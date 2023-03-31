CHILDREN'S

You Are Here: Connecting Flights, edited by Ellen Oh; Allida/Harper-Collins, 265 pages ($18.99) Ages 8 to 12.

12 gifted authors join forces for this brilliant, interwoven collection of stories, of 12 young Asian Americans facing questions of belonging and identity through the briefest of interactions in a jammed Chicago airport. The book, which takes place against the backdrop of anti-Asian racism inflamed by the Covid pandemic, is dedicated "to anyone who has ever wondered if they belong, we see you and know that you do."

The authors, including National Book Award finalists Traci Chee and Randy Ribay, draw on their own experiences for this engaging tale of young people dealing with the challenges of traveling, while also facing the racist assumptions and outright hostility of strangers in the charged environment of a crowded airport.

Christina Soontornvat kicks things off in "Paul," the first story, with a ruckus caused when a Thai grandmother, who does not speak English, tries to bring her husband's ashes in a wooden box concealed in a coffee can through security. In the confusion, her family loses track of their rambunctious toddler, an event noticed by an Asian-American airport employee's son, who tracks the girl down (in the second story) in the crowd thanks to a white woman who assumes the girl is his sister because they are both Asian. Next up is Mindy, a Korean-American adoptee who finally gets up the courage to tell her two dads she is not ready for the trip they are about to take to Korea. In the fourth story, 12-year-old Lee Cheng, who is traveling alone, is challenged by racist airport security personnel who doubt that the Stratocaster guitar he is carrying could possibly be his. In the concluding chapter, Soojin is reluctantly accompanying her mother back to Korea after burglars destroyed her family's grocery store in Queens and defaced it with racist graffiti.

Reappearances by the main characters and various travelers (including a racist white woman in a pink outfit) are cleverly woven through the stories concluding with a kind of curtain call at the end when several bystanders speak up to assist Soojin after a racist boy knocks over her popcorn.

Other authors included in the collection are Meredith Ireland, Susan Tan, Grace Lin, Mike Chen, Mike Jung, Minhe Le and Linda Sue Park.

GRAPHIC NOVEL

School Trip: A Graphic Novel by Jerry Craft; Quill Tree Books, 256 pages ($24.99, hardcover).

...

Jordan Banks is trying to decide whether to attend an arts high school – and face being the "new kid" all over again – as he takes a school trip to Paris with classmates from Riverdale Day Academy in this entertaining companion volume to Jerry Craft's Newbery Medal-winning "New Kid" (and followup volume, "Class Act").

The color panels of the Paris trip are interspersed with Jordan's black and white cartoons expressing his thoughts, including trepidation about art school, his take on airplane etiquette and "Samira's Guide to Insulting People (And Having Them Stay Your Friend."

"New Kid," the first graphic novel to win the Newbery, was inspired by Craft's own experience as a kid commuting from Washington Heights to a nearly all-white school in Riverdale.

As always, Craft offers an entertaining and empathetic exploration of adolescent friendships, this time set against the exotic backdrop of Paris.

YOUNG ADULT

While You Were Dreaming by Alisha Rai; Quill Tree Books, 432 pages ($19.99) Ages 13 to 17.

...

Alisha Rai, author of bestselling romantic comedies for adults, has a winner in her Young Adult debut set in a fictional town in Western New York. It's both an engaging romance and a poignant portrait of teenage sisters dealing with the trauma and practical complications of being undocumented.

After their mother was deported back to Mumbai for overstaying her visa, 16-year-old Sonia Patil has been careful never to attract the wrong kind of attention since her 18-year-old sister Kareena is undocumented and was never officially made her legal guardian.

Sonia misses her mother and is lonely since her best friend ghosted her months before. Meanwhile, Kareena has put her college plans on hold, works multiple part-time jobs to pay the rent and seems perennially to be in a bad mood.

A gifted seamstress like her mother, Sonia has made herself a superhero costume, complete with mask, to wear to the comic book day at the local bookstore, hoping to attract the attention of her crush, James, who works there. But when James faints and falls into the canal behind the bookstore, Sonia jumps in to rescue him, cape and all. Once help arrives, she runs off but is later dismayed to discover her heroic act was caught on video and has gone viral.

More complications ensue as she drops in at James' family's Indian restaurant and his older brother immediately puts her to work, mistakenly believing she is the new kitchen hire.