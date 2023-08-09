Stewart Desmond’s history of Buffalo makes Buffalo history in its own right, as the first full-scale narrative history of our fair city.

And it is a triumph.

“My history is not a novel,” he says, “but I have tried to use some of the storytelling techniques of a novel.”

As well he might: Desmond, 69, has a doctorate in American literature from New York University.

“I always said that when I retired, I was going to write a history of Buffalo,” he says. “So I started working on it with no idea at all how long it would take.”

The answer, so far, is five years. The first four volumes came out early this year. Two more are in the works. Desmond sees our region’s history through the people who lived it as much as through the events of their times. It is an approach that makes the distant past come alive. You can almost smell the embers of Buffalo’s burning during the War of 1812.

“I didn’t write this for an academic audience,” Desmond says of the generously footnoted books, “but I have made a real effort to document everything so that people who are interested in Buffalo history could look at the source material that I found and go deeper. Or check that things happened the way that I say they happened. There is room for lots of different points of view.”

“Main Street: The History of Buffalo” is the overarching title of the series, and each of the volumes stands on its own; they need not be read in chronological order.

“Out of the Wilderness: 1679-1814” tells the story of the Senecas and their encounters with the Europeans and African Americans who came to the Niagara Frontier. It begins with LaSalle, the French explorer, who built Le Griffon — the first European-style ship to sail on the Upper Great Lakes — on the Niagara River in 1679. It ends with the stoic heroism of Margaret St. John, the lone local to remain in town and preserve her house from fire as the British burned Buffalo.

“Out of the Ashes: 1814-1825” describes Buffalo’s growing from frontier outpost to Great Lakes port on the Erie Canal. It centers on two main themes: the resistance of the Seneca Nation to displacement by white settlers — Red Jacket, the great Seneca leader, comes alive through his keen oratory — and the politics that led to construction of the canal, with Buffalo chosen over Black Rock (a separate village at the time) as the canal’s terminus.

“Into the Whirlwind: 1825-1865” tells of the boom that followed the opening of the canal as Irish and German immigrants poured into the city. The city’s small African American community helped get fugitive enslaved people to Canada, via the Underground Railroad, in the years leading up to the Civil War. The volume also tells of the death of Buffalo’s Bayard Wilkeson at Gettysburg, chronicled by the New York Times correspondent Sam Wilkeson — his father.

“Into the Temple of Music: 1866-1901” relates how the rapid growth of trade and industry in Buffalo created fortunes that were built on the backs of cheap immigrant labor. It tells of how the wealthy built mansions along Delaware Avenue, and how Fredrick Law Olmsted built the treasure of Delaware Park. And it tells of how Leon Czolgosz, an anarchist laborer, assassinated President William McKinley at the Pan American Exposition.

“The next book begins with the tearing down of the Pan American Exposition,” Desmond says. “It covers the period from 1901 to 1939. I foresee that the book after that, from 1940 into the 1950s or 1960s, will be the end of my efforts.”

The fifth book, to be titled “On a Rollercoaster: 1902-1939,” is expected to come out in the fall. He had toyed with the idea of calling it “Stormy Weather,” as in the American standard by the Buffalo-born composer Harold Arlen.

Stewart Desmond and I were classmates at Canisius High School, but somehow we didn’t know each other well back then. Until we talked for this story, we hadn’t spoken in more than 50 years, near as we can remember. I did sit next to Mike Desmond, Stewart’s brother, in the Courier-Express newsroom an eon ago, when Mike and I worked as reporters there. It’s Mike who tipped me off to his brother’s ambitious project.

“I wasn’t really understanding that a book is a big commitment,” Stewart says, “and six of them is a bigger commitment. But I am a maniac. I acknowledge that.”

He has lived in the same apartment in New York’s Greenwich Village for 30 years and did much of his research for the Buffalo books at the New York Public Library. He also availed himself of the rich resources of the Buffalo History Museum, much of it online.

Some of his research came from just walking around the city of his youth to see for himself the places where all of this history happened. “When I go back to Buffalo, and I walk around, I’m constantly taking notes,” he says. “The books are a lot about architecture. And Buffalo remains a good place for walking.”

Previous Buffalo histories “have tended to be what I would call thematic,” Desmond says. “They are often very good, but there’s a chapter on the railroads, and a chapter on the steel industry, and a chapter on the churches, and a chapter on the harbor. Whereas, in my head, I tried to take an approach on stories about people.”

After five years and soon-to be five books, can Stewart Desmond tell us who we are?

“What is a Buffalonian? I don’t have the answer, but I have been thinking of things that are characteristic of Buffalo over the years. From very early in our history, being a Buffalonian has meant being used to disappointment. When Buffalo Harbor was being built in 1820, and it kept collapsing, I remember a writer saying, ‘But the people of Buffalo are so used to disappointment that this did not prevent them from donating money to shore up the harbor.’

“So I think this disappointment thing that recurs over and over in our history is what I would call resilience. So I would say the people of Buffalo are familiar with disappointment, but also with dealing with it.”

Please understand that Desmond is thinking in a context wider than Wide Right.

“If you are thinking of the biggest disappointment in Buffalo history, it is the Pan American Exposition,” he says. “It was gorgeous. It was beautiful. But it didn’t draw a big attendance. It lost money. And, of course, then the president got shot. So the whole thing was kind of a disaster. But when it was over — and the stockholders were told, ‘Sorry, you are not getting any money back, we lost everything’ — the people at the meeting were disappointed, but they said, ‘OK. It’s not really your fault. The death of the president and all.’ So they accepted it.”

Desmond chose “Main Street” for the series title because it is a pathway that both defines us and divides us.

“My family lived in Parkside; that’s what I knew,” he says. “I knew how to get ... to Canisius High School, but I was totally ignorant of East Buffalo, of the Germans, of the Poles, of the African Americans. I call the whole thing ‘Main Street’ because from my earliest childhood, I knew we didn’t go across Main Street. That’s when I started to see how there has always been in Buffalo history this divide. I was ignorant about a whole lot of Buffalo’s history.

“So I made a serious effort to dig up diverse people who don’t leave a trail like a Grover Cleveland might — and show people that Buffalo, really from the first, was a diverse community with all kinds of people and ideas. I wanted to show what it was like for women in the 19th century. And African Americans. And Native Americans. And immigrants.

“Just to understand my city a little bit differently.”

My city? Stewart Desmond has been away for more than 40 years.

“It is always my city,” he says. “And I always think I’ll be back someday.”