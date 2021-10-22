Books in Brief: The Troubled Girls of Dragomir Academy, My Two Border Towns, Clarice the Brave

CHILDREN'S
The Troubled Girls of Dragomir Academy by Anne Ursu; Walden Pond Press, 432 pages ($17.99). Ages 8 to 12.
The remarkable Anne Ursu (author of "Bread Crumbs," "The Lost Girl," and National Book Award nominee "The Real Boy") here crafts a wondrous fantasy set in a colorfully described medieval world of sorcery and magic, yet conveying a very contemporary-feeling and empowering feminist message. It's a thrilling coming-of-age novel featuring a feisty heroine, an ornery goat, an insufferable headmaster and intricate tapestries with coded messages.
As the novel begins the Lupu family is awaiting the visit of the Council for the Magical Protection of Illyria to test their 13-year-old son Luka's potential as a sorcerer, a choice that could lift the family's fortunes. Sorcerers are the only protection the kingdom has from the growing threat posed by the Dread, a "monstrous force that lived in the forest and roamed to nearby towns to devour them whole."
His 12-year-old sister Marya, who knows very well that sorcery potential is limited to males, is scrubbing out the chicken coop in preparation for the council's arrival. Unbeknownst to her family, Marya has been taught to read by her neighbor, Madame Bandu, a weaver who has told her when questioning the official version of events to always ask: "Who does the story serve?" The council's visit to the Lupu household is a disaster, and Marya is ordered sent to the remote Dragomir Academy for Troubled Girls to learn proper behavior.
Here girls are stripped of their personal possessions, forced into uniforms, deprived of meals for the smallest infraction. In history class they are taught that witches are to blame for the Dread, that any female might be guilty of witchcraft. Grieving separation from their families and feeling guilt over being labeled "troubled", some girls fall prey to hallucinations and are sent away for treatment.
Ursue writes: "There were few women pictured in the great tapestries of Illyria – besides the witches, of course...That is not to say that girls and women did not matter to Illyria: behind every great tapestry was a woman who wove it, just as behind every great sorcerer was a wife to tend to his domestic affairs, a governess to teach his children, a cook to warm his gullet, a maid to keep his fires lit."
Marya, who blames herself for the death from fever of her younger brother Pieter, slowly makes friends with her classmates and reconnects with her brother Luka as she investigates the secrets behind the history of the school. The Transylvanian flavor of the character and place names adds to the fun.
PICTURE BOOK
My Two Border Towns by David Bowles, illustrations by Erika Meza; Kokila Press ($17.99) Ages 4 to 8.
A father and son enjoy a weekend ritual of traveling to the "Other Side," across the border to Mexico to shop, visit relatives, enjoy a frozen ice-pop and bring supplies to refugees seeking asylum in this charming, timely picture book by an author who grew up in the Rio Grande Valley of South Texas and made such visits across the border with his father.
Colorful, vivid details and the warm connectedness of these border towns make this a winner. Spanish words and phrases are sprinkled through the text, always making sense in context. Here Bowles waxes poetic about the Rio Grande: "Before I know it, we reach the broad river, a water serpent that glints with the dawn." The energetic, animation-style illustrations are by an artist who was born in Mexico and now lives in the United Kingdom.
CHILDREN'S
Clarice the Brave by Lisa McMann, illustrated by Antonio Caparo; G.P. Putnam's Books for Young Readers, 272 pages ($17.99) Ages 8 to 12.
Mice siblings find unlikely allies and learn to face their fears in "Clarice the Brave," an entertaining animal adventure on the high seas by the author of "The Unwanteds."
Their mother was swept overboard by a giant wave, their sister devoured by a shipboard cat named Special Lady. Clarice and her brother Charles Sebastian have only each other when a mutiny aboard the ship separates them. Clarice ends up on a lifeboat with the mutineers – and the murderous cat, Special Lady – facing dehydration and hunger. Charles Sebastian, left aboard the ship and facing danger from cats, humans and chickens, takes shelter in the cage where a young girl is confined.
Along with memorable animal characters, McCann offers a vivid picture of shipboard life, from a mouse's perspective. She writes with lyric grace: "Mutiny... Sailors whispered it on the mess desk ... They muttered it like an oath late at night after an extra dram of grog. They sent it, quit, like a prayer, through the ripe silence between slaps of the whip or thuds to the ribs from a thick boot." Caparo's illustrations are marvelous.
Jean Westmoore