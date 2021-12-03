Books in Brief: The Nobleman's Guide to Scandals and Shipwrecks, Ada and the Galaxies, Tidesong,

His obsession with the ghost ship, a ship no one else can see, nearly kills him.

"Whatever thread I was certain tied me to this impossible ship snaps. It's like waking from a dream to find I have walked in my sleep and entered someone else's house. The cold strikes me first, then the fear and the sudden realization that I had to be pulled back from throwing myself into the ocean at the behest of a spirit that is not my own, calling to me from inside my own heart."

The author, who battles anxiety disorder, describes Adrian's thought process that spirals into panic:

"Since I was young, my father has told me I'm too thin, my appetite overly affected by my moods. After my mother died, I almost stopped entirely, gripped with a fear that whatever I ate would make me sick and I too would meet a sudden end like she had. That fear would quickly tumble into its most refined form, panic, and that panic would have me gagging up anything I tried to swallow, terrified of death by pheasant or porridge of lukewarm tea."

Lee vividly evokes this 18th century world, whether it be a grubby tavern serving up the nastiest imaginable pie, a pirate ship or the canals of Amsterdam. The personal battles her characters are facing - homophobia, racism, mental illness, grief - resonate across the centuries.