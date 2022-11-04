Jeff Simon: Tarantino gives movie lovers a book sure to bring praise, scorn and plenty of arguments

Jeff Simon Semi-Retired Columnist and Critic Jeff Simon began working at The News as a copyboy 57 years ago. Since that time, he has been closely involved in all aspects of The News' cultural coverage – as critic, columnist and Arts and Books editor for 25 years. Follow Jeff Simon Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

The word was out.

Good Lord, was it ever.

That's why that 1992 crowd stuffed uncomfortably into Toronto's grubby little Varsity Theater during the Toronto Film Festival was ready for a full laser blast of future film, right at its sea of upturned faces.

Film folk high and low, far and wide, were all over the overcrowded room. Director Brian De Palma waited in the row in front of me. A bored Rex Reed swung his white-sneakered foot in the row behind me. The rumor was that Woody Allen was in the room someplace, too. (I doubted it then. Still do.)

The movie we were all waiting to see in its big, major, film world unveiling was Quentin Tarantino's "Reservoir Dogs." You probably remember that one for its moment of heart-stopping and ghastly cruelty – actor Michael Madsen dancing around a warehouse room to Stealers Wheel's "Stuck in the Middle With You" while he tells actor Kirk Baltz – playing a tyro cop – that he's going to torture him just because he can and it "amuses" him. He has no interest in any information he may possess. It's pain and humiliation he's after.

And then, off camera (thank heaven) he cuts the tied up and bound cop's ear off. And laughs in his face when he shows it to him.

It was the first time I was both excited and completely disgusted by a moment in a Tarantino film. It certainly wasn't the last.

That was 30 long years ago.

Tarantino, a truly terrifying "enfant terrible" once upon a time is now 59 years old. Not long ago he married, for the first time, an Israeli singer and spends part of each year living in Tel Aviv with his wife and two kids. The rest of the time he can be found in home base – LA of which he is as famous a native as the city gets.

That's because everything we have known about his last three decades began there at age 6 when his mother and the first of her many friends started taking him along to films that cautious middle-class families wouldn't dream of exposing to their tender little darlings.

We now have a lot of the details of how Quentin Tarantino came to be Quentin Tarantino because in his 60th year, he is publishing a combination memoir-essay collection – and anthology of improvs and commentaries with a hilariously terrible title, "Cinema Speculation."

Does that sound like a suddenly stuff-shirted film director inaugurating his first semester of film classes at a Chicago university?

You bet it does. And boy is that ever NOT what this book is. (Harper, 391 pages, $35.)

This is not a book to be quietly, decorously read so that you can discuss it at reasonable meal-time volume over a clever wine and an entree soaked in truffle juice. This is a book to be praised, scorned, argued with, shouted and scoffed and laughed at and commended, delighted with, celebrated and treasured as the most enjoyable movie and TV book anyone is likely to see all year, ossified title notwithstanding.

Yes, Matthew Perry's wall-to-wall promotional tour of the Western world for his memoir of addiction and recovery is likely to sell the bejabbers out of his particular subsection of the Great American Bookstore.

But if your tastes run, instead, to intellectual carnivals, Tarantino's drearily titled "Cinema Speculation" is hiding a wild, giddy, gloriously argumentative amusement park of life narrative and film spritz for the most dedicated movie fans.

As a simple matter of fact, the more you know about movies, the more of a barely behaved riot this book is liable to seem.

We have long known that Tarantino has loved emptying out his head of film commentary since he worked in a video store long, long ago. He no doubt would have been the kind of guy at the cash register back then that people would ask if he could locate Phil Karlson's "The Phenix City Story" and all three versions of "Invasion of the Body Snatchers." The possible discussion that might ensue might be everything from hilarious to homicidal.

So here's a book by a hugely successful film writer and director who wants us to know how much he hates most '60s cop movies as well as actor Richard Widmark in particular; how little regard he has for John Ford's "The Searchers" and the usually revered "Point Blank" by John Boorman (starring that mediocrity – to Tarantino – as actor, Lee Marvin.)

He also wants us to know how even less regard he has for onetime LA Times film critic Sheila Benson (who died in Seattle a couple of months ago at the age of 91). At the same time, he wants to tell us about his begrudging respect for the LA Times longtime second-string movie critic, the new-retired Kevin Thomas.

Not surprisingly in this book, Tarantino is ready to mix it up in the parking lot at the drop of a movie title. Anyone caught in the act of subscribing to PTA piety or mummified corporate tedium is hereby on notice that this is the same guy who has periodically made movies both revered and reviled.

I've been seeing his movies since Day One and I have changed my mind about him about once every couple of years. Right at the beginning, amid that jabbering excited crowd at "Reservoir Dogs," I confided to the brother critic at my right that the day wasn't far off when the people in that room were going to have serious second, third and fourth thoughts about their current fluttering pulses. Tarantino's fresh mixture of cruelty, violence and pop cultural spritz was going to seem a lot less laudable than it did right after seeing "Reservoir Dogs."

And I must admit that I wasn't wrong. By the time, Tarantino got around to showing us what he could do at his best in "Pulp Fiction," he was being imitated, it seemed, by a third of the young much less talented male filmmakers in Hollywood.

He brought a new, savage, viciously reductive, video-store aesthetic to moviemaking that required film sensibilities at least partly as knowledgeably as his own.

I'm a good deal luckier than most dealing with Tarantino's new book.

Mine was the first review in this newspaper of most of the '70s films he writes of as formative to him: Don Siegel's "Dirty Harry"; John Boorman's "Deliverance"; Sam Peckinpah's "The Getaway"; Brian De Palma's "Sisters"; Peter Bogdanovich's "Daisy Miller"; Martin Scorsese's "Taxi Driver"; Sylvester Stallone's "Paradise Alley"; Siegel's "Escape from Alcatraz"; Paul Schrader's "Hardcore"; and Tobe Hooper's follow-up to "The Texas Chainsaw Massacre" called "The Funhouse."

But even if those '70s standouts in Tarantino's film-fevered brain are not written in capital letters on your own cinematic files, you can have a grand old time arguing with Tarantino here, dismissing him completely and even more often learning from him.

Tarantino's good sources are all over LA moviedom. He's not just revisiting friends of his film-loving mother, he's getting prime information from Steve McQueen's first wife, Neile, as well as writer/director Walter Hill. (He wrote "The Getaway" and the current, little-distributed Western "Dead for a Dollar.")

It's not exactly a surprise that Tarantino is loaded to the gills with film world friends and informants.

At this exact moment of his life I must admit being as fond of Tarantino as I've ever been. (My zenith was right after taking my daughter and her teenage neighborhood friends to the advance screening of "Pulp Fiction").

When he started fantasizing about how European Jews might have gone about quashing Nazism in "Inglourious Basterds" the film was as ridiculous to me as the spelling of its title. His movie "The Hateful Eight" I found as genuinely hateful as any film of its year.

But then we now have what seems to be a mature Tarantino who can lovingly fantasize about workaday Hollywood stopping Charles Manson's murderers in "Once Upon a Time In Hollywood" and now in a book whose title is "Cinema Speculation," so that the joy of movie love can communicate even to those who never heard of Don Siegel, John Boorman and John Flynn.

What an amazing period this has turned out to be for books about popular culture by former wunderkind like Bob Dylan in his "Philosophy of Modern Song" and now Tarantino's "Cinema Speculation."

Two of our most lauded and discussed and innovative creators and practitioners are now celebrating joyfully all the years they spent as members of the audience.

Just like the rest of us.