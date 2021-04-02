Books in Brief: War and Millie McGonigle, The House That Wasn't There, Wood Could

CHILDREN'S
War and Millie McGonigle by Karen Cushman; Alfred A. Knopf Books for Young Readers, 224 pages ($16.99) Ages 8 to 12. (April 6 publication).
Karen Cushman is a master at depicting feisty, smart, resourceful girls navigating tough times, whether in the Middle Ages (Newbery Medal winner "The Midwife's Apprentice") or the California Gold Rush ("The Ballad of Lucy Whipple") Here she offers a vivid portrait of what it was like to be 12 years old in the fall of 1941, living on the California coast as World War II raged across the oceans.
Millie McGonigle lives in a cottage on Mission Beach in San Diego with her parents, her little brother, her sickly little sister and flaky middle-aged cousin Edna. In the wake of the Great Depression, the family is just scraping by. Millie is dealing with the death of her beloved grandmother, the loss of her best friend (who moved away) and her parents' single-minded focus on her ailing sister. She is also consumed with anxiety about the war and obsessed with death, writing the names of dead people and sketching pictures of dead things in the Book of the Dead she is keeping, as she believes her grandmother wanted her to do.
The novel is narrated in Millie's unforgettable voice. Here she talks to her mother about fishermen who lure octopuses by squirting bleach into their hiding places: "I feel sorry for octopuses. I watch them scramble out of their holes in the mud, thinking they're escaping the bleach, only to be caught by something worse - George and a stewpot. Is that what the world is like now - only war and death and winding up in a stew?"
Cushman offers vivid details of a boisterous family and a colorful portrait of 1941 Mission Beach. There's a polio scare after a birthday party; a new friend teaches Millie to do the jitterbug. Millie roams the beach barefoot, takes the family rowboat out alone, goes on a mission to fish for abalone off the rocks in deep water. Amid the radio dispatches and war newsreels that terrify Millie, Cushman includes the ugly realities of anti-German and anti-Asian sentiment directed against neighbors; obnoxious Mrs. Fribble talks with delighted anticipation about getting cheap goods from Japanese citizens who are being sent to internment camps.
Over the course of this poignant, wonderful novel, Millie comes to a new understanding of her mother, her little sister, herself and what her grandmother meant when she urged her to remember the dead.
CHILDREN'S
The House That Wasn't There by Elana K. Arnold; Walden Pond Press, 288 pages ($16.99) Ages 8 to 12.
Elana K. Arnold, acclaimed author of feminist fairy tale "Damsel" for the YA audience, offers an enchanting tale of family and magical connection in "The House That Wasn't There" for middle-grade readers.
A girl named Oak and a boy named Alder, both named after trees, are the same age and are both only children. Oak and her parents move into the house next door and immediately alienate Alder and his widowed mom by cutting down the stately tree between their homes to build an addition on their house. Alder is a quiet, unathletic boy whose best friend has gravitated into someone else's orbit; he marvels at sociable Oak's gift for making friends right away.
Arnold is equally adept at realistic depictions of complex social interactions facing anxious pre-adolescents and crafting other-worldly, miraculous coincidences. In one particularly wonderful scene, Alder makes new friends by holding a knitting class in the school cafeteria. A smiling stuffed opossum named Mort and a mysterious book titled "Feline Teleportation" play a role in her tale's stunning, perfect finale.
PICTURE BOOK
Wood Could by Tiffany Stone, illustrated by Mike Lowery; Dial Books for Young Readers ($17.99) Ages 4 to 8,. Publication date April 20
A little girl tries to cajole a grumpy log into playing her games of pretend in this clever book from the collaborators behind "Knot Cannot." Lowery's playful illustrations of the little girl, her purple stuffed rabbit and especially Wood are marvelous. Lowery imbues Wood with personality; simple lines depict Wood glowering or slumbering or smiling. The girl needs Wood to come to the rescue but Wood resists, with puns aplenty: "Why go out on a limb for a stranger?" "Why branch out? "Wood would rather stick to sleeping." But even a grumpy log can wake up and do the right thing. "Time to turn over a new leaf." Wonderful fun.
Jean Westmoore