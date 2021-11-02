Erik Brady: In fiction, Leif Eriksson saw Niagara Falls. Or was that reality?

Researchers could be so precise because they found fragments in the artifacts’ tree rings from a cosmic-ray event that showered the earth with high-energy particles in the year 993. By counting additional tree rings outside the one containing the particles, they were able to identify 1021 as the year that these fir and juniper trees were felled.

All of this would have thrilled my father, who based his historical novel on historical fact. Eriksson converted to Christianity in the years before his voyage, and the novel centers on the tension between belief in the old Norse gods and in this new messiah. (“Vikings,” a recent drama on the History Channel, also played dark notes on this theme.)

The novel’s narrator is Thrand, a member of Eriksson’s expedition. He writes of a journey far south of their encampment that Eriksson takes with some of his compatriots. At one point, many days into their sojourn, they hear a giant rumbling ahead. Here is the passage in which they confront the Falls. (“Karfi” is the name of a small Viking ship; “foss” is an Icelandic word for waterfall.)