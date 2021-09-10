Books in Brief: The List of Unspeakable Fears, Curses, Have You Seen Gordon?

CHILDREN'S
The List of Unspeakable Fears by J. Kasper Kramer; Atheneum Books for Young Readers, 288 pages ($17.99) Age 8 to 12. (Sept. 14 publication)
This excellent work of historical fiction, of a girl learning to face her fears, is set in 1910 in the richly atmospheric backdrop of North Brother Island, an island off New York City in the East River where patients with smallpox, tuberculosis and other infectious diseases were quarantined.
11-year-old Essie O'Neill has been almost paralyzed by what we now would recognize as anxiety disorder since her father's death a few years before. (At her mother's suggestion, Essie keeps "a list of unspeakable fears," which includes cats and electric lights.) We first meet her traveling with her mother on the ferry to North Brother Island where her mother's new husband, Dr. Alwin Blackcreek, a German immigrant, is the director of the hospital.
Essie, always upset by change, is terrified of her stepfather and convinced he must have had something to do with the recent disappearances of three nurses from the island. When Essie's mother, a nurse, volunteers to help at the hospital, Essie becomes even more frantic, terrified that her mother will catch an illness and die.
Meanwhile, her best friend back in New York is a fan of cheap murder mysteries and eagerly supports Essie's wild theories and her efforts to investigate her stepfather.
During a ramble on the beach Essie meets the island's most famous patient, "Typhoid Mary" Mallon, who is happy to encourage her suspicions about the doctor who is keeping her quarantined.
Kramer's narrative offers a terrifying portrayal of the realities of anxiety disorder, taking the reader inside Essie's head, experiencing her fears, her nightmares, her terror at seeing a dead patient and finding a skull on the beach, her frustration that no one takes her seriously. (The author at the end notes that she suffers from anxiety disorder.)
Along with its backdrop of the hardships of the immigrant experience in the early 20th century, the novel casts a spotlight on a little-known tragedy. The General Slocum, a steamship, was carrying mostly German immigrants to a church picnic on June 15, 1904, when it caught fire in the East River, killing more than 1,000 people, mostly women and children.
YOUNG ADULT
Curses by Lish McBride; G.P. Putnam's Sons, 426 pages ($18.99) Ages 12 and up.
Lish McBride, author of Young Adult titles "Hold Me Closer, Necromancer" and "Pyromantic," features a female Beast in this clever, hilarious take on "Beauty and the Beast."
At her betrothal ball, Merit Cravan runs afoul of a fairy godling who turns her into a beast, a curse that can only be broken if she weds someone of her mother's choosing – or finds someone to love her – by her 18th birthday. The tincture of a certain plant restores her for a time to human form but she eventually loses part of herself with each transformation.
19-year-old Tevin DuMont, a handsome lad with a fairy gift of charm, hails from a family of con artists but will do anything to protect his younger brother and sister from their horrible parents' risk-taking. When his mother crosses the Cravans with her theft of a flower, she volunteers Tevin to pay off her debt.
McBride offers amusing details of Merit dealing with her Beast form: "Merit ignored the comment, using her tail to grasp the handle of the silver coffeepot so she could pour Ellery a fresh cup, freeing her hands to make herself a cup of tea at the same time. The curse had many downsides - delicate china teapots and dishes were hard to keep intact. She was a nightmare to keep clothed. Her claws caught on silk finery, and whether her mother liked it or not, allowances had to be made for her tail."
McBride's narrative is rollicking fun, offering suspense, romance, a vividly described world of fairies and mages and con artists, a dastardly villain and such inspired touches as a suitor turned into an ostrich.
PICTURE BOOK
Have you seen Gordon? by Adam Jay Epstein, illustrated by Ruth Chan; Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers ($17.99) Sept. 28 publication.
Adam Jay Epstein offers food for thought in this hilarious spoof of the classic "where's Waldo" picture book idea, featuring the fun, colorful, busy illustrations of Ruth Chan, of a cityscape, a crowded beach, a passing train, an amusement park, a parade, a ski slope. Gordon refuses to hide ("I'm proud of who I am. From now on, I want to stand out.") as the frustrated narrator struggles to find someone to cooperate.
Jean Westmoore