Books in Brief: Victory. Stand! Raising My Fist for Justice; The Vanquishers; Marcel's Masterpiece, How a Toilet Shaped the History of Art

GRAPHIC MEMOIR

Victory. Stand! Raising My Fist for Justice by Tommie Smith and Derrick Barnes, illustrations by Dawud Anyabwile; Norton Young Readers, 202 pages ($22.95). Age 13 and up.

This powerful graphic memoir by Olympic champion Tommie Smith paints a vivid picture of the formative experiences of his early life that led up to his Black Power salute on the medal platform at the 1968 Olympic Games in Mexico City – and the price he paid for his act of protest for decades afterward.

The powerful narrative, written with Derrick Barnes ("Crown: An Ode to the Fresh Cut"), flips back and forth between the finals of the 200-meter men's race on Oct. 16, 1968, and Smith's experience growing up, the 7th of 12 kids of a poor sharecropper in Texas.

The text, with Dawud Anyabwile's exquisite black and white illustrations, paints a vivid picture of a loving, hard-working, churchgoing family living in a shack without plumbing, all the kids working, slopping hogs and picking cotton. Although his parents never discussed it, Smith became aware very early that the white owner of the property had a nicer house and easier life, that there was something wrong that his hardworking father had to call this man "Boss" or "Sir."

The family fled the South with a life-changing move to California's Central Valley. Smith faced racism in his integrated school from teachers and classmates but a gym teacher and then his track coach at St. Jose State shepherded his transformation into the fastest sprinter in the world. He entered college in 1963, the year civil rights activist Medgar Evers was murdered and four Black girls were killed in a bombing at a church in Birmingham, Ala. His college experience, "was like being a raisin in a cup of milk," as one of only 20 or 30 Black students. As he set new world records in track events, he got involved with the Olympic Project for Human Rights which initially planned a boycott of the Olympic Games.

After winning the Gold at the Games and raising his fist with teammate John Carlos in protest during the national anthem, Smith was suspended by the U.S. Olympic Committee, barred from running the 400-meter race and ordered to leave Mexico. He was fired from his job, vilified in the press and became the target of death threats.

His pariah status took a toll, and only decades later, around 2000 "things began to shift .... The death threats dwindled, as did the sneers, the isolation, the darkness." Smith and Carlos found themselves in demand as speakers and interview subjects; they were inducted into the U.S. Olympic Hall of Fame in 2019.

The art work, a mix of marvelous portraits and dramatic action on the track, are by the acclaimed artist who illustrated "Becoming Muhammad Ali" by James Patterson and Kwame Alexander.

CHILDREN'S

The Vanquishers by Kalynn Bayron; Bloomsbury Children's Books, 275 pages ($16.99) Ages 8 to 11. (Sept. 20 publication)

Ithaca author Kalynn Bayron ("This Poison Heart") makes her middle grade debut with this launch of a marvelous new series, set in San Antonio, as the city prepares to celebrate the 20-year anniversary of the elimination of the undead by masked vampire hunters called Vanquishers.

12-year-old Malika "Boog" Wilson and her friends idolize the Vanquishers as superheroes but are embarrassed that their parents stick to the old ways, spraying down everything with stinky garlic and silver vampire repellent, being wary of strangers and refusing to let their kids go anywhere after sundown. But when a new kid named Aaron goes missing after a skating party, the lockdown gets even stricter and Boog and her friends must defy their parents' rules to try to find their friend.

Bayron beautifully evokes the camaraderie among the group of friends and the sinister atmosphere, the shadows and secrets, the infectious fear from their parents' anxiety, as the kids take dangerous risks trying to investigate what happened to Aaron. Is there a vampire in their midst? Readers will eagerly await the next installment.

PICTURE BOOK

Marcel's Masterpiece, How a Toilet Shaped the History of Art by Jeff Mack, Henry Holt and Company, $18.99 Ages 4 to 8.

This clever, very funny picture book with wondrous collage illustrations tells the story of French painter Marcel Duchamp who created a splash in the art world when he submitted an upside-down urinal to a New York City art show, titling the work "Fountain."

The amusing text is printed in colorful cut-out collage letters. One marvelous illustration offers a tableau of a city street in 1917 New York with horse carriages and motorcars and the J.L. Mott Iron Works building with a giant orange arrow labeled "toilet store." Children will roar with laughter at the double entendres: "All this talk of toilets makes me want to go" (to the art show).

An informative illustrated afterword elaborates on Marcel Duchamp's place in art history and his use of "readymades" to ask: What is art?