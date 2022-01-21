Books in Brief: Waking Romeo, Ear Worm!, Strangeville School Is Totally Normal

Ellis, who knows how to synthesize a drug called Cat-9, is sent to wake Romeo from his cerebral catatonia and ends up falling for Jules, who has tried to cope with her personal trauma – and a terrible secret – by writing her own story in the style of Shakespeare. ("I set it way back in the past, with lots of silly clothes and frilly honor. Then to top it all off, I wrote it in iambic pentameter. Why? Because when it comes to William Shakespeare, I'm a tragic. Seriously – I'm the ultimate fan. Even as a kid I couldn't get enough of his plays - the irony of all those timeless themes when time is precisely what broke us." Jules and her pencil remind Ellis of another girl with a pencil as another classic of literature gets a wondrous reinterpretation here.