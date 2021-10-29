Books in Brief: The Robber Girl; Maybe ...; Welcome Back, Maple Mehta-Cohen

YOUNG ADULT
The Robber Girl by Franny Billingsley; Candlewick Press, 404 pages ($18.99) Ages 12 and up.
This dazzling, heart-rending puzzle of a tale, narrated by a young girl of the truth as she knows it, is set against a fantastic Wild West backdrop brilliantly imagined by Franny Billingsley, author of National Book Award finalist "Chime.
Our unreliable narrator is a girl about 11 years old and her "Affliction" is being unable to speak unless she is first spoken to. She tells us she has been living with an outlaw gang since Gentleman Jack rescued her at age 4 after her mother abandoned her in the wilderness.
When a stagecoach robbery turns out to be a trap, Jack is arrested and the Robber Girl is taken into the home of Judge del Salto and his wife who are mourning the deaths of their two children from smallpox. The girl asks to be called Starling and she does not wish to be tamed, her wild instincts warring with the comfort of her secure new circumstances. (On her first visit to the town's general store, the proprietor unfairly accuses her of stealing a piece of candy and she clobbers him with a hammer.)
Billingsley is a brilliant writer: "The horses were all jingle and churn, all plunge and whinny."... "The snow breathed feathers against the window." Her invented Wild West setting, of the outlaw hideout in Netherby Scar, and the Town of Blue Roses in the Indigo Heart, is vividly detailed.
Starling has a dagger and knows how to use it, and her psychic communication with the dagger provides a constant counterpoint calling her back to her old life with Jack and the tasks they must complete for the Grandmother: find the gold and return the songbird. But the dolls in the dollhouse the judge made for his daughter have different tasks for her to perform, tasks that seem to magically mirror events in the del Salto home.
Billingsley brilliantly unwinds her puzzle, as glimmers of memory return to Starling, of her life before Gentleman Jack, as she struggles with the trauma and the truth of who she really is.
PICTURE BOOK
Maybe ... by Chris Haughton; Candlewick Press ($17.99)
Three naughty little monkeys ignore their mother's warning about tigers and go down to the mango tree in this hilarious picture book by author-illustrator Chris Haughton. The droll illustrations in brilliant colors depict the wide-eyed monkeys talking each other into going for the mangoes and just barely escaping the cartoonish tigers' big teeth. Small children in the target audience will appreciate the perfect (and very funny) ending. (In the dedication, Haughton includes an Aristotle quote: "For the things we have to learn before we can do, we learn by doing.")
CHILDREN'S
Welcome Back, Maple Mehta-Cohen by Kate McGovern; Candlewick Press, 288 pages ($16.99) Ages 9 to 12.
Kate McGovern offers a compelling novel of a girl who has managed to keep her dyslexia a secret, and the fallout she experiences when she is held back a grade and separated from her two best friends in "Welcome Back, Maple Mehta-Cohen."
Because she excels at story-telling and loves hearing her father read aloud, Maple Mehta-Cohen has managed to hide the fact that she can't actually read from teachers and her parents until a perceptive teacher discovers her problem, meaning she must repeat fifth grade. (Her parents don't believe in standardized tests, explaining how her dyslexia went undiscovered for so long.)
While Maple's two close friends move on to sixth grade, changing classes and eating in a separate part of the cafeteria, Maple feels humiliated at not only being left behind but being placed in the reading group that requires special help. So she tells the other kids in the group that she doesn't need special help but is on special assignment as a teacher's assistant.
McGovern offers a compelling portrait of a girl struggling to come to terms with a new version of herself, the shame she feels at imagining her parents' disappointment and the valuable life lessons she learns about making friends and keeping them. Maple's recorded stories, using thinly disguised versions of people in her life, offer an entertaining emotional counterpoint throughout as she uses storytelling to vent her frustration.
Jean Westmoore