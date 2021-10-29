Books in Brief: The Robber Girl; Maybe ...; Welcome Back, Maple Mehta-Cohen

YOUNG ADULT

The Robber Girl by Franny Billingsley; Candlewick Press, 404 pages ($18.99) Ages 12 and up.

This dazzling, heart-rending puzzle of a tale, narrated by a young girl of the truth as she knows it, is set against a fantastic Wild West backdrop brilliantly imagined by Franny Billingsley, author of National Book Award finalist "Chime.

Our unreliable narrator is a girl about 11 years old and her "Affliction" is being unable to speak unless she is first spoken to. She tells us she has been living with an outlaw gang since Gentleman Jack rescued her at age 4 after her mother abandoned her in the wilderness.

When a stagecoach robbery turns out to be a trap, Jack is arrested and the Robber Girl is taken into the home of Judge del Salto and his wife who are mourning the deaths of their two children from smallpox. The girl asks to be called Starling and she does not wish to be tamed, her wild instincts warring with the comfort of her secure new circumstances. (On her first visit to the town's general store, the proprietor unfairly accuses her of stealing a piece of candy and she clobbers him with a hammer.)