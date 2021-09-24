Books in Brief: The Insiders, Egg Marks the Spot, The Woods Are Always Watching

CHILDREN'S

The Insiders by Mark Oshiro; HarperCollins, 384 pages ($16.99) Ages 8 to 12.

Mark Oshiro, author of YA novels "Anger Is a Gift" and "Each of Us a Desert," must surely be a contender for the Newbery Medal with this brilliant, heartfelt novel of middle school hell and a safe space – in the form of a magically appearing room – that allows a gay 12-year-old boy to connect with other suffering adolescents, allowing them to help each other and giving them the courage to stand up for what they need most.

Theater kid Hector Munoz had close friends and was happy at his school in San Francisco but hopes for the best when his family moves to a nondescript suburb where his mother gets a teaching job.

Not only does the new school not have a drama department, Hector immediately draws the attention of Mike, the school bully, who taunts him about being gay, and with his two sidekicks, chases and harasses Hector, in one instance dumping garbage on him.