Books in Brief: The Insiders, Egg Marks the Spot, The Woods Are Always Watching

CHILDREN'S
The Insiders by Mark Oshiro; HarperCollins, 384 pages ($16.99) Ages 8 to 12.
Mark Oshiro, author of YA novels "Anger Is a Gift" and "Each of Us a Desert," must surely be a contender for the Newbery Medal with this brilliant, heartfelt novel of middle school hell and a safe space – in the form of a magically appearing room – that allows a gay 12-year-old boy to connect with other suffering adolescents, allowing them to help each other and giving them the courage to stand up for what they need most.
Theater kid Hector Munoz had close friends and was happy at his school in San Francisco but hopes for the best when his family moves to a nondescript suburb where his mother gets a teaching job.
Not only does the new school not have a drama department, Hector immediately draws the attention of Mike, the school bully, who taunts him about being gay, and with his two sidekicks, chases and harasses Hector, in one instance dumping garbage on him.
While running away from Mike and his minions, Hector finds refuge in what appears to be a janitor's closet, only to discover that the room will give him what he needs (a nap, a refreshing drink) and appear whenever he needs it. Then two other students – from South Carolina and Arizona – show up in Hector's refuge. Juliana Chin is facing discrimination from a homophobic principal; Sal Campo is distraught that the school library is being demolished.
Oshiro offers a harrowing depiction of the toll of bullying, as Hector feels he is losing himself and becoming someone else, withdrawing from his family and friends and toning down his flamboyant fashion sense. Shame keeps him from sharing what is happening with his old friends, his loving parents and his perceptive grandmother. His attempt to get help from an adult at school goes nowhere; Ms. Heath is a stand-in for every school staffer who looked the other way when a kid needed help (or discouraged kids by telling them they weren't smart enough to go after their dreams).
In the book's perfect ending, Hector uses his theater smarts to save himself.
CHILDREN'S
Egg Marks the Spot, a Skunk and Badger story by Amy Timberlake, pictures by Jon Klassen; Algonquin Young Readers, 149 pages ($18.95) Ages 8 to 12.
Amy Timberlake takes an entertaining detour into "Jurassic Park" territory in her second adventure of Skunk and Badger, the Odd Couple roommates introduced in last year's amusing and heartwarming debut.
The two have settled into a pattern of living together, Badger retreating to the attic to do his important Rock Work, Skunk cooking up delicious dishes and making a mess in the kitchen. Skunk is indignant when Mr. G. Hedgehog announces his plans to steal the New Yak Times Sunday Book Review section the moment it lands on Skunk's doorstep. Badger has been stewing for years over the Spider Eye Agate his shifty cousin Fisher has stolen, a rock that should be displayed under the letter A in his alphabetized Wall of Rocks in the attic.
To forget their troubles, the two friends head off on a rock-finding expedition, only to land in more trouble.
Young readers may be intrigued by Badger's reverence for rocks: "Under each light a specimen shone - the exceptional, the one-of-a-kind, the rare and unrivaled. The copper shimmered. The mica sparked. The labradorite pulsed with color like some translucent deep-sea fish."
"Skunk and Badger" are lovely books, beautifully written, often laugh-out-loud funny, a winning combination of science and whimsy, with wondrous, droll, sepia-shaded ink illustrations by Caldecott Medalist Jon Klassen.
YOUNG ADULT
The Woods Are Always Watching by Stephanie Perkins; Dutton Books for Young Readers, 240 pages ($17.99) Ages 14 and up.
Best-selling author Stephanie Perkins (whose "There's Someone Inside Your House" comes to Netflix Oct. 6) offers a riveting thriller of two best friends who run into more than they bargained for during a camping trip in the Pisgah National Forest in North Carolina.
Neena and Josie are working their shifts at the local Kmart in Asheville, N.C., when they come up with a spur of the moment plan to take a three-day camping trip before Neena heads off to college in California. While Josie's older brother is an experienced camper and lends them his gear and advice about a route, Nina is a complete novice and the two immediately find themselves in trouble, barely able to lift their backpacks out of the car, barely able to stagger to the first campsite.
Against the vividly described backdrop of dense forest and mountain, Perkins expertly ratchets up the tension between the two friends over the extreme physical discomfort of unprepared amateurs camping in the wilderness, the survival situation amplifying the discord between them over their sharply different financial status and family circumstances. The two are barely speaking to each other when Josie falls into a sinkhole, and Neena sets out alone to go for help. Then two serial killers emerge from the shadows. Willingly suspend your disbelief, and you will be mightily entertained.
Jean Westmoore