Books in Brief: The Sheep, the Rooster and the Duck; Dream, Annie, Dream

CHILDREN'S
The Sheep, the Rooster and the Duck by Matt Phelan; Greenwillow Books, 240 pages ($16.99) Ages 8 to 12.
...
Clever critters and two French children in 18th century France team up to foil a dastardly scheme to weaponize hot air balloons in this illustrated, action-packed, hilarious work of historical fiction from gifted author-illustrator Matt Phelan ("Knights vs. Dinosaurs").
The action takes place in 1785, two years after a sheep, a rooster and a duck safely landed after being sent aloft in the Montgolfier brothers' hot air balloon. (That actually happened.)
Benjamin Franklin, U.S. ambassador to France, has been scribbling in his notebook inventing military uses for balloons. "I am ashamed to say that my mind could not leave it a simple wonder. I had to imagine more destructive uses. A habit developed from years of revolution."
10-year-old Emile, caretaker for Franklin's chateau, discovers a mouse in Franklin's study, copying from Franklin's notebook, and chases after it. The mouse leads him to the secret headquarters of an alliance of a girl named Sophie with the three who piloted the balloon two years before: Jean-Luc the Duck, Bernadette the sheep, and Pierre the rooster, known as Bete Noire, for his daring deeds wearing his black satin mask. They are determined to foil the villain Cagliostro's plans to steal Franklin's notebook and sell it for military use.
As Jean-Luc, the duck, observes: "Sadly, it is not the way of human beings to leave well enough alone. That is why we will stop them."
Phelan includes such historic personages as French chemist Antoine Lavoisier, Mozart (who met Franklin and did compose music for Franklin's glass armonica), even British-American spy Edward Bancroft. Also cleverly incorporated into the plot is Franz Mesmer's use of suggestion to put someone into a trancelike state. The amusing cartoon panels capture the action and bring to life Phelan's colorful cast of characters, adding much to this clever, charming gem of a novel.
CHILDREN'S
Dream, Annie, Dream by Waka T. Brown; Quill Tree books, 337 pages ($16.99) Ages 8 to 12.
This engaging debut novel by Waka Brown, inspired by her experience growing up in 1980s Kansas as the daughter of Japanese immigrants, follows her memoir "While I Was Away," also for this age group.
Since no one in Topeka seems able or willing to pronounce her first name correctly, 12-year-old Aoi Inoue, U.S.-born daughter of Japanese immigrants, now goes by Annie.
Annie's father is chairman of the math department at the local university. Her mother, formerly a flight attendant, is now a stay-at-home mom who speaks Japanese at home to Annie and younger son Tak.
Annie has big dreams going into 7th grade: trying out for the basketball team – even though she's short – and scoring a role with best friend Jessica in the middle-high school production of "The King and I" (ignoring her mother's reservations about the problematic racial issues with this musical to be staged by a nearly all-white cast). Annie has high hopes of winning a good role in the production despite her experience at summer theater camp where she lost the lead in "Annie" to Jessica, whose mother serves on the theater board.
Brown offers a compelling portrait of a family navigating outright racism and other slights (a man corrects Annie's mother on the proper name for the Japanese dumplings she prepared for a Christmas international event; Jessica's mother denigrates her plan to return to college to become a nurse). Annie gains new awareness of her mother's situation as she observes such slights while navigating her way through middle school, dealing with her first crush, a teacher who seems to have it in for her, her own creeping doubts about pursuing her dreams of sports and theater, a hurtful betrayal by classmates she considered her friends. In the end she finds support and encouragement from other adults and her basketball teammates.
As Annie observes:"Dreams don't come true for anyone on their own. All dreams need a little help, and just like there are people who stand in your way, there are also people who'll open a door."
Jean Westmoore