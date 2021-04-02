Books in Brief: War and Millie McGonigle, The House That Wasn't There, Wood Could

CHILDREN'S

War and Millie McGonigle by Karen Cushman; Alfred A. Knopf Books for Young Readers, 224 pages ($16.99) Ages 8 to 12. (April 6 publication).

Karen Cushman is a master at depicting feisty, smart, resourceful girls navigating tough times, whether in the Middle Ages (Newbery Medal winner "The Midwife's Apprentice") or the California Gold Rush ("The Ballad of Lucy Whipple") Here she offers a vivid portrait of what it was like to be 12 years old in the fall of 1941, living on the California coast as World War II raged across the oceans.

Millie McGonigle lives in a cottage on Mission Beach in San Diego with her parents, her little brother, her sickly little sister and flaky middle-aged cousin Edna. In the wake of the Great Depression, the family is just scraping by. Millie is dealing with the death of her beloved grandmother, the loss of her best friend (who moved away) and her parents' single-minded focus on her ailing sister. She is also consumed with anxiety about the war and obsessed with death, writing the names of dead people and sketching pictures of dead things in the Book of the Dead she is keeping, as she believes her grandmother wanted her to do.