CHILDREN'S

The Grace of Wild Things by Heather Fawcett; Balzer + Bray, 368 pages ($) Age 8 to 12.

Canadian author Heather Fawcett distills the lovely essence of Lucy Maud Montgomery's beloved "Anne of Green Gables" into this charming, original fantasy for middle-grade readers set on Prince Edward Island.

Imaginative, loquacious, poetry-loving Grace Greene, whose parents were lost at sea, has fled the Rose & Ivy Home for Unwarded Children in Charlottetown when she finds herself in a witch's cottage, about to be baked in the oven. But 12-year-old Grace herself has a talent for magic, and the witch promises to take her on as an apprentice if she can complete all 100 spells in her spell book. If Grace fails, she will have to give up her magic to the witch.

While Grace does not approve of the witch's dark inclinations (stealing teeth and dreams and baking people in the oven), she slowly wins the old woman over with her high spirits, her kindness and her talent for magic. Grace tells her teacher: "Oh, I adore poetry. Though I don't really care for Shakespeare. He's a bit of a show-off, isn't he? All those big long speeches and his 'betwixt' this and his 'wherefore art' that. A person could go cross-eyed with confusion reading poetry like that."

There is a fairy prince named Rum, a best friend Sareena, a crow companion named Windweaver. Each chapter begins with a bird poem, by Wordsworth, Edgar Allan Poe, Christina Rossetti, Emily Dickinson, Edith Nesbit.

Nods to Montgomery's classic, including insults from elderly busybodies, are cleverly woven into the narrative. Mrs. Charity Crumley opines: "Taking in a poor, friendless orphan – and one with an ill look about her too. ... The plain ones are the hardest workers, mark my words." Grace breaks her slate on a classmate's head and is made to sit in a corner and write 200 hundred times: "I am a young lady, not a bull in a ring." There's an apology mentioning currant wine mistaken for raspberry cordial. And central to

Grace's story, as it was to Anne Shirley, is her joy at finally having a home.

YOUNG ADULT

I Will Find You Again by Sarah Lyu; Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers, 295 pages ($19.99) Age 14 and up.

When her former girlfriend goes missing, 17-year-old Chase Ohara is determined to find who is to blame in this riveting novel exploring trauma, obsession, grief and the pressure to succeed.

Chase and Lia Vestiano are two Asians in an overwhelmingly white, affluent high school on Long Island. Over-achiever Chase is equal parts Japanese, Vietnamese, Chinese and Taiwanese and at the top of her class, banking on getting into Stanford. Lia, who was adopted from Korea as a baby, is a "middling student" with no particular educational ambitions, whose affluent parents (her mother runs a popular TV cooking show) seem happy to give her anything she wants.

Sarah Lyu offers a mesmerizing tale with a stunning reveal, of friendship morphing into first love and cracked apart by betrayal, of the poisonous outcomes possible for adolescents floundering under the pressure of societal and parental expectations about what constitutes success in life.

CHILDREN'S

Finally Seen by Kelly Yang; Simon & Schuster, 292 pages ($17.99) Age 8 to 12.

...

Kelly Yang, author of the popular "Front Desk" books, offers a poignant novel of a girl leaving her native China to be reunited with her family after a long separation and struggling to adjust to life in the United States.

Five years after she was left behind with her grandmother in Beijing, 10-year-old Lina Gao is thrilled to finally be joining her parents and little sister in the U.S. But the reality of their circumstances is shocking: her father labors long hours for a miserly, cranky, xenophobic farmer; her mother has filled their rented apartment with the ingredients for her online bath bomb business, and the family struggles to pay the rent. When Lina starts school, she is ashamed of her lack of fluency in English. Then her talent for drawing incurs the wrath of a classmate.

Among the many issues Yang tackles here are the exploitation of immigrant labor, immigrants' struggle to make a living wage and pay for health care and obstacles on the path to citizenship. An incident in the book in which a classmate's mother seeks to ban the reading of a graphic novel with an Asian protagonist was inspired by an actual 2021 move to ban Yang's book "Front Desk" as divisive.

Yang moved with her family to the U.S. at age 6 and in an author's note recalls her own language struggles and the support from her ESL teacher.