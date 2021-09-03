Books in Brief: The Taking of Jake Livingston, The Little Wooden Robot and the Log Princess, Pawcasso

PICTURE BOOK
The Little Wooden Robot and the Log Princess by Tom Gauld; Neal Porter Books/Holiday House ($18.99).
Scottish cartoonist and illustrator Tom Gauld performs a kind of alchemy in his first picture book for children, crafting a charming and entirely original fairy tale.
A king and queen both wish for the same thing: a child, and the royal inventor and a witch grant their wish. The inventor, a woman, builds "a wonderful intricate little wooden robot" while the clever old witch takes a log from the basket and creates "a perfect little log princess." While the log princess is "bold and clever," every night she turns back into a log until she is woken by magic words "awake, little log, awake."
Gauld's angular drawing style and detailed, intricate illustrations are marvelous, whether he is sketching the workshop of the inventor, the interior of the witch's house or the wooden gears inside the robot. In a single wide panel he brings to life a traveling circus in silhouette. A voyage to the far North traverses an angular landscape full of wonders and packed with detail. With a deft hand he adds fairy tale elements, cameos by a green goblin, a ship's captain. Further intriguing adventures are hinted at in single panels: "The Magic Pudding," "The Old Lady in a Bottle," "The Baby in a Rosebush," "The Feuding Hunters."
When the siblings find themselves stranded and utterly helpless, help comes from a surprising source. Love wins out in this refreshingly sweet tale in which unfortunate events are the result of oversights and mistakes, not malicious intent.
YOUNG ADULT
The Taking of Jake Livingston by Ryan Douglass; G.P. Putnam's Sons Books for Young Readers, 256 pages ($17.99) Ages 12 and up.
Atlanta native Ryan Douglass makes an extraordinary debut in this coming-of-age horror thriller of a 16-year-old boy who can see dead people.
Life at his mostly white high school is no picnic for Jake Livingston, who is gay but closeted. "I can't figure out what I hate more, seeing the dead, or being the one Black eleventh grader at St. Clair Prep... Swear it's like there's a giant floating black kid sign over my head encouraging my teachers to pay me bad attention. Most days I want to run off this campus and stay lost forever."
Unlike his popular and straight older brother, Jake is miserable and isolated, resigned to keeping a low profile, dodging bullies and dealing with the constant stream of disturbing visions of the dead in school hallways.
But then the spirit of Sawyer Doon, who committed a mass shooting at a nearby high school, starts aggressively haunting him, trying to take over his body. Jake grows more terrified when he realizes the violent Sawyer ghost has killed at least two people.
The narration alternates between Jake and the diary of Sawyer Doon, whose horrifying experience of emotional and physical abuse is slowly revealed. (After a suicide attempt, Sawyer had been getting therapy, but his mother urged him to quit. "I found that interesting. It's been four weeks of therapy and hundreds of weeks of bad parenting.")
Douglass excels at ramping up the chills in several action scenes, but one that appears to be a school shooting and turns out to be a drill is particularly terrifying. There is plenty of humor in the narrative. Jake at one point dispatches the ghost of Sawyer by spraying him with Axe body spray.
While Jake is fighting off Sawyer, he is falling for Allister Burroughs, a new Black student at St. Clair Prep, who, unlike Jake, seems comfortable in his own skin.
Douglass, who advocates "for stronger media representation for queer Black people," offers a brilliant mix of horror and social commentary in this well-crafted thriller.
GRAPHIC NOVEL
Pawcasso by Remy Lai; Henry Holt Books for Young Readers, 240 pages ($21.99) Ages 8 to 12.
Remy Lai, creator of award-winning "Pie in the Sky" and "Fly on the Wall," offers a heartwarming tale of friendship between a dog and a lonely girl in this entertaining graphic novel featuring her signature detailed, energetic, brightly colored cartoon panels.
Every Saturday a dog with a basket in his mouth, complete with cash and shopping list, makes the rounds of the local shops, doing the shopping for his owners. 11-year-old Jo follows him one day on his rounds, and the people they meet mistake her for the dog's owner. She lets them believe she is the owner, a lie that makes her life more and more complicated when "Pawcasso" becomes the focus of a civic battle over the leash law. (The dog becomes "Pawcasso" when he interrupts an art class.) The charming tale sensitively explores issues of responsibility, forgiveness, miscommunication and connection.
Jean Westmoore