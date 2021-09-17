Books in Brief: White Smoke, The Beatryce Prophecy

The incomparable Kate DiCamillo offers a lovely fable of a girl, a monk and a goat, a tale that is a testament of the power of love (as so many of her books are) and the power of the written word to change the world for the better.

DiCamillo sets her medieval-flavored tale in a "time of war," deftly bringing to life her characters, whether animal or human, with her efficient, luminous prose. She begins: "Answelica was a goat with teeth that were the mirror of her soul – large, sharp, and uncompromising."

Brother Edik, a kindly soul with a crooked, wayward eye, finds a young girl, feverish, bloody and dirty, curled up asleep holding tight to the ear of the goat at the monastery of the Order of the Chronicles of Sorrowing. The girl is Beatryce; alarmingly, Beatryce knows how to read – it is against the law for a girl or woman to read and write – but she can't remember how she came to flee to the monastery.

When a soldier arrives at a local inn and demands that a monk be sent to write down his confession, the monastery sends Beatryce, her hair shorn, in hopes of being rid of her. Meanwhile the king is searching for the girl named in a prophecy stating a child will unseat the king.