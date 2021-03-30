Jeff Simon: A delightfully invigorating book for people who love movies the most

The likelihood of learning from him was high. Just as high was the likelihood of being entertained in the process. Here was a critic who seemed to have seen just about everything. And read exhaustively about it. And thought about it in fresh, shameless, original, even eccentric, ways.

Which leads to the other necessary Thomson book on the shelves of movie-loving homes – "Have You Seen...?: A Personal Introduction to 1,000 films" in which one mini-review a page gives us what Thomson thinks about 1,000 films he says we should all know.

I can't tell you how often, and how pleasurably, I dip into both books. Almost invariably after one of Turner Classic Movies mini-minimalist docents wets our whistles about their network's selections, I turn to see what Thomson has said about it. I always find something interesting. Sometimes I find something infuriating and outrageous. Sometimes I find some vector of thinking I have never traveled before.

Thomson has been writing assiduously for decades. He is responsible for many books. Almost all of them sound interesting even though, in truth, I'd only claim a few of those are as necessary as his two immense books, the "dictionary" and the "guide."