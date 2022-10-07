Books in Brief: The Weight of Blood, Odder, The Star That Always Stays

YOUNG ADULT

The Weight of Blood by Tiffany D. Jackson; Katherine Tegen Books, 406 pages ($18.99) Age 14 and up.

Acclaimed author Tiffany D. Jackson offers a brilliant reimagining of Stephen King's "Carrie," set against the fraught 21st century backdrop of persistent racism in the fictional Georgia town of Springville, in her second outing into horror after last year's "White Smoke."

Maddy Washington, daughter of a racist white father and a Black woman who abandoned her at birth, has always passed as white – at her father's command – by taking care never to let her hair get wet in public. Mercilessly bullied as an outcast for her odd ways and ragtag clothing, she becomes a bigger target for harassment when an unexpected rainstorm during gym class "outs" her as biracial and a video of white students throwing pencils into her hair goes viral. The resultant public outcry forces the school to hold an integrated prom for the first time, and the white class president urges her Black boyfriend, the champion star quarterback, to ask Maddy to the prom.

Jackson effectively alternates the events leading up to the cruel trick white classmates play on Maddy at the prom with a years-later true crime podcast reflecting on the prom and its deadly aftermath and speculating about mysteries that remain. Jackson does a masterful job depicting the racial backdrop, the town's racist roots, Maddy's father's unholy mix of white supremacy and Bible quotes and Kendrick's uneasy relationship with his white football buddies.

CHILDREN'S

Odder by Katherine Applegate, illustrated by Charles Santoso; Feiwel and Friends, 288 pages ($16.99) Ages 8 to 12.

Katherine Applegate, who won the Newbery Medal for "The One and Only Ivan," offers pathos and humor in this marvelous tale, in verse, written from an otter's point of view and inspired by a Monterey Bay Aquarium program that uses mature otters as surrogates to care for orphaned pups.

The narrative opens with 3-year-old Odder diving and playing and hunting for food with a friend before heading into the unprotected waters of Monterey Bay, Calif., where they have a fateful encounter with a great white shark. With an economy of words and beautiful lyricism, Applegate sketches a vivid picture of this underwater world: "Underwater/there's no need for noise,/for grunts or squeals or chirps./Not when you can twist and pretzel and weave./Not when you've turned frolic into art." Her observations are often hilarious: She notes otter's need to consume a quarter of her weight each day, "like a carb-loading marathoner," because she lacks the "swaddling blubber" of a seal or whale. The adolescent shark is "a marine tween." Charles Santoso's wondrous illustrations bring Odder and her underwater world to vivid life on the page.

CHILDREN'S

The Star That Always Stays by Anna Rose Johnson; Holiday House, 271 pages ($17.99) Ages 9 to 12.

Inspired by the life story of her great-grandmother, Ojibwe author Anna Rose Johnson has written a charming debut novel, set in 1914 and intentionally reflecting the sensibility of another era, a sweetly old-fashioned piece of storytelling in the vein of "Little Women" or "Anne of Green Gables."

14-year-old Norvia Nelson has grown up on Beaver Island in Lake Michigan steeped in the traditional ways of the Ojibwe people of her mother. Her father, a Swedish immigrant, is a bitter man with a gambling problem who tells the children they should be ashamed of their native heritage. After her parents divorce, her mother marries a kindly widower with two married daughters and a young son and the Nelson children move to Boyne City where her mother cautions them never to reveal their Ojibwe heritage.

Norvia is thrilled that she will be able to attend high school but dismayed to discover that old friends are shunning her because her parents are divorced. Alternating chapters return to Norvia's childhood on Beaver Island and her Ojibwe traditions.

The author offers a sensitive exploration of Norvia's worries about fitting in with her blended family, her struggle to make friends, her interest in boys, her determination to prepare for a career as a bookkeeper and her struggle to manage her negative emotions as she faces bias as a child of divorce and for her Ojibwe heritage. Family photos are included at the end.