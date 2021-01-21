Buffalo's baseball 'bible' gets needed update

In one challenging promotion, Billoni ran into trouble when he staged an Easter egg hunt in the outfield between the innings of a game and kids over 12 refused to leave candy for the younger kids to follow. That forced Billoni to rush out to buy more candy that was then scattered in the outfield grass for kids to find a couple innings later.

"We assembled a young, aggressive and hardworking staff and everyone was singing from the same sheet – let's make this the place to be and have a lot of fun here, and we did," said Billoni, who later served as the Bisons' general manager and vice president.

Riches bring stability

James Overfield, a retired history professor at the University of Vermont, said the book project was done to keep his father's name and the project he was committed to alive.

The most incredible part of the Bisons story, Overfield said, can be found in the 35 years added for the new edition that have all occurred under Rich Products ownership, headed by Bob and Mindy Rich.

The team moved into a new downtown ballpark in 1988, and immediately drew over 1 million people six years in a row, a minor league record, nearly landing a major league franchise in 1992.