Books in Brief: The Sheep, the Rooster and the Duck; Dream, Annie, Dream

Annie has big dreams going into 7th grade: trying out for the basketball team – even though she's short – and scoring a role with best friend Jessica in the middle-high school production of "The King and I" (ignoring her mother's reservations about the problematic racial issues with this musical to be staged by a nearly all-white cast). Annie has high hopes of winning a good role in the production despite her experience at summer theater camp where she lost the lead in "Annie" to Jessica, whose mother serves on the theater board.

Brown offers a compelling portrait of a family navigating outright racism and other slights (a man corrects Annie's mother on the proper name for the Japanese dumplings she prepared for a Christmas international event; Jessica's mother denigrates her plan to return to college to become a nurse). Annie gains new awareness of her mother's situation as she observes such slights while navigating her way through middle school, dealing with her first crush, a teacher who seems to have it in for her, her own creeping doubts about pursuing her dreams of sports and theater, a hurtful betrayal by classmates she considered her friends. In the end she finds support and encouragement from other adults and her basketball teammates.

As Annie observes:"Dreams don't come true for anyone on their own. All dreams need a little help, and just like there are people who stand in your way, there are also people who'll open a door."

Jean Westmoore

