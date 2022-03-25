Books in Brief: Those Kids From Fawn Creek, Parks for the People

CHILDREN'S
Those Kids from Fawn Creek by Erin Entrada Kelly; Greenwillow Books, 336 pages ($17.99) Ages 8 to 12.
This marvelous, beautifully written coming-of-age tale, of bullying, kindness, family and learning to be true to yourself, comes from the wonderfully versatile Erin Entrada Kelly, a Newbery Medalist for "Hello Universe" and Newbery Honor author of "We Dream of Space."
Nothing interesting ever happens in the tiny town of Fawn Creek, Louisiana, so the arrival of mysterious new student Orchid Mason, with her long hair and a flower tucked behind her ear, is an event for the dozen 7th graders who have all known each other "since the dawn of man." Her new classmates are fascinated with Orchid's accounts of living in Paris and Thailand with the exception of Jane, best friend to former Fawn Creek "mean girl" Renni, who moved over the summer to the larger neighboring town.
Entrada Kelly creates a fascinating exploration of the social pecking order in this one classroom: the kids whose parents own businesses, the athletes, the "God Squad" of kids from the Baptist Church. She tells the story from multiple perspectives, particularly the viewpoints of Greyson Boussard and Dorothy Doucet, best friends who work hard to stay under the radar of their classmates and who dream of someday leaving Fawn Creek.
Greyson, who is bullied by his older brother and teased by his father who refers to him as a "daughter," understandably has a low opinion of his classmates and becomes suspicious of the way Orchid disappears into the woods every day after school. Dorothy, whose elderly parents never talk to her, appreciates the friendship of someone who is kind to everyone.
Entrada Kelly, who set this engaging, inspiring tale in her native Louisiana, offers a mystery in the person of Orchid (the lone character left out of the first-person narratives) and concludes her novel with an action-packed, poignant finale.
PICTURE BOOK
Parks for the People: How Frederick Law Olmsted Designed America by Elizabeth Partridge, illustrations by Becca Stadtlander; Viking Books ($17.99) Ages 4 to 8.
Elizabeth Partridge, a National Book Award finalist for her children's biography of Woody Guthrie, has written a fascinating picture book biography of visionary landscape architect Frederick Law Olmsted, whose legacy of parks across the nation is so great that his Western New York contributions (Niagara Falls State Park, Buffalo's Delaware Park) rate a mention only in the timeline at the end.
Her lively narrative will engage the target age group from the opening sentence, with young Frederick squirming in his seat at school: "Nobody could get Frederick Law Olmsted to sit still. He thought memorizing obscure facts and learning ancient languages was boring. He fiddled and squirmed and started out the window, longing to be outside."
He became a land surveyor's apprentice at 15 and later found work at an office job in New York City where he loved the clamor of the streets but missed his walks in the woods. Olmsted had tried and quit farming and was 35 and "dead broke" ("He owed money to his father, his friends, even the man who stabled his horse") when he got a job supervising the crews clearing land in Manhattan to make a park and, with architect Calvin Vaux, submitted the winning entry for the design of Central Park. Olmsted was thrilled to design a park that would be for "the poor and rich, the young and old" in a nation fiercely divided over slavery, a world where fenced-off private parks were enjoyed only by the wealthy.
Partridge describes his attempts to improve conditions for soldiers in Washington, D.C., as executive secretary of the U.S. Sanitary Commission during the Civil War, his years in California where he ran a gold mining company and helped design what would become Yosemite National Park and his experience traveling by train and stagecoach across the country to design parks for Boston, Chicago, San Francisco. ("No matter how hard he worked, he could not possibly design parks for every city.") The final six pages are devoted to the project he considered his most important, designing the grounds of the U.S. Capitol in Washington.
Stadtlander's wonderful, careful watercolor and gouache illustrations depict a bustling 1830s Hartford, Conn., Olmsted's hometown; the public enjoying newly opened Central Park, a detailed map of the Yosemite Valley and the U.S. Capitol before and after he designed the grounds.
Jean Westmoore