Books in Brief: The Patron Thief of Bread, The Agathas, Wait – and See

CHILDREN'S

The Patron Thief of Bread by Lindsay Eagar; Candlewick Press, 442 pages ($19.99) Ages 10 to 14.

...

The gifted Lindsay Eagar, author of "Hour of the Bees" and "Race to the Bottom of the Sea," offers a lovely tale of found family, of redemption and forgiveness in this beautifully written novel set in the fictional medieval-era French town of Odierne.

8-year-old Duck has grown up with a gang of young pickpockets known as the Crowns, led by tough, acid-tongued leader Gnat who calls her by the nickname "Garbage" since she was found as a baby floating in the River Sarluire. Shy and soft-spoken, Duck has no talent as a pickpocket but manages to pass a fake coin to the "milky-eyed" partially blind baker in exchange for fresh loaves plus pennies in change.

Gnat decides Duck should apply to be the baker's apprentice, thereby assuring the Crowns a steady supply of bread plus coins stolen from the till. Although the work is grueling, Duck discovers a talent for baking and basks in the glow of Griselde Baker's affection even as she feels guilt about stealing from her and lives in fear of her thefts being discovered. Duck's allegiance to the Crowns she considers her real family is tested when Gnat makes a pact with a rival gang threatening to run the Crowns out of Odierne.

Eagar's beautiful narrative paints a vivid picture of life in a medieval-era French town and the Crowns' hard lives on the run: "The Crowns had stayed in worse places. They'd made shelters in dark, rocky caves, beneath bridges, in piles of rancid hay, in drippy underground holes more suited for rats than humans, in dangerously high towers that were one windy day away from toppling into ruins." Particularly wonderful are the details of the bakery and the baking process of the era: the powdered hellbore sprinkled to deter mice, the barrels of water required due to the constant threat of fire, the massive ovens: "One big oven with a mouth like God's, several smaller ovens with grins like demons', and one minuscule oven barely the size of a loaf of bread." And the loaves: "Black rye, whole grain, maslin, malted and spelt." Also fascinating are the guild rules of that era governing bakeries.

A gargoyle on the roof of the unfinished cathedral where the Crowns have taken refuge offers periodic narration and plays a role at one point in the tale.

YOUNG ADULT

The Agathas by Kathleen Glasgow & Liz Lawson; Delacorte Press, 395 pages ($18.99) Ages 12 and up.

...

Two high school classmates set out to solve a murder, partly inspired by the detective methods of Agatha Christie, in this entertaining mystery set in the town of Castle Cove in the Pacific Northwest.

Rich, popular Alice Ogilvie disappeared for several days after she was dumped by her basketball star boyfriend Steve and she gets a very cool reception from her friends and the community in general when she returns with no explanation for where she went or why she disappeared. Then Alice's former best friend, Brooke Donovan, vanishes after a party and Steve is the prime suspect. Alice and an unlikely ally, her tutor Iris Adams, join forces to try to figure out what really happened to Brooke. The narration shifts between Alice and Iris, who lives in a shabby apartment with her mother and is planning a disappearance of her own. The lively narrative and plot twists will keep mystery fans reading to the end.

PICTURE BOOK

Wait – and See, poem by Helen Frost, photographs by Rick Lieder; Candlewick Press ($17.99)

...

Helen Frost's spare poetry is paired beautifully with the spectacular closeup photography of Rick Lieder in this gorgeous book revealing the hidden world of the praying mantis.

Frost's text emphasizes the rewards of being patient and looking closely. "If it's hungry and it's hunting, and if you don't go away/You might see it make a sudden move to snatch its prey." The photos include closeups of a praying mantis capturing its prey and one tiny praying mantis nymph, then hundreds dropping from the egg case.

This is the sixth collaboration between poet Helen Frost and painter-illustrator-nature photographer Rick Lieder ("Step Gently Out," "Sweep Up the Sun," "Among a Thousand Fireflies," "Wake Up!" and "Hello, I'm Here!")

Jean Westmoore

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.