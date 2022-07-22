Books in Brief: The Midnighters, Lou, Nura and the Immortal Palace

CHILDREN'S

The Midnighters by Hana Tooke; Viking, 400 pages ($16.99) Ages 8 to 12.

Hana Tooke, the Netherlands native whose marvelous debut novel "The Unadoptables" was set in Amsterdam, shifts to 1889 Prague for this entertaining gothic adventure.

"During the day, Prague was a phantasmagoria of color. The spires gleamed, the red-tiled rooftops battled the turquoise church domes for attention, stone gargoyles grinned downward and saintly statues gazed upward. At night, the lamplit city looked like it had been dipped in liquid gold."

Ema Vasková, the 12th child in a family of famous scientists, is keenly aware of ominous omens and shadows and afraid of everything but has a skill for reading faces. When her research proposal is deemed insufficiently brilliant for admission to Dagmara Bartonova's school, she is sent to stay with her Uncle Josef, a bicycle-maker, while her parents are off on a research expedition. (Her parents are speculating about carbonic gases and how Earth will become dangerously warm, "a subject considered utterly ridiculous by many of their peers.")

Ema is desperately lonely until she meets a girl she first notices dangling upside down from the rafters in the attic of an abandoned house across the way. Sylvie offers to help Ema learn to conquer her fears, leading her on a series of late-night adventures through the mysterious byways of Prague. When Sylvie disappears, Ema resolves to track her down and finds herself in a secret Midnight Circus, a place of wonders, intrigue and dangerous rivalries among the curators.

Tooke offers a vivid backdrop of late 19th century Prague, a cast of colorful characters, an intriguing mystery and an appealing protagonist in Ema.

PICTURE BOOK

Lou by Breanna Carzoo; HarperCollins, $17.99. (Ages 4 to 8)

A fire hydrant accepts its role as a pit stop for the neighborhood dogs but knows it is destined for better things in this charming picture book with an uplifting message: "My name is Lou and I'm a toilet. All day, every day, one by one, they sniff and twist and twirl and lift and well, you know ... I feel like there's more in me than what they see... like I'm full of greatness." The brightly colored, droll illustrations imbue Lou with personality (Lou is first glimpsed peering out from under a Great Dane walking by).

CHILDREN'S

Nura and the Immortal Palace by M.T. Khan; Little, Brown/Jimmy Patterson publishing, 254 pages ($16.99) Ages 8 to 12.

A feisty 12-year-old girl lives in crushing poverty in her Pakistan village and bravely navigates the dangerous, duplicitous world of the jinn in this compelling fantasy from debut author M.T. Khan.

Rather than go to school, Nura, her friend Faisal and other poor children spend their days underground mining mica, crawling into the narrowest, most dangerous tunnels. Nura's lively narrative begins: "A lot of people dream of being buried by their money. If these tunnels collapse, I might just get that wish." Her widowed mother slaves at a sweatshop, and Nura works to help support her three younger siblings although she often prefers to spend her money on sweets like galub jamun.

Nura's obsession with finding the valuable Dragon's Tooth mica stone causes a tunnel collapse that buries several children including her friend Faisal. Her desperate attempt to save him lands her in a portal to the world of the jinn and the luxurious Sijj Palace, where, just as back home, children's labor is exploited to serve wealthy masters.

Khan offers thrilling action, a colorful cast of jinn characters including Painted Boy with his horns and the kindly Craftsman and clever world-building including the palace with its wards divided into the categories of matter, space and time, all against a backdrop of the grim reality of poverty and child labor.

In an author's note, Khan offers some eye-opening statistics about child labor around the globe and makes a case from her Pakistani immigrant father's life story about the importance of education in lifting people out of poverty.