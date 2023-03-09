A miscellany of ways I've spent my time lately:

Watching Chris Rock's pre-Oscar slap back at his historic assailant Will Smith at last year's televised Oscars

I like Will Smith. Still.

I deplore his smack of Chris Rock's face at the worst possible public moment but there was something awesome about seeing so much likability destroyed so decisively in public. Until then, he had been as irresistible as any performer alive.

I like Chris Rock, too, despite his "dislikable" act. The fact is that he's one of the gutsiest we've got. And he is, at best, wildly entertaining while doing it. He's no George Carlin but, at the moment, he's probably the closest thing we've got to it.

His live Netflix special last weekend, "Selective Outrage," had all manner of memorable and provocative things to say but they all proved to be a warmup for the evening's climactic pièce de résistance: his long-awaited public response to Smith's public slap of Rock's face and F-bombed admonition to keep the name of his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, out of his comedy routines.

Just a few minutes away from getting his widely predicted best actor Oscar, Smith responded to a negligible bit of Rock comedy about Jada's baldheaded appearance.

That was, as the hyperbolists like to say, the boom heard around the world.

Rock's take on all this was fresh, informative and psychologically credible.

The way the punched comic saw it, it was all the actor's explosive way to let off steam for the intolerable and humiliating situation his wife had put him in on her podcast "Red Table Talk." Jada, it seems, had gotten into an intimate "entanglement" with one of her daughter's male friends during a period of separation from her husband. And then, in public, she had, on her podcast, asked her husband how he felt about it.

In the annals of celebrity TMI, here surely was something of a landmark.

Rock, like many fellow celebrities, was appalled. He told us he tried to get through to Smith to express his sympathy and his disgust with his wife's actions. But Smith couldn't be reached.

And then came Rock's wobbly joke about Jada – who suffers from alopecia, among whose other famous sufferers was Mike Nichols.

Rock, it seems, had previously made sport of Jada's refusal to attend the Oscars when her husband wasn't nominated for his tough, admirable film "Concussion," where he played the doctor responsible for significantly blowing the whistle on the damage professional football can do to human brains never designed for such battering. (Jada was right to be miffed; it's a very good film and her husband should have been nominated for it.)

So, at that moment, one mildly disrespectful joke about Jada's little-known medical issue, was too much to add, in Will Smith's mind, to his personal and professional tensions.

Boom. An ugly moment of Oscar history.

I'd add another irritant to what may have been Will Smith's unlivable pile of them at that moment. The role that assuredly would win him the Oscar – the father of tennis' extraordinary Williams sisters – was diametrically opposite his dignified and resolute performance in "Concussion." His performance as Richard Williams resembled, in some ways, the kind of performances great Black actors gave decades before. A sensitive actor could think that at the greatest moment of triumph in his entire life, he was being disrespected – significantly in public by a Black peer.

So out came the slap. The whole world saw what can happen to an ambitious actor when too much drama in his very real life can accumulate at the worst possible time.

Watching 'Babylon'

Damien Chazelle's film didn't make it to the Oscar best picture nominations. Take a look at it and you'll understand why. Quickly – very quickly.

Count me among the self-admitted throng which has, as yet, not finished watching the film. I made it through only 40 minutes. I thought Margot Robbie was good and venturesome and Brad Pitt was interesting too. But I had no desire to see Hollywood film's earliest era slandered so lavishly on the cheap.

The way to have gone here was low-budget and rough, not big, rowdy and obnoxiously expensive. The movie is soaked to the skin with Hollywood money. It desperately needed to get close to its primal inspiration, Kenneth Anger's book "Hollywood Babylon," which was a masterpiece of bile produced by one contentious outcast from the American mainstream. Anger's book is a "revelation" of scandalous Hollywood's primal doings intended to rub the community's nose into all of the ways it didn't quite match the pretensions of Louis B. Mayer and other founding moguls. It was the cinematic underground's countervision to the ambitions of "the dream factory."

I interviewed Anger and, briefly, corresponded with him. He was a historic figure in American film, an underground rebel who couldn't help but get attention aboveground.

"Babylon" was the EXACT wrong way to be inspired by what Anger put into operation. It's like the Cecil B. DeMille version of an Andy Warhol film.

Keeping up with the Baldwins

In the history of Buffalo film and theater criticism, one of my favorite couples was the Courier Express' onetime critic Roberta Plutzik and her extraordinary husband Neil Baldwin. While Roberta and I would frequently run into each other on the job, her prodigious husband became one of the mainstays of the magnificent collection of the poetry room in UB's Lockwood Library – in particular, its William Carlos Williams collection.

Since the end of the Courier and the departure of the Baldwins from our town, Neil has proved himself to be even more formidable fellow than we might have guessed. His highly regarded books have included "Henry Ford and the Jews," "Edison: Inventing the Century," "Man Ray: American Artist" and "The American Revelation."

Neil's new book in a thematically coherent but polymathic life is "Martha Graham: A Life," whose subtitle is "When Dance Became Modern." (Knopf, 552 pages, $40).

Keeping up with Maestra Falletta

While some of us await the fate of Todd Field's stunning film "Tar" (in my opinion of the best of the past decade) at this weekend's Oscars, the film's fictional protagonist – a female conductor and composer comfortable in the stratosphere of classical music – can be seen in sharp counterpoint to one of her very real cohorts, the near-universally loved JoAnn Falletta, world-touring conductor of the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra.

Everything known about Falletta is contrary to what we're shown about the film's Lydia Tar, whose most offended audience member may well have been Marin Alsop, the superb female conductor who, superficially, shares some of the fictional figures' biography and background.

The timing couldn't be better really, for Maestra Falletta's living contradiction of the film and her newest disc with the BPO, a marvelous rendition of two pieces by the Russian late-Romantic visionary composer Alexander Scriabin. Falletta and the orchestra perform Scriabin's once-scandalous "The Poem of Ecstasy" and the composer's rather infrequently recorded Symphony No. 2.

Among the finer achievements of rough-and-ready, low-budget Naxos records is its wildly unexpected apprehension of the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra as an ideal ensemble to record pieces of significantly big, lush, even virtuosic sound. Especially late-Romantic masterpieces and those works where late-Romanticism borders on early modernism. Scriabin is one of that era's greatest figures.

Quite possibly the finest recording ever by the Buffalo Philharmonic is Falletta's recording of Gliere's Symphony No. 3 "Ilya Murometz," where a work not often performed or highly esteemed is given singular and extravagant heft. For them to tackle Scriabin – a composer on a sharp upward curve of reputation for the past 20 years – couldn't be more apt.

Brad Mehldau meets the Beatles

If Keith Jarrett is the greatest living jazz pianist, his indirect successor is probably Brad Mehldau, the intellectual who occupies some of the space Jarrett seemed to, now that health matters have taken Jarrett away from his once torrential output and schedule.

Mehldau's new solo recital is one that some might run away from as fast as one can: "Your Mother Should Know: Brad Mehldau Plays the Beatles" (Nonesuch).

The phobic and irrational can stop running now. Sitting and listening is recommended instead. It's superb. Anyone fearing Mehldau would gum up his own talent with unnecessary electronic goop and pseudo-pop self-parody need have no fear. It's a very fine record – creative, witty and gutsy, an ultrasmart response to the Beatles' output. In addition to this live recording in Paris, is a version of David Bowie's "Life on Mars" just to provide a contextual bonus.

He starts right out with a radically recomposed version of "I Am the Walrus" and on "I Saw Her Standing There" responds to the Beatles' larvally fresh-faced pop innocence by dirtying it up a little with some boogie woogie, to remind us all where rock came from.

You'll never guess what's not here: "Yesterday" for one. "In My Life" for another. Mehldau is just not the kind of pianist who's going to skate over the hits. Instead, he tackled "For No One" and "Baby's in Black." And, yes, "Maxwell's Silver Hammer." The closest he comes to predictable repertoire is "Here, There and Everywhere" but then the Beatles wrote so many gorgeous tunes it would have been sheer idiocy to avoid them all. The late 20th century belonged to them. Why pretend otherwise?

A great record.