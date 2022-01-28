 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Books in Brief: This Woven Kingdom, The Year We Learned to Fly, Omar Rising
0 comments

Books in Brief: This Woven Kingdom, The Year We Learned to Fly, Omar Rising

Support this work for $1 a month

YOUNG ADULT

This Woven Kingdom #1 by Tahereh Mafi; Harper, 512 pages ($19.99) Ages 14 and up.

...

Tahereh Mafi, author of National Book Award-nominated Shatter Me series, drew inspiration from Persian epic poem the Shahnameh and Islamic texts and stories for this dazzling first novel in a fantasy trilogy. Her thrilling narrative, also drawing from fairy tales and various mythic traditions, sweeps the reader up into a beautifully crafted world, a world of betrayal and intrigue, rank injustice, romance and magic. 

Alizeh, an orphan, is in hiding, working as a servant in the Kingdom of Ardunia and living in a closet in the attic of the mansion of a Duchess. When she is not shredding her hands scrubbing floors or being slapped and verbally abused by the housekeeper, she labors in secret sewing elaborate gowns for wealthy clients. 

Only slowly do we learn Alizeh's story: her parents were killed, she barely survived and she must at all costs hide her eyes and who she really is from those around her. She knows the misery of being homeless. The Jinn (a people forged from the essence of Fire) are treated like second-class citizens and face execution for using their powers despite peace accords between Jinn and humans after centuries of bloodshed.

Like all servants Alizeh must wear a  "snoda," or silk mask, marking the wearer as someone of the lower classes. The events of the novel are set in motion when Alizeh unwittingly draws the attention of the crown prince who sees her subdue a street urchin who tried to rob her in the marketplace. The prince, reluctant heir to the throne held by his grandfather, becomes convinced she must be a spy.

Mafi offers a delicious, slow-burning romance, a carefully crafted political backdrop with multiple surprise twists and a Cinderella-style ball with an explosive finale for a cliffhanger ending to surpass all cliffhangers. 

PICTURE BOOK

The Year We Learned to Fly by Jacqueline Woodson, illustrated by Rafael Lopez; Nancy Paulsen Books, $18.99.

Jacqueline Woodson and Rafael Lopez, creators of acclaimed picture book "The Day You Begin," team up again for this life-affirming tale of two Black siblings acting on their grandmother's advice to learn to leave anger behind and to use their "beautiful and brilliant minds" to overcome their present circumstances and to make their dreams happen.  

Her advice helps them through boredom on a rainy day, through squabbles over chores, through a move to a new neighborhood where the children at first are unfriendly.

Grandmother learned to fly from her ancestors: "There were aunts and uncles and cousins/who were brought here on huge ships, their wrists and ankles cuffed in iron, but, my grandmother said, nobody can ever cuff your beautiful and brilliant mind." Lopez's exuberant illustrations have a sunny buoyancy; he depicts the grandmother with butterfly earrings.

  In an author's note, Woodson credits Virginia Hamilton with giving her her "storytelling wings."

CHILDREN'S

Omar Rising by Aisha Saeed; Nancy Paulsen Books, 212 pages ($17.99) Ages 8 to 12.

The son of a poor widow in Pakistan is thrilled to win a scholarship to the prestigious Ghalib Academy Boarding School, only to discover that scholarship students have second-class status in this companion to Saeed's compelling 2018 novel, "Amal Unbound."

Omar is a talented soccer player and hopes to join astronomy club but quickly discovers that scholarship students aren't permitted to join extracurricular activities because they must work cleaning the school buildings or assisting the cook in the kitchen when they are not studying. But these disappointments pale in comparison to the impossible academic standards he  discovers scholarship students must meet, standards that could dash his hopes of achieving a better life.

Saeed offers an interesting look at one boy's fight against injustice amid the economic inequity in Pakistan (Omar's classmates vacation in exotic places, while he lives in a shack with his mother and arrives at school on the back of his uncle's motorbike). But the novel is not as riveting as "Amal Unbound," the story of a 12-year-old girl who dreams of becoming a teacher but is forced into indentured servitude after disrespecting the wealthy landlord of her family's village.  

 

Jean Westmoore

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Spotify pulling Neil Young’s music after he slams Joe Rogan for COVID misinformation

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reviewer of children's books for the Buffalo News and retired after 36 years at The News, working as a copy editor, assistant city editor, feature writer, youth section editor and digital content editor.

Related to this story

Most Popular

This week's bestsellers from Publishers Weekly
Books

This week's bestsellers from Publishers Weekly

Here are the bestsellers for the week that ended Saturday, Jan. 22, compiled from data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide, powered by NPD BookScan © 2022 NPD Group. (Reprinted from Publishers Weekly, published by PWxyz LLC. © 2022, PWxyz LLC.) HARDCOVER FICTION 1. "One Step Too Far: A Novel" Lisa Gardner (Dutton) Last week: — 2. "The ...

Failure proved to be a success for Antarctic explorer who braved frostbite and shipwrecks
Books

Failure proved to be a success for Antarctic explorer who braved frostbite and shipwrecks

“Shackleton: The Biography” by Ranulph Fiennes; Pegasus Books (452 pages, $32) ——— Sometimes the greatest victories are hidden in defeats. Sir Ernest Shackleton wanted to be the first man to reach the South Pole, the first to cross Antarctica. He failed at both. Yet he became a hero anyway and is famous for his explorations. Ranulph Fiennes’ “Shackleton: The Biography” explains why. Part of an ...

Laurie Hertzel: Rediscovering the joy of the 'Slow Read'
Books

Laurie Hertzel: Rediscovering the joy of the 'Slow Read'

If you're planning to read a book, who cares how long it takes to read it? Who's keeping score? Raise your hand if you've said these words: "I want to read that book, but it's too long!" I've said this myself, even though it reflects a sentiment that makes no sense, when you think about it. If you're planning to read a book, who cares how long it takes to read it? Who cares if you spend six ...

Hard-knock life: Gary Paulsen, writer of survival stories for kids, is an author worth remembering
Books

Hard-knock life: Gary Paulsen, writer of survival stories for kids, is an author worth remembering

It’s a shame that you don’t know Gary Paulsen, that his name was never as recognizable as a Beverly Cleary (“Ramona the Pest”) or an Eric Carle (“The Very Hungry Caterpillar”), all of whom wrote books for children and all of whom died last year. At least, I’m assuming you’ve never heard of Gary Paulsen. It’s a big assumption. His books sold more than 35 million copies, and if you came of age ...

Review: 'South to America,' by Imani Perry
Books

Review: 'South to America,' by Imani Perry

One Black academic's exploration of the South seeks to center the region as the "soul of America." "South to America" by Imani Perry; Ecco (432 pages, $28.99) ——— "Every other region can jam its fingers in its ears and shake its head and tunelessly chant, 'Not in my backyard,' but not so the South," ZZ Packer observes in her introduction to the 2008 edition of "New Stories From the South." ...

Feeling a post-holiday slump? Get back on track with these 6 brand-new paperbacks
Books

Feeling a post-holiday slump? Get back on track with these 6 brand-new paperbacks

Still January? Check. Still pandemic? Check. Need a new book? Check, check, check. Visit a local indie bookstore — they're probably having a post-holiday slump too — and pick up a new paperback; maybe one of these brand-new ones. "The Swallowed Man" by Edward Carey (Penguin, $17). Author and visual artist Carey ("Little") in this novel takes on the tale of Pinocchio, but from a decidedly ...

Review: 'Thank You, Mr. Nixon,' by Gish Jen
Books

Review: 'Thank You, Mr. Nixon,' by Gish Jen

Intricately enmeshed stories examine personal ties between families in China and the United States over the past 50 years. "Thank You, Mr. Nixon" by Gish Jen; Alfred A. Knopf (272 pages, $28) (In bookstores Feb. 1.) ——— "Thank You, Mr. Nixon," Gish Jen's first collection of short fiction in more than 20 years, is a jewel box of creativity and a joy to uncover. Across 11 synergistic stories ...

Books

This week's bestsellers from Publishers Weekly

Here are the bestsellers for the week that ended Saturday, Jan. 22, compiled from data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide, powered by NPD BookScan © 2022 NPD Group. (Reprinted from Publishers Weekly, published by PWxyz LLC. © 2022, PWxyz LLC.) HARDCOVER FICTION 1. One Step Too Far. Lisa Gardner. Dutton 2. The Horsewoman. ...

'I've tried to invest in joy': Wajahat Ali on traumas physical, political and global
Books

'I've tried to invest in joy': Wajahat Ali on traumas physical, political and global

LOS ANGELES — Wajahat Ali has spent much of his life narrowly escaping death and disaster. The Pakistani American writer and political commentator tells the story in his funny and heart-wrenching new memoir, "Go Back to Where You Came From." Growing up in Fremont, California, Ali was a chubby, comic book-loving boy with severe allergies, obsessive-compulsive disorder and a Harry Potter-ish ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News