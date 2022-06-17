Books in Brief: When the Sky Falls; Kick Push; Home Field Advantage; A Seed Grows

CHILDREN'S

When the Sky Falls by Phil Earle; Bloomsbury Children's Books, 308 pages ($16.99) Ages 9 to 11.

Amid the horrors of World War II and the Nazi bombing of London, a surly 12-year-old boy finds love and connection in the unlikely form of a gruff old lady and the gorilla she cares for at a crumbling family zoo in this moving tale inspired by a true story.

After his father ships off to the front, Joseph Palmer is given over to the care of Margaret Farrelly, a no-nonsense stranger, who has very little money and seems to have no patience with children. Joseph struggles with dyslexia and hates school where the other boys bully him and the headmaster whips pupils with a wooden cane.

Joseph is ashamed of his reading troubles and always lashing out but is intrigued to discover that Mrs. F. runs a zoo, caring for the few animals left, including a huge silverback gorilla named Adonis. She keeps a rifle handy if the German bombs hit the zoo and breach the gate of Adonis' enclosure.

Earle offers a heartrending portrayal of a suffering child, always lashing out while secretly wondering if it's his fault he's been abandoned by his parents and left in the care of a stranger. He paints a harrowing backdrop of England under siege, the food rationing, the privation, the bitter cold of winter, the death raining down from the sky, the starvation and suffering of the zoo animals, the desperate scavenging for food to feed them. Joseph observes early on "the endless, smoldering houses warmed the air from Baltic to merely freezing." Most affecting is Joseph's cautious warming up to Adonis, who is also grieving.

PICTURE BOOK

Kick Push, Be Your Epic Self by Frank Morrison; Bloomsbury Children's Books, ($18.99).

Ivan, called Epic by friends in his old neighborhood for his amazing skateboard moves, finds his gnarly tricks aren't much fun without friends to cheer him on in this glorious picture book, the first written by Atlanta artist Frank Morrison, award-winning illustrator of "R-E-S-P-E-C-T: Aretha Franklin, Queen of Soul," "Our Children Can Soar" and "Jazzy Miz Mozetta."

"Throwing down psycho big tricks without buddies is weak," Epic complains to his dad, who advises: "Keep an open mind and you'll meet new friends." Epic tries to fit in doing other sports, but in the end, meets a new crew doing what he loves and being himself. Morrison's gorgeous paintings, capturing the soaring action of skateboarding, are done in his "signature style of mannerism ... capturing the energy and essence of these moves, rather than the physical reality of them....," he explains in a note, adding: "The urban settings drenched in graffiti backgrounds can be any city."

YOUNG ADULT

Home Field Advantage by Dahlia Adler; Wednesday Books, 299 pages ($19.99) Age 13 and up.

A cheerleader falls for the new female quarterback amid the homophobia of a small town Florida high school in this charming romance from Dahlia Adler, a perfect summer read.

Amber McCloud has her heart set on being cheer captain and won't let anything derail her plans, faking a romance with football player Miguel Santiago to deflect any would-be suitors. The team quarterback – who was blackmailing Miguel and threatening to out him – was recently killed in a drunk driving crash. So the coach informally recruits Jaclyn "Jack" Walsh, a standout at football camp, to join the Atherton Alligators. Jack arrives to encounter hostility and sabotage both from her male teammates and the cheer squad who are loyal to the dead quarterback.

Adler alternates the narrative voice between Amber and Jack, offering a poignant exploration of what it's like to feel like you have to hide who you really are. There's plenty of humor ("August is like living in a sweaty gym sock," "the girl has the patience of a mosquito"), football action, a slow-burn romance and the sweet and surprising revelation that unlikely allies may emerge when you need them most.

PICTURE BOOK

A Seed Grows by Antoinette Portis; Neal Porter Books, Holiday House, ($18.99).

This beautiful book, with stunning artwork depicting the life cycle of a sunflower, is the work of the gifted Antoinette Portis, recipient of the prestigious Sendak Fellowship, and creator of such other acclaimed nature books as "A New Green Day" and "Hey, Water!" along with the offbeat, but no less wonderful "Best Frints in the Universe." Portis employed printing techniques "including gel printing, linocutting, potato stamping and printing with a celery stalk" to create the glorious illustrations.

Jean Westmoore

