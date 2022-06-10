Books in Brief: The Marvellers, Hot Dog

CHILDREN'S

The Marvellers by Dhonielle Clayton; Henry Holt Books for Young Readers, 416 pages ($16.99) Ages 9 to 12.

...

A 300-year-old magic school in the clouds is forced to admit 11-year-old Ella Durand, who hails from the Conjuror magic tradition of slave descendants in the Deep South, after her father files a lawsuit in this dazzling middle grade debut, the launch of a new series by acclaimed author Dhonielle Clayton.

While Ella is thrilled to be the first Conjuror pupil attending the Arcanum Training Institute for Marvelous and Uncanny Endeavors, she is shocked at the nasty whispers, ugly rumors and outright hostility she faces from her roommates, other classmates and staff.

She finds allies in her kindly mentor, Masterji Thakur, and in two classmates: Brigit, a white girl who has grown up in New York City outside the Marvellers tradition, and Jason, who has "thick locs and deep brown skin" and is the youngest of a legendary Marvellers family. When Masterji Thakur fails to return from a trip, Ella breaks all the rules to try to find him.

The Arcanum world is crafted with wonderful detail. Communication is by Starpost. Students travel to the Stardust Pier in the middle of the Atlantic Ocean, with passage by sky ferry to the school. "The first sky-ferries sliced through the clouds, their brass noses radiating like suns... Engines blazed bright with stars spinning in their gilded spheres. Ella thought it was almost as if a pod of whales had taken flight after strapping enormous glass carriages to their stomachs."

The beautifully written narrative is rich in humor. "Her family couldn't go anywhere without being stopped, having to talk to so and so, or get hemmed up into having iced tea and pound cake on somebody's porch." Ella packs a pair of braid hands, a wax copy of her mother's hands with spells to braid her favorite styles. "I won't have my baby so far away with her head looking a mess." Her mother's animal soulmate is a 12-foot alligator named Gumbo.

The narrative shifts between the action at Arcanum and an archvillain's daring escape from prison inside a deck of cards suspended in the middle of time. There are also Arcanum official pronouncements (including the "Conjure edict," granting Conjure folk citizenship and ending the "conjure codes") and Starpost correspondence. Sprinkled throughout are homages to fellow children's authors including Laura Ruby and Anne Ursu.

Clayton, chief operating officer of We Need Diverse Books, offers marvelous world building, memorable characters and a thrilling plot involving a terrifying villain in this extraordinary fantasy strengthened by its realistic backdrop of racial oppression and discrimination.

In this haunting passage, Ella's godmother tries to calm her fears about an anonymous letter suggesting she has "bad light" inside her. "They try to label us. Try to make us ashamed. When we were enslaved, our talents and skill adapted under brutal torture and after freedom, there was more terror. Enduring that leaves a mark. Conjure is a bittersweet cross between rage and hope, but yet still full of love. ... A bruised fruit is still sweet, baby."

PICTURE BOOK

Hot Dog by Doug Salati; Alfred A. Knopf. Books for Young Readers ($17.99) Ages 4 to 8.

...

A dachsund drooping in the summer heat and crowded sidewalks of the big city forces his owner to find him relief in this utterly charming picture book celebrating life from gifted author-illustrator Doug Salati.

His colorful, droll, wonderfully detailed illustrations bring to life the city in summer as his well-chosen words document a dog's perspective: "city summer,/ steamy sidewalks,. concrete crumbles,/ sirens screech,/ so hot,/ can't sit or sniff/or wait/crowds close in/too close/too loud/too much!" (Particularly funny is the illustration of the dog coming to a dead stop in the middle of an intersection as traffic honks and its owner bargains with him.) The beach scenes capture pure joy. Also marvelous are a scene on the crowded subway returning home, a shared dinner in the apartment and a nighttime illustration of city dwellers cooling off after sunset.

Jean Westmoore

