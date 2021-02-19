 Skip to main content
Books in Brief: Wishes and Wellingtons, Kafka and the Doll, The Nightmare Thief
CHILDREN'S

Wishes and Wellingtons by Julie Berry; Sourcebooks/Young Readers, 363 pages ($16.99) Ages 8 to 12.

The marvelously versatile Julie Berry offers a hilarious Victorian romp in this  entertaining tale of a British schoolgirl who finds an ill-tempered djinni (genie) in a sardine can while doing garbage duty for punishment at boarding school.

13-year-old Maeve Merritt, a feisty female born into the wrong era, can't abide the rules at Miss Salamanca's School for Upright Young Ladies and dreams of traveling the world and setting up cricket leagues for girls. Her only friend is her roommate Alice. (Maeve reflects on her governesses: "How I chewed through all the Miss Emmas and Miss Charlottes back then." She can't abide "the fluffy daughters of her [mother's] feathery friends.")

The djinni, a sulfurous green apparition who rudely refers to Maeve as "female hatchling," warns that greed is always the undoing of whoever commands him. With a sure hand, Berry steers a dizzying whirl of a plot, as the djinni takes Maeve, Alice and an orphan named Tom flying to ancient Persia, then back to England where numerous villains are plotting to steal Maeve's sardine can and gain control of the djinni.

In Maeve, Berry offers a portrait of an impetuous, outspoken, stubborn, self-centered girl, who gradually learns the value of friendship and doing the right thing. Amid the fantastic plot twists, a reality check about poverty in Victorian England comes with a visit to the Mission Industrial School and Home for Working Boys, a terrible place where the lads are starved and mistreated until they're old enough to ruin their lungs working at cotton mills.

Berry wrote the New York Times bestseller "Lovely War" and Printz Honor novel "The Passion of Dolssa." This one is reminiscent of her 2014 novel "The Scandalous Sisterhood of Prickwillow Place," a rollicking tale of young ladies at a private school trying to hide the death of the headmistress.

PICTURE BOOK

Kafka and the Doll by Larissa Theule, illustrated by Rebecca Green; Viking Books for Young Readers, 48 pages ($17.99) Ages 4 to 8. (March 9 publication)

This lovely picture book was inspired by the true story of kindness shown a stranger by Franz Kafka, author of such classics of anxiety and alienation as "The Metamorphosis" and "The Trial." In the fall of 1923 Kafka was walking in a park in Berlin with his love Dora Diamant when they happened upon a little girl distressed about losing her doll. He told the child the doll wasn't lost, but was traveling. For three weeks he wrote letters from the doll to the girl, chronicling its adventures.

Theule is a marvelous writer: "all through the park barren trees poked fingers into the belly of the gray sky," "leaves blew in little cyclones around their feet." Although Kafka's actual letters were lost, Theule has written some lovely ones,  describing adventures in Paris, Egypt, Morocco, England, Barcelona even inventing a perfect way to bid goodbye, a letter sent from an expedition "to the desolate ends of Antarctica."

The autumn setting, the muted colors of the illustrations, seem a kind of foreshadowing that Kafka was ill; he died of tuberculosis several months later, at the age of 40.

CHILDREN'S

The Nightmare Thief No. 1 by Nicole Lesperance; Sourcebooks, 279 pages ($16.99) Ages 8 and up.

12-year-old Maren Partridge works in her family's dream shop, creating calming dreams from "powdered midsummer raindrops and softest edges of goose-down feathers," creating nightmares from cemetery dirt and spider eggs. There is one rule: the dream can't be given to a person without their consent. 

With her beloved older sister Hallie lying in a hospital bed in a coma after an accident, all Maren wants is for her sister to wake up again. But it's been so long, there is talk of moving Hallie to a long-term care facility, an indication there is no hope for her recovery. Could Maren slip Hallie a dream that might help her wake up again, even though it's against the rules?

This poignant story blending fantasy and horror takes place in a colorful setting, a town where magic is part of the reality - and where dark shadows are gathering in the form of a terrifying figure with a long memory of old grudges and and a thirst for revenge.

Jean Westmoore

