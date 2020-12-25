Books in Brief: You Were Never Here, Diary of a Wimpy Kid the Deep End, I Dream of Popo, Instant Karma

The author, who was born in Taiwan and moved to Albuquerque, N.M., when she was five, offers a tender, emotionally resonant tale of a girl who must say goodbye to Popo, her beloved grandmother, when her family emigrates from Taiwan to the United States in this lovely picture book illustrated by a Taiwanese-American artist.

As a tiny girl she walked with Popo in the park, her grandmother cuddled her close, pushed her on the swings, fried up New Year's cakes, showed her where on the globe she was moving. With lyrical language ("The airplane thrums like the biggest cat I've ever seen") and Kuo's detailed, evocative illustrations, Blackburne vividly depicts the adjustment a small child makes in moving to a new place, with a once central relationship relegated to phone calls and rare visits. When she returns to Taiwan, everything seems smaller, and the girl is sad to realize she has lost the ease of the language that she spoke with her grandmother ("words are hard to catch, like fish in a deep well").