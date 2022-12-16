Books in Brief: The Q, Walter Had a Best Friend, Haven Jacobs Saves the Planet

YOUNG ADULT

The Q by Amy Tintera; Crown Books for Young Readers, 352 pages ($18.99) Age 14 and up.

Amy Tintera says she came up with the idea for "The Q," set in a pandemic quarantine zone in what was formerly Austin, Texas, before Covid19 struck, but readers' experience of coronavirus adds an immediacy and resonance to this entertaining, high-octane romantic thriller.

17-year-old Maisie Rojas has lived her entire life in "the Q," which seceded after the U.S. built an impenetrable wall to prevent anyone from leaving the quarantine zone. A vaccine has been developed in the Q to confer temporary immunity but no permanent cure yet exists for the rapidly mutating virus which destroys the organs of the body; survivors have multiple artificial organs. There is no law enforcement in the Q; rival families control the northern and southern zones. Wild reports about the lawlessness inside the Q and fears of the virus have prompted calls in the U.S. to bomb the zone to wipe out the survivors.

So when Landon Pierce, 18-year-old son of the U.S. presidential candidate, is kidnapped and dropped from a plane with a parachute in the middle of the Q, mayhem results. The narration alternates between the tough, hilarious, profane voice of Maisie, and Landon, who is charming, brave and something of a black sheep in his family for his headline-making antics.

There's a great movie in Tintera's cleverly crafted, nonstop action as Maisie races a tight deadline, killer drones, assassins, modified tasers, land mines and her scheming ex-boyfriend to get Landon to the gate before he comes down with the virus. The gritty backdrop of the political realities of privilege and poverty and the idea that certain people are disposable adds depth to the tale.

Maisie, recording a history lesson on the quarantine for a friend's podcast to schools in the U.S., says: "Your history classes will probably teach you that it was just the unlucky people or the stupid ones who stuck around and caught the virus, but ... it was mostly just the poor people."

CHILDREN'S

Haven Jacobs Saves the Planet by Barbara Dee; Aladdin Books, 283 pages ($17.99) Ages 8 to 12.

A science class video about climate change in Antarctica sends anxiety-prone 12-year-old Haven Jacobs into an ever-worsening spiral of worry – and eventually inspires her to take action – in this well-crafted middle-grade novel from Barbara Dee, acclaimed author of such middle-grade novels as "My Life in the Fish Tank" and "Violets Are Blue."

Haven narrates, introducing us quickly to her long history of what everyone considers being "overly sensitive" starting with her panic after finding herself alone at a bounce house at the state fair at age 4 and spoiling a family camping trip by crying when she first realized fishing requires killing a fish. Dee thoughtfully explores how Haven's obsessive worry and rigid judgments color her reactions to her peers at school and her relationship with her older brother.

Obsessing about climate change and doomsday scenarios on the internet, Haven chews her fingernails raw and starts failing to turn in homework at school. When a teacher urges her to find a way to channel her worry into positive action, she decides to organize a cleanup event at the local river, where her science class has documented a disturbing recent change in water quality. Haven is convinced the fault must lie in Gemba, the new glass factory where her father works. She finds many surprising allies along the way, including her older brother and a classmate whose father is the factory manager.

PICTURE BOOK

Walter Had a Best Friend by Deborah Underwood, illustrated by Sergio Ruzzier; Beach Lane Books ($18.99)

Walter, a mouse, survives abandonment by his best friend Xavier, a duck with green beak and feet, in this pitch-perfect, hopeful picture book exploring the emotional difficulty of dealing with loss and the sweet possibilities in moving on. Deborah Underwood (author-illustrator of Caldecott Honor book "Outside In") offers a tender treatment of Walter struggling to deal with his grief and anger. Acclaimed Italian author-artist Sergio Ruzzier brings the animal characters to vivid life as the story plays out against his trademark bizarre backdrops in pastel colors (a green mountain resembling a face, an impossibly perilous peak with a tree trunk sprouting a few improbable leaves, a rowboat on a vast red lake).