 1967 to get a doctorate in history after teaching American history for a year at LeMoyne-Owen College, a historically Black college in Memphis.
Goldman's study of Black Rock for his doctoral dissertation launched his interest in Buffalo neighborhoods. With a teaching fellowship, he led a class on the history of Buffalo only to find there were no materials to use.
Out of that class came "High Hopes," Goldman's first history book.
"I traced it from the high hopes of the Pan-American Exposition to the depths of the 1970s into the 1980s, which was unbelievably horrible in Buffalo," Goldman said. "The Buffalo Courier-Express closed. Lackawanna Bethlehem Steel closed. The Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra was going broke.
"But at the same time you had a very rich cultural and artistic life going on, which I also wrote about," Goldman said.
Protecting and preserving
Goldman was one of several writers of "Buffalo Architecture: A Guide," now a staple reference book. His appreciation for Buffalo's history led him to become involved with others in trying to stave off the demolition of historic buildings, including the Guaranty Building and the federal post office now home to Erie Community College.
Goldman also joined forces with Joan Bozer, Joan Kahn and Council Member Bill Hoyt to protect the Olmsted parks, which led to a master plan and formation of the Friends of Olmsted Parks, a precursor to the Buffalo Olmsted Parks Conservancy.
Much later, he helped bring Project for Public Spaces and its "lighter, cheaper, quicker" philosophy to Canalside after the Bass Pro project died. It was Goldman who suggested putting their ever-present Adirondack chairs there.
He writes about buying the terra cotta-adorned Calumet Building in the early '90s and opening the Calumet Arts Cafe. The building became home to the Third Room music club and La Luna, a Latin dance club, Just Buffalo Literary Center and the Irish Classical Theatre for its first five years. There were jazz concerts, poetry readings and a weekly folk night.
Still, the business, which Goldman ran with his son Charlie was a struggle.
"It was hard to get people to come down there," Goldman said. "The whole thing with the Calumet related to my sense of the arts as the key to urban revitalization. That was the message I was trying to send to the community. It was picked up, but took a long, long time."
Goldman writes about trying his hand at concert promoting after watching "Buena Vista Social Club," featuring musician Ry Cooder recording with older Cuban men in Havana. He took 10 of the musicians on a tour of New York City, but came to regret it.
"The absolute low point," Goldman said, in a story that's not in the book, was when he and the musicians were brought into state police custody and subsequently released after urinating behind two rented vans on the side of the New York State Thruway.
"That was a totally insane experience," Goldman said of the tour. "It was ridiculous when I look back. It cost me so much anxiety, so much loss of sleep and loss of money."
Mark and Charlie Goldman opened Allen Street Hardware in 2004 and ran the Black Rock Kitchen & Bar from 2011 to 2015.
Over the years, more books followed, including: "The City on the Lake," which told the story of desegregating Buffalo's public school system; "Tillie," about Goldman's mother; "Albright," in which Goldman attempted to tell the elusive story of late-19th century industry magnate and philanthropist John J. Albright; and the children's book "Max Meets the Mayor."
Goldman is glad nowadays to take a back seat to others.
"I don't have to do anything now because there are a hundred people doing all this stuff," Goldman said. "But people need to know what it was like in the late '60s and early '70s."
Goldman remains committed to enriching places where people live, work and play, and boosting Buffalo.
"If we can engage people in learning about the history where they live, the chances are they will stay, the chances are their kids will stay and the chances are you can build a better community," he said. "I really, really believe that."
Mark Sommer covers preservation, development, the waterfront, culture and more. He's also a former arts editor at The News.