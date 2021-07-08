Erik Brady: Mark Hannon keeps finding books at home. Now he's found one in a dome.

The old joke goes that Erie County is the only municipality in America that paid for a domed stadium but didn’t get one.
If you are of a certain age, you know what we’re talking about. If not, suffice to say that before the county built its open-air stadium for the Buffalo Bills in Orchard Park, it planned to build a domed one in Lancaster. That never came to pass, of course, and the courtroom saga lasted for more than two decades. It included multiple lawsuits, and multiple millions awarded to the developer — oh, and two county legislators convicted of solicitation of bribery.
Mark Hannon remembers. He grew up in Buffalo. The domed stadium contretemps was front-page news for much of his youth. And now, at 65, he has a novel that centers on the dome and the smoke-filled-room villainy surrounding it.
“The Vultures” was released last year, but Hannon could not come back to Buffalo to promote it then because of the pandemic. This week, beginning today, he has plans for four book signings — three in Buffalo and one in East Aurora — where he will read passages from this, his second novel.
“I am glad that the plague has receded sufficiently so we can do it now,” he says. “I really love Buffalo, and I miss the place.”
Hannon has lived in Baltimore for most of the last 40 years, but his imagination still lives in the city of his youth. He is writing a third novel that is, like the other two, set in Buffalo. Some of his short stories are set in Baltimore, and he is at work on a nonfiction book on the Baltimore fire department circa 1900, called “The Fire Laddies.” But somehow his novels always bring him back to Buffalo.
Maybe it is as simple as this: You are forever an outsider in the places you move to, and always at home in the place where you came of age.
Hannon worked briefly in the vending business in Buffalo, and some of the men he worked with told him stories from the 1940s and 1950s that became the genesis for “Every Man for Himself,” his first novel, published in 2016.
“The guys said they used to operate the pinball machines, and they said, ‘We were making real money back then.’ And I said, ‘That sounds like a great story.’ So I started researching it. And it is quite a story. In the late ’40s and early ’50s, pinball machines were getting all their bells and whistles and flippers and lights. People started gambling on them. And despite the fact that they had signs that said, ‘For amusement only,’ they were being used as gambling devices, just like video poker games in bars now.”
That book, like “The Vultures,” is a story of public corruption. Buffalo News reporter Dan Herbeck offered a favorable review for “Every Man for Himself” in 2016, calling it “a fine addition to the pantheon of books about the darker side of Buffalo’s history.”
The central character in both books is Patrick Brogan, a Buffalo police detective from the gambling squad in the first novel who becomes an Erie County investigator in the second one.
The central figures of novels are often really fictional versions of the authors themselves. That’s not the case here. “Brogan is tall and athletic and a veteran and a lot of other things I’m not,” Hannon says. “He lives in North Park, and I lived in University Heights.”
Hannon attended St. Joseph University School and P.S. 63 and then, for three years, Canisius High School. Then his father’s job at Rich Products moved the family to California. He graduated from Fordham University and returned to Buffalo, where he bartended at the old Locker Room Athletic Club, near Gates Circle. Then he got the gig with the vending company.
“That’s when I found out there weren’t any real jobs for me in Buffalo,” Hannon says. So he moved to Maryland and worked as a firefighter in Montgomery and Prince George’s counties for 20 years. More recently he was a deckhand for a marine towing service in Baltimore. Now he is retired and writing full time.
The new novel will have a new main character: Leo Dunleavy, a minor character as a patrolman in the first book who rises to homicide chief investigating the Mafia in the as-yet untitled third novel.
Hannon comes back to Buffalo regularly to research the historical background for his novels. He is surprised at how little civic memory there is of the domed stadium saga.
“The economy in Buffalo was in serious decline, and people were grasping at straws,” he says. “Ralph Wilson was threatening to move the Bills. So the solution came together with the domed stadium project. They were going to do it in Lancaster with all this development: shopping centers and golf courses and housing developments.
“It was going to keep the Bills and turn the economy around. But, like many pipe dreams in Buffalo at that time, it fell through. In this case, a lot because of political corruption. And when Erie County backed out of the project, it turned into the longest and most expensive commercial case in New York State history.”
Hannon will sign copies of “The Vultures” at 3 p.m. today at Undergrounds Coffee House on South Park Avenue; 3 p.m. Friday at Book Worms & BW Gifts in East Aurora; 11 a.m. Saturday at the Buffalo Harbor Museum on Erie Street; and 11 a.m. Sunday at Dog Ears Bookstore and Café on Abbott Road.
“I’m really looking forward to it,” he says. “I love going back and talking about Buffalo with Buffalo people — then, and now.”