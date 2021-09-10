Books in Brief: The List of Unspeakable Fears, Curses, Have You Seen Gordon?

19-year-old Tevin DuMont, a handsome lad with a fairy gift of charm, hails from a family of con artists but will do anything to protect his younger brother and sister from their horrible parents' risk-taking. When his mother crosses the Cravans with her theft of a flower, she volunteers Tevin to pay off her debt.

McBride offers amusing details of Merit dealing with her Beast form: "Merit ignored the comment, using her tail to grasp the handle of the silver coffeepot so she could pour Ellery a fresh cup, freeing her hands to make herself a cup of tea at the same time. The curse had many downsides - delicate china teapots and dishes were hard to keep intact. She was a nightmare to keep clothed. Her claws caught on silk finery, and whether her mother liked it or not, allowances had to be made for her tail."

McBride's narrative is rollicking fun, offering suspense, romance, a vividly described world of fairies and mages and con artists, a dastardly villain and such inspired touches as a suitor turned into an ostrich.

PICTURE BOOK

Have you seen Gordon? by Adam Jay Epstein, illustrated by Ruth Chan; Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers ($17.99) Sept. 28 publication.

Adam Jay Epstein offers food for thought in this hilarious spoof of the classic "where's Waldo" picture book idea, featuring the fun, colorful, busy illustrations of Ruth Chan, of a cityscape, a crowded beach, a passing train, an amusement park, a parade, a ski slope. Gordon refuses to hide ("I'm proud of who I am. From now on, I want to stand out.") as the frustrated narrator struggles to find someone to cooperate.

