Jeff Simon: I was fooled by Bob Dylan in a suit. His newest book proves his genius

I've been wrong about Bob Dylan,

And not just a little wrong, but almost completely wrong. Nor has it been for just a few hours, days or months duration, either, but, in fact, for 59 years. September of 1963 to be exact. Dylan's album "The Freewheelin' Bob Dylan" came out in May. In November of that year, Dylan came to Syracuse to do a benefit for the Congress On Racial Equality (CORE) in the Regent Theater. It's now thought to be the concert where he unveiled his song "The Times They Are A Changin'."

I was walking though a motel parking lot with the woman I would marry four years later when he first arrived. We were on our way to lunch.

A huge, pitch black Cadillac limo pulled up just a few feet away. Three guys got out of the back seat dressed in jeans and Army-Navy store duds like Dylan on the cover of "The Freewheelin' Bob Dylan." None of them were actually Dylan.

He got out last. He was dressed in a dark suit and tie. My father, who had been in the Men's and Boys Wear business his whole life, always believed men, young and old, should "dress right." He would have heartily approved of Dylan's traveling threads.

The irony was too large for my primitive, still-adolescent (18) brain to deal with properly. If you want to know the truth, it helped to cloud my judgement about Dylan for the next 59 years.

No more. I'm reading what I consider THE great book of 2022: Bob Dylan's lavishly illustrated "The Philosophy of Modern Song" (Simon and Schuster, 340 pages, $45.) It officially comes out on Nov. 1, 59 years or so from that Syracuse CORE benefit concert. There is advance publication excitement already.

Somehow, I had gotten it into my head back then that the image of scruffy, Boho Bob from Greenwich Village – the composer of "protest songs" and heir of Woody Guthrie – was a commercial fraud, and the real guy was a careerist who preferred a suit and tie.

I had effectively imprisoned myself in adolescent irony by convincing myself I'd seen a secret truth that was contrary to the image sold by record companies and music journalists (and eventually by Dylanologists and Swedes on the committee that awarded Nobel Prizes for Literature).

I would have had to be deaf not to love bushels of Dylan songs. I even liked his rough-hewn "I'm-too-nasal-to-be-Woody-Guthrie" voice. And I always liked it when he found a perverse way to confound his fans and worshipers and image-concocters – which he did often.

But he just never seemed as much to me as he did to so many others for whom I had high regard.

And then I read this in Dylan's utterly extraordinary new book. Back when Elvis Costello emerged in suits and ties and was writing "Pump It Up," Dylan writes "English people appeared in suits and ties no matter how poor they were. With his manner of dress, every Englishman was equal. Unlike in the United States, where people wore blue jeans and work boots and every type of attire, projecting conspicuous inequality, the Brits, if nothing else had dignity and pride and they didn't dress like bums. Money or no money. The dress code equalized one and all in old Britain."

And in Bob Dylan's seat in a limo on the New York State thruway in 1963, too. Suddenly, I understood why, in his perversity, a man doing a benefit for CORE, would dress like one of my father's customers. Dylan gave me a new way to understand it.

So let me just reaffirm that "The Philosophy of Modern Song" is not only one of the great books of the year, but of the past decade.

All of my kneejerk superiority over the Swedes awarding him the Nobel Prize for Literature now stands as errant judgement awaiting triumphant correction via intelligence and common sense.

This is one terrific book. It is unexpected in every way. It is nothing less than an attempt to wrestle with popular music in the English language since the '50s. It is a magnificent book of music criticism disguised as a memoir and a set of off-the-cuff fantasies and confidences.

That's its genius. It is not framed as a work of music criticism; it is a lifelong performer's attempt to get deeply into a pop song panorama and a lifelong consumer of other singers' takes as a member of their audiences.

He is talking to the reader in a way that is unique and immediate and familiar to us. He is saying things that are fresh – even wild and radical – on every other page of the book but he is doing it in the second person with intellectual heft disguised as first person testimony of the sort we Americans love so much, whether it is on Oprah or in a speaker meeting of a 12-step program or a class at the Actor's Studio.

The book has gobsmacked me, to use a word one sometimes encounters these days. Its tone is extraordinary. Just as much, if not more so, is its subject matter.

Don't look for old Dylan friends like Joan Baez or Woody Guthrie here among the songs.

Look instead for Johnny Ray's "The Little White Cloud That Cried." And Ray Charles' "I Got a Woman" (which turns into Dylan's meditation on modern traffic.) And Lerner and Lowe's "On the Street Where You Live." And Domenico Modugno's "Volare." And Carl Perkins' "Blue Suede Shoes," Mose Allison's "Everybody's Crying Mercy," Cher's "Gypsies, Tramps and Thieves" and Glen Campbell's "By the Time I Get to Phoenix" (i.e. Jimmy Webb's), as well as Rosemary Clooney's "Come-On-a-My-House" (written by Ross Bagdasarian – i.e., David Seville – and, yes, William Saroyan.)

He goes so deeply into this wildly eccentric collection of songs that he can't help but offend. But he's doing it like a wildly creative actor learning the Method, say, from Stella Adler. Or maybe like a great novelist and poet giving the songs stories they never imagined.

I kept driving myself a little batty thinking "where have I encountered this eccentric tone before?" And then it hit me: in one of the greatest works of American literary criticism, D. H. Lawrence's "Studies in Classic American Literature" where it is always perfectly obvious that these foundation books in American civilization are being considered by a writer who is himself a great novelist and poet – i.e., a magical storyteller.

Trust me, you never imagined these songs would get readings like this. How about "Come-On-A-My-House" imagined as the song of a "deviant" or "mass murderer ... The guy who's got thirty corpses under the basement and human skulls in the refrigerator"? Dylan imagines that nightmare, in effect, singing "I've got pomegranates for you and figs, dates and cakes. This is a hoodlum song disguised as a happy pop hit. It's just a Little Red Riding Hood Song sung by a spirit scrapper, a warlock."

That is an eminently Dylanesque dark joke that goes excitedly over the line. But in doing so, it shows you a dark underside where it's our confidence that no such thing exists. It does so with the hammer-and-tongs irony of a great Dylan standard.

The bracing shock of this book is even greater than Joni Mitchell's 2000 record "Both Sides Now," in which Dylan's female counterpart as a singer/songwriter suddenly decided to transform herself into a deep and brilliant interpreter of others' songs, classics such as "At Last," "You're My Thrill" and "Comes Love."

I have, for years, been reading my colleague Jeff Miers on the subject of Bob Dylan without letting any of it get past the wrought iron gates of the irony I registered 60 years ago. When Jeff reviewed Dylan's "Chronicles Vol. 1," he called Dylan the writer a "wholly compelling, unique and at times transcendent writer whose ... voice shares the same vernacular found by so many character in his songs."

In these pieces of unique music criticism, he's doing something with his voice few of us ever imagined he would do.

That's it for me. I'm finally conceding how far away from Dylan's imaginary kingdom I wound up landing when my own imaginative gates slammed shut.

If the Swedes want to go ahead and give him still another Nobel Prize for Literature, I for one, will applaud vigorously.

Let any possible objector read this book first.