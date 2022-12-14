Jeff Simon: Guillermo del Toro's new version proves the unending appeal of "Pinocchio"

This is a good time to tell you a few things about "Pinocchio" and me.

Guillermo del Toro's new stop-time animated version has just opened in American movie theaters and on Netflix. It has been nominated for a Golden Globe in the animated film category and is a sure thing Oscar nomination for animated film when those are announced Dec. 21.

1. My favorite story about "Pinocchio" and me features my daughter when she was very young – so young that I was still reading her to sleep almost every night.

On a miserable, anomalous night, our whole small family had to trek over to my sister-in-law's to sleep because the weather was cold and the power in our house was out. Just to preserve warm family vibes despite the dislocation, I decided to begin a new book with her that night: I would begin to read her Carlo Collodi's famous novel "Pinocchio" – which I'd never read myself yet.

Sometimes at bedtime, I would send her happily off to dreamland reading things like Dr. Seuss books. They brought out the shameless ham in me and are eternally recommended to those who don't know how much fun their drawings and rhyme schemes are. When more sedate tales were called for, I would read books like E.B. White's "Stuart Little" and "Charlotte's Web."

The latter is the neighborhood where I expected to find Collodi's "Pinocchio."

Fat chance. I had no idea how terrific a book it is – how suspenseful, how grown up and, yes, how dark.

My daughter fell asleep contentedly that first night after an installment of Collodi, convinced that all was well, that her father still loved books and still loved her.

The next night, thank heaven, we were back in a working house. The newest installment of "Pinocchio" was so good that I found myself pleading with my exhausted, sleepy, thankful daughter to stay up just 10 more minutes so I could read her just one more chapter of Collodi's masterpiece.

With a little perspective in subsequent years, of course, I realized that was not the noblest moment in my educational efforts as a father but I'm blaming Collodi. I was going to give his book my all even if it had been mediocre.

It was anything but.

If you have never read "Pinocchio" yourself, you will discover that it is intended as much for grown-ups as children, like "Alice in Wonderland" and, to a lesser extent, "The Wind in the Willows."

I heartily recommend the book to all parents who read their kids to sleep at the exact life moment when their kids are just about to read themselves to sleep. At that moment, you can't do much better than that great Italian fantasist of the 19th century, Carlo Collodi.

2. Once upon a time, I was talking to our former Pulitzer-winning editorial cartoonist Tom Toles about the notably odd fact that the world's great giant of children's cinema – Walt Disney – had a breathtaking track record of scaring and depressing children in ways they would remember as past trauma for the rest of their lives.

I told Tom that it seemed to me for two solid years, every young woman I encountered wanted to tell me how traumatized they still were by the death of Bambi's mother. It was clearly a generational adjustment that had to be made.

Tom told me that he still considered Disney's 1940 feature version of "Pinocchio" one of the scariest – and best – movies he had ever seen.

Obviously, the time had come for me to stop seeing excerpts on TV's "The Wonderful World of Disney" and to watch the whole thing with new eyes.

3. I hope you've noticed that ever since Disney's animated classic, movie people the world over can't leave "Pinocchio" alone. The story of the lonely little wood carver who fashions a living small boy out of a wooden marionette has been irresistible to movie people both visionary and megalomaniacal.

In 2019, clown Roberto Benigni – whose great Oscar night stunt was to walk to the stage on the backs of audience seats – simply couldn't leave "Pinocchio" alone. I personally found his version insufferable. But then I wasn't fond of his "Life is Beautiful" either.

Earlier this film year – in September – Robert Zemeckis brought out a new version of "Pinocchio" in "motion capture" that was roundly deplored and praised for going straight to Disney's streaming channel, despite the fact that Zemeckis got Tom Hanks to play Geppetto.

And now we have del Toro's "Pinocchio" that takes place in an Italy about to be swallowed by Mussolini's Fascists.

Humanist fantasist down to his argyle socks, del Toro has said this about his latest film: "At age 57, I believe more than ever that we exist only to make the most minute incremental changes for those who will come after us. To clean this mess just a little. And because our lives are brief, they are precious and important – not in a grand way but in a cosmically rippling way.

"That is the essence of the story I wanted to tell – the story of a wooden boy who refuses to betray himself despite all the things that the adults and 'those who know better' keep telling him. And in not changing, he changes everyone else around him.

"That is our relation to the world and to ourselves and that is the essence of our being: Disobedience breeds thought, imperfection is a virtue and the most terrible lie is the lie we tell ourselves."

I don't know whether his 2022 audience will discern all of that in his film but I do think that at this stage of cinematic animation, his stop-time new animation version of "Pinocchio" is easily the best since Disney.

For a passionate, inadvertent partisan of Collodi's book like me, it is a thoroughly justifiable variation of an old story we've now turned into a classic one, rather than a flight of megalomania or crass exploitation.

Del Toro is by no means a foolproof film genius but, on the other hand, he has proved that he wouldn't know how to be an uninteresting one even if he tried.

You may have read recently that he was pleased enough with his experience filming a fraction of his last remake of "Nightmare Alley" in Buffalo that he's telling interviewers he might be interested in buying property here.

Yes, it does sound a little bit like what an ingratiating fellow would tell affectionate fans.

It remains to be seen how much to credit that but I have to admit ours would be a good city to have a private life in, to make films in a projected new studio and to be less than 90 minutes away from the cinema hives of Toronto.

If he actually goes ahead and does such an unexpected thing, he'll turn out to be the most welcome immigrant in town since the Bills' offense.