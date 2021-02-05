 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Books in Brief: The Mysterious Disappearance of Aidan S.; Permanent Record, The Power of Yet
0 comments

Books in Brief: The Mysterious Disappearance of Aidan S.; Permanent Record, The Power of Yet

Support this work for $1 a month

CHILDREN'S

The Mysterious Disappearance of Aidan S. (as told to his brother) by David Levithan; Knopf Books for Young Readers, 224 pages ($16.99) Ages 8 to 12.

...

Best-selling author David Levithan ("Someday," "Nick and Nora's Infinite Playlist," with Rachel Cohn) offers a fascinating twist on a familiar genre in this compelling novel, of a portal to a fantasy world, a boy who goes missing and his parents' and friends' hostile reaction to his account of his whereabouts.

12-year-old Aidan has been missing for six days, with the whole town searching for him, when his 11-year-old brother Lucas hears a noise in the attic and finds Aidan there with a bright blue leaf in his hair and an unbelievable tale of his sojourn in another world called Aveinieu, a place reached through an old dresser in the attic, a place where he wanted to stay. 

Lucas narrates the tale, revealing only small glimpses of Aidan's experience of this other world and putting the focus on the reaction to his reappearance, the police questioning, the media spotlight, the bullying at school, the family tensions, even the treachery of a friend.  

Lucas has been fooled so many times by Aidan's storytelling that he isn't prepared to believe him this time, but as Aidan grieves for the world he has lost and faces the frustration and disbelief of his parents (who insist he see a psychiatrist), and the hostility of the community at large, Lucas moves toward empathetic, loving support of his brother, even trying to concoct a more plausible explanation of Aidan's disappearance just to shut everyone up. 

The lone sympathetic adult is their mother's much younger sister, Brandi, who began life as their mom's little brother. 

MEMOIR

Permanent Record: How One Man Exposed the Truth About Government Spying and Digital Security, Young Readers Edition by Edward Snowden; Henry Holt, 256 pages ($19.99) Ages 12 to 18.

...

Edward Snowden, the whistleblower who disclosed classified information to journalists about the extent of National Security Agency surveillance of American citizens in 2013 and has been in exile in Russia ever since, offers a fascinating young readers edition of his 2019 memoir.

Young readers in this digital age get an interesting history lesson in Snowden's description of his "internetless" early childhood, a period of handwritten diaries, Polaroid pictures, of schoolwork done on paper. He was born in 1983; his father was a career Coast Guard officer. He recalls the thrill when his father brought home a Commodore 64 computer, spying as his father late at night played a game called Choplifter!

Edward became immediately entranced with computers and gaming and figured  out how to "hack" high school – do the minimum required – so he could spend all his time on the computer exploring online. (As a teenager he noticed a security lapse on the Los Alamos National Laboratory website and brought it to the attention of a supervisor.) He joined the Army after the Sept. 11th attacks, but had to take an administrative discharge after suffering stress fractures in both legs during basic training. He applied for and got the highest-level security clearance and went to work in intelligence.

Snowden has a real gift for lucidly explaining technical information and his book often reads like a thriller as he describes his career in the intelligence community, his work as a systems engineer, his growing unease at the extent of the NSA's surveillance and his growing conviction that such programs violated the Fourth Amendment, protecting citizens from unreasonable search and seizure.

"Generations to come would get used to a world  in which surveillance was a constant and indiscriminate presence; the ear that always hears, the eye that always sees, a memory that is sleepless and permanent."

Snowden advances compelling arguments for why he felt he had to do what he did, actions the U.S. government considers a violation of the Espionage Act of 1917. An afterword includes information on protecting your privacy online and also includes interesting details on the extreme precautions he took to protect himself while writing his book.

PICTURE BOOK

The Power of Yet by Maryann Cocca-Leffler; Abrams Appleseed Books ($16.99) ages 3 to 5.

This charming and inspiring picture book emphasizes the positive of always trying, even if you can't do it quite right - "not yet" at least - whether it's riding a bike, making the baseball team, flipping pancakes, playing the violin, or being tall enough for the rides at the amusement park. The illustrations of the piglet's earnest exertions are marvelous.

Jean Westmoore

0 comments

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Review: 'Growing Up Wright,' by Lonnie Lovness
Books

Review: 'Growing Up Wright,' by Lonnie Lovness

"Growing Up Wright" by Lonnie Lovness; River Place Media (288 pages, $45) ——— In the summer of 1955, a starry-eyed couple named Don and Virginia Lovness drove from White Bear Lake to Spring Green, Wisconsin, to ask Frank Lloyd Wright how to expand their unfinished walkout home. His advice: Sell the "mess" and buy 10 acres to build new. Virginia said they couldn't afford one of his houses, but ...

Florida’s Serge Storms dives into the meaning of life in ‘Tropic of Stupid’
Books

Florida’s Serge Storms dives into the meaning of life in ‘Tropic of Stupid’

"Tropic of Stupid" by Tim Dorsey; William Morrow (368 pages, $27.99) ——— Life is changing for Serge Storms. In "Tropic of Stupid," Tim Dorsey’s 24th comic crime novel featuring him, Serge is so busy searching for filming locations from "Sea Hunt," his own family ties and the meaning of life that he hardly kills anyone. Not that there’s any shortage these days of the sort of predatory types ...

This week's bestsellers from Publishers Weekly
Books

This week's bestsellers from Publishers Weekly

Here are the bestsellers for the week that ended Saturday, Jan. 30, compiled from data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide, powered by NPD BookScan © 2021 NPD Group. (Reprinted from Publishers Weekly, published by PWxyz LLC. © 2021, PWxyz LLC.) HARDCOVER FICTION 1. "The Russian" By James Patterson and James O. Born (Little, Brown) ...

Books

This week’s bestsellers from Publishers Weekly

Here are the bestsellers for the week that ended Saturday, Jan. 30, compiled from data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide, powered by NPD BookScan © 2020 NPD Group. (Reprinted from Publishers Weekly, published by PWxyz LLC. © 2020, PWxyz LLC.) HARDCOVER FICTION 1. The Russian. Patterson/Born. Little, Brown 2. The Vanishing Half. Brit ...

Book review: ‘Pickard County Atlas’ a dark and stunning debut thriller
Books

Book review: ‘Pickard County Atlas’ a dark and stunning debut thriller

"Pickard County Atlas" by Chris Harding Thornton; MCD/Farrar, Straus and Giroux (288 pages, $26) ——— Violence can shape a family’s emotional and mental growth for decades, as Chris Harding Thornton explores in her stunning debut, “Pickard County Atlas,” set in 1978 Nebraska. A darkness blankets the Reddick family as well as Pickard County deputy sheriff Harley Jensen, tainting each ...

8 tips for starting and nurturing a successful book club
Books

8 tips for starting and nurturing a successful book club

Inspired to start your own book group? Here are some ideas from a few of Seattle's longtime book clubs, on how to make yours go the distance. — "Have some guidelines," recommended Mardie Rhodes, whose book club celebrates its 40th anniversary this year. Her group has guidelines to ensure that the group doesn't spend all its meeting time in general chat, and has limited the number of books that ...

Review: 'Annie and the Wolves,' by Andromeda Romano-Lax
Books

Review: 'Annie and the Wolves,' by Andromeda Romano-Lax

"Annie and the Wolves" by Andromeda Romano-Lax; Soho (408 pages, $27) ——— In a striking photograph that graces the cover of Andromeda Romano-Lax's highly entertaining novel "Annie and the Wolves," American celebrity sharpshooter Annie Oakley aims her rifle backward, over her shoulder, holding a small mirror to eye a target she surely won't miss. That metaphor empowers the novel, which is part ...

Watch Now: Related Video

President Biden Brought a Sweet Piece of Furniture to White House

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News