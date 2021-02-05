Books in Brief: The Mysterious Disappearance of Aidan S.; Permanent Record, The Power of Yet

CHILDREN'S
The Mysterious Disappearance of Aidan S. (as told to his brother) by David Levithan; Knopf Books for Young Readers, 224 pages ($16.99) Ages 8 to 12.
...
Best-selling author David Levithan ("Someday," "Nick and Nora's Infinite Playlist," with Rachel Cohn) offers a fascinating twist on a familiar genre in this compelling novel, of a portal to a fantasy world, a boy who goes missing and his parents' and friends' hostile reaction to his account of his whereabouts.
12-year-old Aidan has been missing for six days, with the whole town searching for him, when his 11-year-old brother Lucas hears a noise in the attic and finds Aidan there with a bright blue leaf in his hair and an unbelievable tale of his sojourn in another world called Aveinieu, a place reached through an old dresser in the attic, a place where he wanted to stay.
Lucas narrates the tale, revealing only small glimpses of Aidan's experience of this other world and putting the focus on the reaction to his reappearance, the police questioning, the media spotlight, the bullying at school, the family tensions, even the treachery of a friend.
Lucas has been fooled so many times by Aidan's storytelling that he isn't prepared to believe him this time, but as Aidan grieves for the world he has lost and faces the frustration and disbelief of his parents (who insist he see a psychiatrist), and the hostility of the community at large, Lucas moves toward empathetic, loving support of his brother, even trying to concoct a more plausible explanation of Aidan's disappearance just to shut everyone up.
The lone sympathetic adult is their mother's much younger sister, Brandi, who began life as their mom's little brother.
MEMOIR
Permanent Record: How One Man Exposed the Truth About Government Spying and Digital Security, Young Readers Edition by Edward Snowden; Henry Holt, 256 pages ($19.99) Ages 12 to 18.
...
Edward Snowden, the whistleblower who disclosed classified information to journalists about the extent of National Security Agency surveillance of American citizens in 2013 and has been in exile in Russia ever since, offers a fascinating young readers edition of his 2019 memoir.
Young readers in this digital age get an interesting history lesson in Snowden's description of his "internetless" early childhood, a period of handwritten diaries, Polaroid pictures, of schoolwork done on paper. He was born in 1983; his father was a career Coast Guard officer. He recalls the thrill when his father brought home a Commodore 64 computer, spying as his father late at night played a game called Choplifter!
Edward became immediately entranced with computers and gaming and figured out how to "hack" high school – do the minimum required – so he could spend all his time on the computer exploring online. (As a teenager he noticed a security lapse on the Los Alamos National Laboratory website and brought it to the attention of a supervisor.) He joined the Army after the Sept. 11th attacks, but had to take an administrative discharge after suffering stress fractures in both legs during basic training. He applied for and got the highest-level security clearance and went to work in intelligence.
Snowden has a real gift for lucidly explaining technical information and his book often reads like a thriller as he describes his career in the intelligence community, his work as a systems engineer, his growing unease at the extent of the NSA's surveillance and his growing conviction that such programs violated the Fourth Amendment, protecting citizens from unreasonable search and seizure.
"Generations to come would get used to a world in which surveillance was a constant and indiscriminate presence; the ear that always hears, the eye that always sees, a memory that is sleepless and permanent."
Snowden advances compelling arguments for why he felt he had to do what he did, actions the U.S. government considers a violation of the Espionage Act of 1917. An afterword includes information on protecting your privacy online and also includes interesting details on the extreme precautions he took to protect himself while writing his book.
PICTURE BOOK
The Power of Yet by Maryann Cocca-Leffler; Abrams Appleseed Books ($16.99) ages 3 to 5.
This charming and inspiring picture book emphasizes the positive of always trying, even if you can't do it quite right - "not yet" at least - whether it's riding a bike, making the baseball team, flipping pancakes, playing the violin, or being tall enough for the rides at the amusement park. The illustrations of the piglet's earnest exertions are marvelous.
Jean Westmoore