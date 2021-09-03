Books in Brief: The Taking of Jake Livingston, The Little Wooden Robot and the Log Princess, Pawcasso

Every Saturday a dog with a basket in his mouth, complete with cash and shopping list, makes the rounds of the local shops, doing the shopping for his owners. 11-year-old Jo follows him one day on his rounds, and the people they meet mistake her for the dog's owner. She lets them believe she is the owner, a lie that makes her life more and more complicated when "Pawcasso" becomes the focus of a civic battle over the leash law. (The dog becomes "Pawcasso" when he interrupts an art class.) The charming tale sensitively explores issues of responsibility, forgiveness, miscommunication and connection.