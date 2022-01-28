Books in Brief: This Woven Kingdom, The Year We Learned to Fly, Omar Rising

YOUNG ADULT

This Woven Kingdom #1 by Tahereh Mafi; Harper, 512 pages ($19.99) Ages 14 and up.

Tahereh Mafi, author of National Book Award-nominated Shatter Me series, drew inspiration from Persian epic poem the Shahnameh and Islamic texts and stories for this dazzling first novel in a fantasy trilogy. Her thrilling narrative, also drawing from fairy tales and various mythic traditions, sweeps the reader up into a beautifully crafted world, a world of betrayal and intrigue, rank injustice, romance and magic.

Alizeh, an orphan, is in hiding, working as a servant in the Kingdom of Ardunia and living in a closet in the attic of the mansion of a Duchess. When she is not shredding her hands scrubbing floors or being slapped and verbally abused by the housekeeper, she labors in secret sewing elaborate gowns for wealthy clients.