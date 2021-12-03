Books in Brief: The Nobleman's Guide to Scandals and Shipwrecks, Ada and the Galaxies, Tidesong,

YOUNG ADULT
The Nobleman's Guide to Scandal and Shipwrecks, a Montague Siblings Novel by Mackenzi Lee; Katherine Tegen Books, 567 pages ($18.99) Ages 14 and up.
...
Mackenzi Lee brings her Montague Siblings historical trilogy to a smashing conclusion in this smart, thrilling, swashbuckling, globe-spanning adventure featuring 19-year-old Adrian Montague navigating crippling anxiety in a vividly depicted 18th century world.
Adrian, who believes himself to be an only child, is tall, handsome and rich and preparing to take his father's seat in the House of Lords where his father expects he will oppose reform measures backed by radical Whigs. Adrian secretly suffers from debilitating anxiety, a condition that has gotten worse since the unexpected recent death of his mother, who also suffered mental illness.
Unbeknownst to his father, Adrian is writing inflammatory pamphlets under the name John Everyman and circulating them with the help of his fiancee Louisa. But when Adrian comes into possession of a broken spyglass that belonged to his mother, he becomes obsessed with mysteries of his mother's past, the spyglass and its connection to a legendary ghost ship, the Flying Dutchman.
In his desperate quest for answers, he meets a brother he never knew he had, allies with dangerous pirates and defies death more than once all while battling excruciating panic attacks that leave him gasping for breath.
His obsession with the ghost ship, a ship no one else can see, nearly kills him.
"Whatever thread I was certain tied me to this impossible ship snaps. It's like waking from a dream to find I have walked in my sleep and entered someone else's house. The cold strikes me first, then the fear and the sudden realization that I had to be pulled back from throwing myself into the ocean at the behest of a spirit that is not my own, calling to me from inside my own heart."
The author, who battles anxiety disorder, describes Adrian's thought process that spirals into panic:
"Since I was young, my father has told me I'm too thin, my appetite overly affected by my moods. After my mother died, I almost stopped entirely, gripped with a fear that whatever I ate would make me sick and I too would meet a sudden end like she had. That fear would quickly tumble into its most refined form, panic, and that panic would have me gagging up anything I tried to swallow, terrified of death by pheasant or porridge of lukewarm tea."
Lee vividly evokes this 18th century world, whether it be a grubby tavern serving up the nastiest imaginable pie, a pirate ship or the canals of Amsterdam. The personal battles her characters are facing - homophobia, racism, mental illness, grief - resonate across the centuries.
PICTURE BOOK
Ada and the Galaxies by Alan Lightman and Olga Pastuchiv, illustrated by Susanna Chapman; MIT Kids Press ($17.99).
A little girl who lives in New York City - where the stars are obscured by light pollution - revels in the wonder of the night sky at her grandparents' home in Maine in this lovely and educational book, a collaboration between a theoretical physicist and a children's book author who lives in Maine.
On her first day in Maine, Ada impatiently waits for evening, only to have fog roll in, giving her grandfather a chance to show her pictures of the night sky and explain galaxies to her in a scientifically accurate, amusing back and forth. Susanna Chapman incorporates photos taken from the Hubble telescope into her wondrous illustrations.
Alan Lightman, who wrote the best-selling "Einstein's Dreams" for adults, says his first book for children was inspired by his granddaughter's visits to Maine.
GRAPHIC NOVEL
Tidesong by Wendy Xu; Quill Tree Books ($21.99) Ages 9 to 12.
This entertaining coming-of-age tale of a young witch in training comes from the co-creator of young adult fantasy graphic novel "Mooncakes."
A prologue in black and white panels quickly sketches out the past history of why the water dragon clan must respond to the call of the Wu witches.
12-year-old Sophie Wu is invited to stay at the seaside home of a cousin and great-aunt she has never met to prepare for her audition to the Royal Magic Academy, but discovers they seem more interested in making her sweep the porch and feed the chickens than practice spells.
She tries a spell on her own only to find her magic has become entangled with the magic of a young dragon named Lir, erasing his memories and trapping him in human form. Sophie's struggles to conquer her selfish impulses in order to free Lir are at the heart of this tale of friendship, family expectations and learning to know oneself. Xu's energetic, gorgeous drawings creating the fictional seascape for her story were inspired by a visit to Acadia, Maine.
Jean Westmoore