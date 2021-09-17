Books in Brief: White Smoke, The Beatryce Prophecy

YOUNG ADULT
White Smoke by Tiffany D. Jackson; Katherine Tegen Books, 384 pages ($18.99) Ages 14 to 17.
Acclaimed author Tiffany Jackson expertly combines psychological suspense and blistering social commentary in this superb horror novel, set in a creepy, mostly abandoned neighborhood inspired by Detroit.
After being expelled from her California high school for drug use, Black former track star Marigold Anderson is hoping for a fresh start, moving to the Midwestern community of Cedarville with her blended family (her mom, little brother and white stepfather and young stepsister), drawn by an offer of living rent-free for three years in a newly renovated historic house while her mom writes a book, part of a Grow Where You're Planted Residency overseen by the Sterling Foundation.
Jackson builds the suspense, both with the sinister creepiness of the house (a stench coming from the basement, lights turning off, personal items moved, disappearing or destroyed) and the simmering tension between Marigold and her stepsister Piper, who says she is doing the bidding of the ghost of an old woman who "doesn't want you here."
After the California experience, Marigold is in a state of high anxiety, and her elevated anxiety adds to the tension of the novel, raising the possibility that her perceptions of menace are all in her head. She also suffers from what appears to be a singularly horrible ailment called "delusional parasitosis," an obsessive fear of bedbugs. (She spirals into obsession observing a single black dot on her skin or clothing.)
The burned-out, abandoned houses in her neighborhood are only part of Cedarville's ominous reality. At her new high school she discovers there are very few male students; most teenage boys and parents of many students are incarcerated in the block of giant prisons that dominate the landscape, built after draconian "Sterling Laws" were imposed requiring a 20-year mandatory minimum prison term for possessing a single ounce of pot.
After learning more about the town's murderous, racist past and becoming suspicious of the Sterling Foundation's plans, Marigold begins researching the Sterling board, a project that exposes her and her family to danger right up to the hair-raising finale.
In an author's note, Jackson says she drew inspiration partly from the Season One Episode 22 of "The Twilight Zone, ""The Monsters Are Due on Maple Street," noting the final narration "depict the theme flawlessly."
"The tools of conquest do not necessarily come with bombs and explosions and fallout. There are weapons that are simply thoughts, attitudes, prejudices to be found only in the minds of men. For the record, prejudices can kill, and suspicion can destroy, and a thoughtless, frightened search for a scapegoat has a fallout all of its own - for the children and the children yet unborn. "
CHILDREN'S
The Beatryce Prophecy by Kate DiCamillo, illustrated by Sophie Blackall; Candlewick Press, 256 pages ($19.99) Ages 8 to 12. (Sept. 21 publication)
The incomparable Kate DiCamillo offers a lovely fable of a girl, a monk and a goat, a tale that is a testament of the power of love (as so many of her books are) and the power of the written word to change the world for the better.
DiCamillo sets her medieval-flavored tale in a "time of war," deftly bringing to life her characters, whether animal or human, with her efficient, luminous prose. She begins: "Answelica was a goat with teeth that were the mirror of her soul – large, sharp, and uncompromising."
Brother Edik, a kindly soul with a crooked, wayward eye, finds a young girl, feverish, bloody and dirty, curled up asleep holding tight to the ear of the goat at the monastery of the Order of the Chronicles of Sorrowing. The girl is Beatryce; alarmingly, Beatryce knows how to read – it is against the law for a girl or woman to read and write – but she can't remember how she came to flee to the monastery.
When a soldier arrives at a local inn and demands that a monk be sent to write down his confession, the monastery sends Beatryce, her hair shorn, in hopes of being rid of her. Meanwhile the king is searching for the girl named in a prophecy stating a child will unseat the king.
Among the memorable characters Beatryce befriends are Cannoc, a bearded old man who loves to laugh, and Jack Dory, an orphan who is "fleet of foot, prodigious of memory and a great mimic." The villains of the tale – the king, the soldier, the king's counselor, a robber – are left nameless in the narrative.
Brother Edik shares a childhood memory with Beatryce, of his mother's jeweled hairbrush shaped like a mermaid, a memory that inspires Beatryce to tell a story, a story that might save her life as it did for Scheherazade. Images of a seahorse and a mermaid thread through the text.
A sample of DiCamillo's prose: "That people went from one place to another to avoid the wars and the king's men was not news to her, and it was not interesting. in fact, it made her weary to consider it – the constant need of people to run from one thing to another, thinking that they would avoid some sorrow when sorrow was waiting for them no matter where they went."
Sophie Blackall, a two-time Caldecott Medalist, brings DiCamillo's characters to vivid life with her wonderful drawings. An illustrated capital letter, in the style of medieval manuscripts, starts each chapter.
Jean Westmoore