Erik Brady: Mark Hannon keeps finding books at home. Now he's found one in a dome.

Hannon has lived in Baltimore for most of the last 40 years, but his imagination still lives in the city of his youth. He is writing a third novel that is, like the other two, set in Buffalo. Some of his short stories are set in Baltimore, and he is at work on a nonfiction book on the Baltimore fire department circa 1900, called “The Fire Laddies.” But somehow his novels always bring him back to Buffalo.

Maybe it is as simple as this: You are forever an outsider in the places you move to, and always at home in the place where you came of age.

Hannon worked briefly in the vending business in Buffalo, and some of the men he worked with told him stories from the 1940s and 1950s that became the genesis for “Every Man for Himself,” his first novel, published in 2016.