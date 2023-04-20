I need to tell you some of the latest news about one of my favorite Buffalonians – Greg Sterlace.

He just celebrated his 58th birthday in early April by having a party that unveiled his latest book "Manson in Hell." It is one of my favorite things yet from Sterlace, who is one of the most brilliant and creative people I know. He explains it thus: "It was written in response to Tarantino's 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.' Tarantino really dropped the ball only giving Manson two lines in the whole movie. I wanted to show how Manson is so interesting Tarantino could have used his great skill for dialogue to give Manson fascinating things to say in the movie. But since he dropped the ball, I stepped in to write a whole book of fascinating comments."

I first heard about Sterlace from one of our summer interns a few decades ago. He was, at the time, one of the unquestioned stars of that strange new breed of American celebrity, the host of a cable access show. Sterlace's show was an interview show featuring all sorts of famous folks – legendary WKBW anchor Irv Weinstein, for one.

In order to talk me into it, his interviewing partner at the time, Gwen Kirsch, sent me some samples of what they did. The interview subject of the main one was former WIVB reporter Rick Pfeiffer, who was properly serious and discursive even though the show's attitude was lacking the seriousness you'd find in the average schnauzer.

I humbly requested a bit more, uhhhh, decorum in my time with Sterlace and Kirsch. I somehow emerged from it all with my dignity more or less intact. But then for that you have to understand Greg Sterlace.

He is, for one thing, a brilliant guy full of arresting ideas and possible projects. His day jobs have usually been in the Western New York library system (Kenmore most recently). That's why we bonded so easily: One of my favorite jobs before journalism let me through the door was as a page in the stacks of the University at Buffalo's Lockwood Library.

For certain kinds of people, working in a library is a little bit like paradise. It's a great foundation for writers themselves. (See Jorge Luis Borges and John Barth.) Sterlace is a sort of renegade punk rock librarian – full of the wild things that people find in library stacks and rebellious notions of what to do with them.

The Yiddish word for the quality Sterlace possesses in greatest abundance is chutzpah, which is sometimes defined by telling you about the kid who killed his mother and father and then asked the judge for mercy because he's an orphan.

Sterlace became one of the all-time champs of Western New York chutzpah when he showed his film "Catcher in the Rye With Diamonds" which stemmed from the fact that that the assassin who murdered John Lennon was a huge fan of J.D. Salinger's "Catcher in the Rye" and read from the book on the day he killed Lennon. In fact, Salinger's book has a notably peculiar fan base among all sorts of pathological people, for some reason. That's what Sterlace and his wife/partner, Paula Wachowiak, wanted to get on film.

Small problem, though. There are no two estates in the modern world more captious in their allowing people to use work than Salinger's and Lennon's (especially Yoko Ono).

I would never claim that amateurism doesn't rear its head in the film but in a way that's essential to it.

If you consult the websites of Amazon and Barnes and Noble about Sterlace's new book, you're told he modeled it on Lester Bangs' essay on the death of Jimi Hendrix in Creem magazine called "Jimi in Heaven."

And that's where Sterlace's new book provides such raw, improvisational pleasure.

There are few more provocative figures in American celebrity psychopathy than Manson, the killer Svengali to an improvised family of killers.

Sterlace's Manson is like a West Coast rock version of Shaw's Devil in "Man and Superman." He's a master of the dialectic of will and selfishness who pretends to care about what hell's visitor knows. Sterlace, in the "celebrity interview" of the book, probes every aspect of his subject's life and beliefs with rock 'n' roll insouciance. Where Bangs left off when drugs (including cold medications) killed him was that rock could produce tantalizing challenging intellectuals, too.

Among Bangs' more useful ideas was "rock and roll is an attitude. It's not a major form of a stiff sort. It's a way of doing things and approaching things. Writing can be rock and roll. A movie can be rock and roll. It's a way of living your life."

Or, as was Bangs' case, die your death.

Bangs was one of those who believed rock could save your soul.

I never shared that belief. But I have always had enormous affection for those who did believe that, in my generation and later.

What a sweet way to live life.

And now Sterlace has given us a brilliant book where a figure of monstrous evil is questioned sweetly by an omni-curious interviewer who wants to know how that could be possible.

We've often had a strange problem in Buffalo, I think: The presiding idea that our lives on these shores of Lake Erie are laughably provincial and inferior when compared to metropolitan sophistication in Manhattan, Los Angeles and Europe.

And yet there we are in demure, bashful Buffalo, educating major artists for New York (Cindy Sherman, Robert Longo), the composers who became minimalists, offering for the rest of America ways to unionize Starbucks and how to survive the terrible suffering resulting from downstate racists who carry guns into our supermarkets to kill those of different color.

And there's Sterlace, one of my favorite renegade Buffalo librarians offering us ways to think about evil and will and charisma and fame in a book as readable as anything I've read in a while.