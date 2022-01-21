 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Books in Brief: Waking Romeo, Ear Worm!, Strangeville School Is Totally Normal
Books in Brief: Waking Romeo, Ear Worm!, Strangeville School Is Totally Normal

YOUNG ADULT

Waking Romeo by Kathryn Barker; Flatiron Books, 369 pages ($18.99) Age 12 and up.

This dazzling, genre-defying novel offers a sublime mix of dystopian fantasy, time travel, suspense and romance all in the context of a brilliant, futuristic, cleverly plotted reimagining of "Romeo and Juliet." 

Australian author Kathryn Barker performs a kind of alchemy as she ultimately finds hope in what at first seems to be the bleakest of landscapes, a ruined London in the year 2083 where a 16-year-old girl named Jules has spent two years visiting the hospital bedside of Romeo, who lies in a coma after their attempted double suicide. The narrative shifts between Jules and Ellis, a Black youth who was snatched from death in the early 19th century and is now a Deadender, living in a bus in a Wasteland with other accidental survivors from other eras who are trying to save the world, guided by an AI known as Frogs.

What caused the Fall? Travelers seeking to escape the bleak present jumped in pods to the future, then jumped forward again and again, depopulating the planet and causing collapse. Travelers can only jump forward, but a technology developed by Frogs enables Deadenders to travel back and forth in time.

Ellis, who knows how to synthesize a drug called Cat-9,  is sent to wake Romeo from his cerebral catatonia and ends up falling for Jules, who has tried to cope with her personal trauma – and a terrible secret – by writing her own story  in the style of Shakespeare. ("I set it way back in the past, with lots of silly clothes and frilly honor. Then to top it all off, I wrote it in iambic pentameter. Why? Because when it comes to William Shakespeare, I'm a tragic. Seriously – I'm the  ultimate fan. Even as a kid I couldn't get enough of his plays - the irony of all those timeless themes when time is precisely what broke us." Jules and her pencil remind Ellis of another girl with a pencil as another classic of literature gets a wondrous reinterpretation here. 

Jules is a most compelling heroine, in her combat boots and black hoodie, her left arm hanging useless (the nerves killed by her suicide attempt and the drastic measures taken to revive her). Here she muses on the desolation of her surroundings, the empty streets, the crashed pods with the remains of dead travelers, the crumbling theater, a supermarket empty of goods and now a storage area for books. "Everywhere I look, there's nothing but yesteryear gloom. Crumbling mansions covered in bird poo, invaded by overgrown grass. Rust and cracks and fallen-down heaps; things that will never work again." London is believed to be the last settlement, and there are mountains of rubbish beyond the Wall, which is festooned with letters from desperate Travelers to their loved ones in the past.

Barker makes excellent use of quotes from the bard throughout. At one point Jules muses: "O Romeo, Romeo – why did you leave me to deal with this .... on my own?"

After the heartbreak, the scheming, the betrayals, the gunfire, in the end, saving the world is all about love.

PICTURE BOOK 

Ear Worm! by Jo Knowles, illustrated by Galia Bernstein; Candlewick Press) $17.99.

Little Worm has a song stuck in his head ("Shimmy shimmy, no-sashay") but none of his animal friends can tell him how it got there, since they have their own unique songs stuck in their heads. This amusing read-aloud – its sweet ending making it the perfect bedtime story – is the picture book debut of Jo Knowles, author of many young adult and middle-grade novels. The exuberant illustrations are by Galia Bernstein, illustrator of the Monkey and Elephant books.

CHILDREN'S

Strangeville School Is Totally Normal by Darcy Miller, illustrated by Brett Helquist; Random House, 237 pages ($16.99) Ages 8 to 12.

Harvey Hill is a new student at Strangeville School and doesn't know quite what to think about its very strange aspects including an evil supply closet, a human-size rat named Cuddles, a school nurse with a fondness for amputations and gym class dodge ball played with heavy medicine and bowling balls that cause actual injuries.

Darcy Miller offers a very entertaining journey into weirdness here although some aspects of her school seem a bit similar to Louis Sachar's wacky 1978-1990s Wayside School series (a mysterious closet, a collection of toenail clippings). Miller offers actual danger (a roaming python and crocodiles, a movie projector that catches fire in class and threatens to spread) and even bloodshed for her 21st century audience and makes effective use of a third-person narrator to add to the hilarity. Harry is a sympathetic character as is his classmate, aspiring journalist Stella Cho. Amid the weird offerings at the Strangeville cafeteria are lumpy gruel and meatloaf that sucks the diner into a black hole.

The lively illustrations of Brett Helquist, artist for all the Lemony Snicket books and many others, add to the fun.

Jean Westmoore

Reviewer of children's books for the Buffalo News and retired after 36 years at The News, working as a copy editor, assistant city editor, feature writer, youth section editor and digital content editor.

