Books in Brief: The Girl From the Sea, Instructions for Dancing, Accused, Hurricane

YOUNG ADULT

Instructions for Dancing by Nicola Yoon; Delacorte, 304 pages ($19.99) Ages 12 and up.

A girl who has given up on love changes her mind after falling for her ballroom dancing partner in this beautifully written, meltingly romantic heartbreaker of a novel from the Jamaican-American author of "The Sun Is Also a Star."

Since her parents' divorce, after her father cheated on her mother, high school senior Evie has soured on love. She is in the process of discarding her romance novels at a neighborhood library box when she meets a strange old woman who insists she take a worn paperback titled "Instructions for Dancing."

An address inside leads her to a dance studio, where she meets Xavier ("X"), handsome grandson of the elderly studio owners, and gets talked into participating in the LA Danceball ballroom dancing competition as a way to drum up business for the studio. Evie also discovers that she has acquired an unwelcome gift: if she sees a couple kissing, she will also see visions of how they met – and how their relationship will end, whether it's her sister or random strangers at the grocery. From this, Evie concludes: "Given enough time, all love stories turn into heartbreak stories."