Books in Brief: The Outlaws Scarlett & Browne; You'll Be the Death of Me; Amos McGee Misses the Bus

YOUNG ADULT
The Outlaws Scarlett & Browne Book 1 by Jonathan Stroud; Alfred A. Knopf Books for Young Readers, 432 pages ($17.99) Ages 10 and up.
Whip-smart dialogue, a sharpshooting heroine and nonstop, explosive action propel this thrilling Wild West-flavored dystopian fantasy set in the ruined landscape of post-apocalypse England.
Scarlett McCain, a re-haired, gum-chewing, wise-cracking, fierce slip of a girl, has just robbed a bank when she stumbles on the wreckage of a bus full of flies and the bloody remains of the passengers. She is searching through the gore for food and any valuables when a spindly youth named Albert Browne emerges from the bus toilet compartment. Scarlett reluctantly agrees to let Albert travel with her and the two set off, pursued by an unusually tenacious search party. In the course of a harrowing chase, Scarlett discovers Albert is hiding a deadly secret.
Jonathan Stroud, author of the Bartimaeus young adult novels and the Lockwood & Co. children's series, offers a vividly imagined ruined landscape populated by terrifying cannibalistic creatures known as "The Tainted," along with voracious bears, wolves, giant otters, mud rats and predatory birds. There are vast dead zones, radioactive after "the Cataclysm." The surviving towns are walled encampments with "Faith Houses" that tolerate no deviation or deformity in the human population, where children are sold as slaves in the markets and executions serve as public entertainment.
Stroud's often hilarious narrative pulls the reader in from the opening paragraph:
"That morning, with the dawn hanging wet and and pale over the marshes, Scarlett McCain woke up beside four dead men. Four! She hadn't realized it had been so many. No wonder she felt stiff. She tipped her prayer mat from its tube and unrolled it on the ground. Sitting cross-legged upon it, she tried to meditate. No luck, not with four corpses staring at her and a knife wound throbbing in her arm. A girl couldn't concentrate in those conditions."
A girl with deadly aim who carries a prayer mat and shows a surprising empathy for helpless folk in trouble joins the pantheon of memorable redheads in children's books, a gallery that includes Anne Shirley and Pippi Longstocking. Stroud expertly builds the suspense and crafts thrilling action scenes in what is in essence one long chase. The villainous Mrs. Calloway is truly terrifying. Readers will eagerly await the next adventure of Scarlett and Browne.
YOUNG ADULT
You'll Be the Death of Me by Karen M. McManus; Delacorte Press, 336 pages ($19.99) Ages 14 and up. (Nov. 30 publication)
Karen M. McManus, new queen of the teen thriller, offers another page-turner in this entertaining murder mystery of three estranged friends who skip school together on a whim and end up at the scene of a murder.
The narrative shifts between high school seniors Ivy, Cal and Mateo, who on the spur of the moment decide to skip school, as they did on a magical day years before in sixth grade even though they haven't really spoken to each other since a falling out in eighth grade.
The adventure lands them at an art studio downtown where a classmate has just been murdered and a report of a blond woman at the scene focuses suspicion on Ivy, a Type A personality who just lost an embarrassing election for student council and who constantly feels pressured to meet the expectations of her rich, successful parents who seem to reserve all their approval for her academically gifted brother.
The three come from diverse family and economic backgrounds and the suspense as they attempt to solve the murder is driven by the fact that all three are keeping big secrets from each other (a flirtation, drug dealing, a prank that had disastrous consequences). The text of a high school podcast speculating about Ivy as a suspect appears at various intervals.
PICTURE BOOK
Amos McGee Misses the Bus by Philip C. Stead, illustrated by Erin E. Stead; Roaring Brook Press ($18.99) Ages 2 to 6. (Nov. 23 publication)
Kindly, elderly zookeeper Amos McGee stays up late planning an outing for his animal friends, misses the bus and must walk to work in this whimsical, sweet companion to Caldecott Medal-winning "A Sick Day for Amos McGee." The lovingly detailed portraits of the animals imbue them with personality.