Jeff Simon: As new memoir comes out, recalling the David Milch I knew

The end of David Caruso on "NYPD Blue" went like this, according to the show's co-creator, TV meister-producer Stephen Bochco: "(Caruso) turned without a word and left the set, the stage and the lot. He didn't say a single word of thanks or goodbye to his castmates – nothing."

So much for Caruso as cop John Kelly.

Next up to play the partner of Dennis Franz as Andy Sipowitz on the show was actor Jimmy Smits. On Aug. 18, 1994, he replaced Caruso playing a cop named Bobby Simone.

I was thunderstruck. Bochco's co-creator and writer of "NYPD Blue" was my old classmate in Nichols School's Class of 1962, David Milch. "Simone" was my nickname at Nichols. It's what two of my closest friends at Nichols – who took four years of Spanish with me – constantly called me.

David wasn't in that Spanish class but those two guys were close friends of his from childhood. "Simone" to him is who I was too.

The name Bobby – not Bob or Robert – was the first name of one of them. Most important, though, it was also the first name of David's older brother Bobby Milch, who grew up to be a surgeon and the creator of Hospice in Buffalo, as well as in other places around the globe.

My connection to Bobby Milch couldn't be more profound. Jo, the woman to whom I was married for 15 years – and with whom I had a 28-year relationship – died in 1990 after a long time in Hospice. What I witnessed close up of Hospice's end-of-life compassion seemed to me a kind of medical miracle. I admired very few people on earth, therefore, as much as I admired Bobby Milch.

So many of the people who mourned Jo's passing felt the same way. There was no way on God's green earth that Bobby Milch didn't know that. Nor would he have been likely to keep it from his younger brother.

So there was that new character on "NYPD Blue," a cop named Bobby Simone whose backstory was that his wife had just recently died of cancer.

It wasn't unusual for the stunning phalanx of Buffalo writers of that great wave of prime-time television to haul out names – personal and geographical – from their Buffalo past. The first TV show to do it so conspicuously was "NYPD Blue's" predecessor "Hill Street Blues," where local viewers would frequently discover that a blue ribbon prime-time cop show was reporting murders committed on "Hertel Avenue"; we guessed that the show's Buffalo-raised writer Anthony Yerkovich was responsible, before he quit television and opened a Santa Monica restaurant called "The Buffalo Club."

Pop music people had developed a name for such tributes to one's pre-showbiz past: "shoutouts."

I couldn't have been more pleased with David's entirely unexpected shoutout in a character like the one Jimmy Smits played. I didn't make an oppressive public show of it, though. I called it to the attention of my daughter and a couple friends but that's it. It wasn't something one should be seen bragging about.

I only mention it now because the hard truth is that, classmate or not, I have always had mixed feelings about David Milch. Those mixed feelings have continued across 60 years. They are prominent now after reading his predictably praised "memoir," "Life's Work" (Random House, $28).

David was always brilliant. And he could always be hilarious – not always when he thought he was being hilarious but often enough, on a good day, to be a wildly entertaining friend.

But he was also a lot of other things too: a mythomaniac addicted to inventing and embellishing stories; an untrustworthy bearer of information; a neurotic mess always ravenous for attention; and, worst of all a creature capable of deeply bilious, omnidirectional malice.

About the last, I always had trouble. There's no question that I shared some of David's characteristics. But there were places I just wouldn't go.

We had a classmate in our tiny class of 48 who had an unfortunate dental anomaly. He was a great guy and a very engaging and charming one so his constant smiling couldn't help but make the world aware of his problem. I never heard a soul say anything mocking about it.

Except David Milch, that is.

That was it. I promised myself then, as a high school junior, that whatever happened I would avoid David's close friendship for the rest of my life. I've kept my promise. (By the way, I met up with our dentally afflicted classmate at a later class reunion. He had obviously had corrective surgery and couldn't possibly have looked better.)

David and I were never that close to begin with. Too many things intervened. Among other things was David's discovery at Nichols how valuable it could be to become useful to influential faculty members.

That knowledge has never left him, not even now when his book was published Tuesday.

David, after Nichols, went to Yale. David's mentor at Yale was poet and novelist ("All the King's Men") Robert Penn Warren who is, alone, referred to formally as "Mr. Warren" all through the book. It is a reverential tip-off that it is, among other things, an off-puttingly immature book, if not exactly childish.

Some of us expect that those of us who have made 77 turns around the sun are going to evince some wisdom, not the cunning that Roman statesman Cicero said results from "knowledge without justice."

Part of that is an inevitable result of the way the book was put together.

David has, sadly, been diagnosed with Alzheimer's. He lives in a constant care facility. Literary types might be forgiven for saying that if ever a book used "an unreliable narrator" it's this memoir. As a consequence, he was helped enormously by his daughters Elizabeth and Olivia and, crucially by his wife Rita. For information, they used autobiographical tapes that were made years ago by David. The book is a family project.

Please don't get me wrong. "Life's Work" is a very good book – rather predictably overrated in some quarters but what it does well, it does very well indeed. I wouldn't, in John Barth's delightful phrase, call it "a larky read" but it is full of David's extreme and invaluable virtues. At its best, it has a good and revealing look at the shows we honor, especially those we honor most: "Hill Street Blues" (where he was a staff writer); "NYPD Blue" (which he co-created); and his masterpiece, "Deadwood," the glorious gleaming jewel in David's life's work.

It is, inevitably I think, a book not to be trusted with hard facts. Not only do we have David's lifelong habit of inventing fictions about his life but we have the hopelessly sad fact that circumstances make lacunae unavoidable.

We encounter, early on, David's important admissions about his boyhood friend Almon "Judgie" Lytle. The book gets the order of age among the Lytle brothers – Torchy, Mark and Judgie – wrong. (Torchy was the oldest, then Mark, then Judgie.) There's no way his wife and kids could know that given the outsized importance of Judgie in his life. Judgie's death in an auto accident was key to the writing of David's (unpublished) novel and to David's whole life story.

I have talked to a couple of our classmates who remained close to David in high school. Both freely confess to never seeing hide nor hair of the abusive, junkie father that David reports in the book. What we have is a kind of 21st century Gothic figure, a deeply disturbed surgeon who ultimately, says David, killed himself in front of his mother and older brother.

Just because none of us saw that version of Elmer Milch doesn't mean he didn't exist. Families exist as engines for concealment, among other things. Still, it doesn't lend confidence to the book's authority.

David tells us in the book that his first taste of heroin was as a high school senior. Heroin wasn't easy to come by in 1962 for kids who grew up on Hallam Road across the street from the editor of this newspaper.

In "Negroland" Margo Jefferson makes a wonderful distinction between growing up "privileged" and growing up "entitled." David grew up privileged but he was also the grandson, on his mother's side, of a hugely prominent Western New York furniture dealer. "Entitlement" then was not far off.

One of David's and my mutual friends once heard David, at a Yale alumni bash, tell his Yale classmate Jeffrey Lewis and their audience that his upbringing was struggling and middle class. When our friend queried David about this, our friend says David shot him a look that said "you're dead to me from now on." And so he's been ever since, even though they've known each other since elementary school.

David's legendarily slovenly life, marked by alcoholism, drug addiction and what he loves to call "degenerate gambling," has made for wondrous storytelling now for decades of TV and university workshops, especially since he began to be in recovery programs famous for people standing in front of others and spilling the secrets of wildly disorderly lives.

A mutual friend of ours calls it the beginning of David's period of "self-flagellation." That has resulted in what has been an undeniable orgy of generosities great and small, all through his life. We're talking about generosities that are both financial and emotional and woe betide anyone dismissive of any of it.

David, the miscreant, whom writer Richard Yates despised for ripping to shreds other students at a University of Iowa Creative Writing class, has also done enormous good ever since he cleaned up his face-ripping simian act.

The job that my daughter has began as a result of a friendship she made as a result of David's class in TV writing in Los Angeles.

He has done great good, that's for certain. He has also done tubs of life-affecting harm. He tells us he was once diagnosed as bipolar. I certainly wouldn't doubt that though one might also find a touch of narcissistic personality disorder on David's menu.

But as I read "Life's Work," this hugely awaited book this year, I had a moment of revelation.

Few people on this earth proclaim themselves "writers" louder than David Milch. But I remember how few creative writing classes at Nichols he came to, while I went to every one for three years. But at the same time, he was in a Eugene O'Neill one-act play in front of the entire student body.

At the end of the book you realize that his tenderness and genuine sweetness toward actors exceeds that toward everyone else, maybe even his wife and his kids.

That may be the result of their avoidance. But what if all this time, David – in his immature, arrested development – has been, by DNA, an ACTOR above all?

An extraordinarily brilliant one, to be sure, and a man who PLAYED a writer, student, professor, junkie, drunk and sideshow wild man. Actors have been photographed being spellbound by his pseudo-academic solemnities, even when they didn't need to be loaded down with so much intellectual baggage.

His performance in the parts he's played has been brilliant and irresistible regardless of the human consequences. Even when he was writing his shows, he was so often reported to be flat on the floor nursing his bad back and dictating them to secretaries and co-workers. He was, as an actor, conducting a chamber performance as David The Writer.

He's spent a life disrupting order to get the attachment a born performer craves.

Personally, I'm delighted that he's gotten the world's bemused affection for so long. I'm happy too that his book will reward the Milch household so deservedly even though it's going to be necessary for a real historian to dive into it and come up with what's true and what isn't.

To be appallingly blunt, at some moments of my life, I wasn't at all happy that I'd ever met David Milch.

But in my reflective senior years, I realize I wouldn't want to live my life over again without him.