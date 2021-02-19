Books in Brief: Wishes and Wellingtons, Kafka and the Doll, The Nightmare Thief

CHILDREN'S

Wishes and Wellingtons by Julie Berry; Sourcebooks/Young Readers, 363 pages ($16.99) Ages 8 to 12.

The marvelously versatile Julie Berry offers a hilarious Victorian romp in this entertaining tale of a British schoolgirl who finds an ill-tempered djinni (genie) in a sardine can while doing garbage duty for punishment at boarding school.

13-year-old Maeve Merritt, a feisty female born into the wrong era, can't abide the rules at Miss Salamanca's School for Upright Young Ladies and dreams of traveling the world and setting up cricket leagues for girls. Her only friend is her roommate Alice. (Maeve reflects on her governesses: "How I chewed through all the Miss Emmas and Miss Charlottes back then." She can't abide "the fluffy daughters of her [mother's] feathery friends.")

The djinni, a sulfurous green apparition who rudely refers to Maeve as "female hatchling," warns that greed is always the undoing of whoever commands him. With a sure hand, Berry steers a dizzying whirl of a plot, as the djinni takes Maeve, Alice and an orphan named Tom flying to ancient Persia, then back to England where numerous villains are plotting to steal Maeve's sardine can and gain control of the djinni.