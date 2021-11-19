Books in Brief: The Outlaws Scarlett & Browne; You'll Be the Death of Me; Amos McGee Misses the Bus

The narrative shifts between high school seniors Ivy, Cal and Mateo, who on the spur of the moment decide to skip school, as they did on a magical day years before in sixth grade even though they haven't really spoken to each other since a falling out in eighth grade.

The adventure lands them at an art studio downtown where a classmate has just been murdered and a report of a blond woman at the scene focuses suspicion on Ivy, a Type A personality who just lost an embarrassing election for student council and who constantly feels pressured to meet the expectations of her rich, successful parents who seem to reserve all their approval for her academically gifted brother.

The three come from diverse family and economic backgrounds and the suspense as they attempt to solve the murder is driven by the fact that all three are keeping big secrets from each other (a flirtation, drug dealing, a prank that had disastrous consequences). The text of a high school podcast speculating about Ivy as a suspect appears at various intervals.

PICTURE BOOK

Amos McGee Misses the Bus by Philip C. Stead, illustrated by Erin E. Stead; Roaring Brook Press ($18.99) Ages 2 to 6. (Nov. 23 publication)