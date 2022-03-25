Books in Brief: Those Kids From Fawn Creek, Parks for the People

He became a land surveyor's apprentice at 15 and later found work at an office job in New York City where he loved the clamor of the streets but missed his walks in the woods. Olmsted had tried and quit farming and was 35 and "dead broke" ("He owed money to his father, his friends, even the man who stabled his horse") when he got a job supervising the crews clearing land in Manhattan to make a park and, with architect Calvin Vaux, submitted the winning entry for the design of Central Park. Olmsted was thrilled to design a park that would be for "the poor and rich, the young and old" in a nation fiercely divided over slavery, a world where fenced-off private parks were enjoyed only by the wealthy.