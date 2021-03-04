Jeff Simon: For Dr. Seuss, protecting a legacy via elimination

I honestly can't recall anything offensive about "On Beyond Zebra!"– only the glorious joy of taking my child on a wild journey with Dr. Seuss through a mixed-up alternative alphabet and a bunch of new creatures whose names began with hitherto unknown letters.

I'm truly sorry if offensive stereotypes evaded me back then, but I just found it impossible to associate Seuss' drawings with reality, at all.

To me, what's so wonderful about them is that they don't come from reality, but from a unique, cohesive and wholly imagined world that might be called Seussville, whose resemblance to the plodding world we know is both accidental and crashingly irrelevant.

When you're in Seussville, you're an instant native. If you persist in dragging the drearier stupidities of reality into Seussville, you're not really getting the point. Late in life, Seuss wrote a book for adults, "Oh, the Places You'll Go!"

That's the Seuss message to readers great and small. Stick with him. You'll go to wonderful new places.

Places that aren't clotted with peevish officials looking to punish writers for the sins of being brilliant and creative and entirely original.