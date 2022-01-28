Books in Brief: This Woven Kingdom, The Year We Learned to Fly, Omar Rising

YOUNG ADULT
This Woven Kingdom #1 by Tahereh Mafi; Harper, 512 pages ($19.99) Ages 14 and up.
Tahereh Mafi, author of National Book Award-nominated Shatter Me series, drew inspiration from Persian epic poem the Shahnameh and Islamic texts and stories for this dazzling first novel in a fantasy trilogy. Her thrilling narrative, also drawing from fairy tales and various mythic traditions, sweeps the reader up into a beautifully crafted world, a world of betrayal and intrigue, rank injustice, romance and magic.
Alizeh, an orphan, is in hiding, working as a servant in the Kingdom of Ardunia and living in a closet in the attic of the mansion of a Duchess. When she is not shredding her hands scrubbing floors or being slapped and verbally abused by the housekeeper, she labors in secret sewing elaborate gowns for wealthy clients.
Only slowly do we learn Alizeh's story: her parents were killed, she barely survived and she must at all costs hide her eyes and who she really is from those around her. She knows the misery of being homeless. The Jinn (a people forged from the essence of Fire) are treated like second-class citizens and face execution for using their powers despite peace accords between Jinn and humans after centuries of bloodshed.
Like all servants Alizeh must wear a "snoda," or silk mask, marking the wearer as someone of the lower classes. The events of the novel are set in motion when Alizeh unwittingly draws the attention of the crown prince who sees her subdue a street urchin who tried to rob her in the marketplace. The prince, reluctant heir to the throne held by his grandfather, becomes convinced she must be a spy.
Mafi offers a delicious, slow-burning romance, a carefully crafted political backdrop with multiple surprise twists and a Cinderella-style ball with an explosive finale for a cliffhanger ending to surpass all cliffhangers.
PICTURE BOOK
The Year We Learned to Fly by Jacqueline Woodson, illustrated by Rafael Lopez; Nancy Paulsen Books, $18.99.
Jacqueline Woodson and Rafael Lopez, creators of acclaimed picture book "The Day You Begin," team up again for this life-affirming tale of two Black siblings acting on their grandmother's advice to learn to leave anger behind and to use their "beautiful and brilliant minds" to overcome their present circumstances and to make their dreams happen.
Her advice helps them through boredom on a rainy day, through squabbles over chores, through a move to a new neighborhood where the children at first are unfriendly.
Grandmother learned to fly from her ancestors: "There were aunts and uncles and cousins/who were brought here on huge ships, their wrists and ankles cuffed in iron, but, my grandmother said, nobody can ever cuff your beautiful and brilliant mind." Lopez's exuberant illustrations have a sunny buoyancy; he depicts the grandmother with butterfly earrings.
In an author's note, Woodson credits Virginia Hamilton with giving her her "storytelling wings."
CHILDREN'S
Omar Rising by Aisha Saeed; Nancy Paulsen Books, 212 pages ($17.99) Ages 8 to 12.
The son of a poor widow in Pakistan is thrilled to win a scholarship to the prestigious Ghalib Academy Boarding School, only to discover that scholarship students have second-class status in this companion to Saeed's compelling 2018 novel, "Amal Unbound."
Omar is a talented soccer player and hopes to join astronomy club but quickly discovers that scholarship students aren't permitted to join extracurricular activities because they must work cleaning the school buildings or assisting the cook in the kitchen when they are not studying. But these disappointments pale in comparison to the impossible academic standards he discovers scholarship students must meet, standards that could dash his hopes of achieving a better life.
Saeed offers an interesting look at one boy's fight against injustice amid the economic inequity in Pakistan (Omar's classmates vacation in exotic places, while he lives in a shack with his mother and arrives at school on the back of his uncle's motorbike). But the novel is not as riveting as "Amal Unbound," the story of a 12-year-old girl who dreams of becoming a teacher but is forced into indentured servitude after disrespecting the wealthy landlord of her family's village.
Jean Westmoore