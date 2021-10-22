Books in Brief: The Troubled Girls of Dragomir Academy, My Two Border Towns, Clarice the Brave

A father and son enjoy a weekend ritual of traveling to the "Other Side," across the border to Mexico to shop, visit relatives, enjoy a frozen ice-pop and bring supplies to refugees seeking asylum in this charming, timely picture book by an author who grew up in the Rio Grande Valley of South Texas and made such visits across the border with his father.

Colorful, vivid details and the warm connectedness of these border towns make this a winner. Spanish words and phrases are sprinkled through the text, always making sense in context. Here Bowles waxes poetic about the Rio Grande: "Before I know it, we reach the broad river, a water serpent that glints with the dawn." The energetic, animation-style illustrations are by an artist who was born in Mexico and now lives in the United Kingdom.

CHILDREN'S

Clarice the Brave by Lisa McMann, illustrated by Antonio Caparo; G.P. Putnam's Books for Young Readers, 272 pages ($17.99) Ages 8 to 12.

...

Mice siblings find unlikely allies and learn to face their fears in "Clarice the Brave," an entertaining animal adventure on the high seas by the author of "The Unwanteds."