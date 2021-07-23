Books in Brief: The Girl From the Sea, Instructions for Dancing, Accused, Hurricane

GRAPHIC NOVEL
The Girl From the Sea by Molly Knox Ostertag; Graphix/Scholastic, 256 pages ($24.99, $12.99 paperback) Ages 12 and up.
This beguiling graphic novel, an inventive spin on the Selkie legend and set on Wilneff Island off Nova Scotia, comes from the author-illustrator of the acclaimed graphic novel "Witch Boy" trilogy.
15-year-old Morgan Kwon can't wait to finish high school and get away from the island where she lives with her newly divorced mother and her explosive younger brother. She has a secret she is afraid to share with them or with her closest friends: she is gay and longs to kiss a girl.
Then she falls off the rocky bluffs into the ocean and is saved from drowning by Keltie, a seal. Their kiss turns Keltie into human form, meaning she can follow Morgan around, inviting unwelcome questions about both of them. Meanwhile a wealthy couple is preparing to launch Harbor Cruises that will pass directly by the seal rookery, endangering the baby seals – and angering Keltie.
Ostertag's vivid drawings bring to life her characters and the island setting. She includes text messages between Morgan and her friends, an effective way to demonstrate how good Morgan is at hiding what's really going on with her. This is a lovely, bittersweet, coming-of-age tale, beautifully melding the Selkie legend with a thoughtful exploration of family and friendship and first love and the risks and rewards involved in showing the people you care about who you truly are.
YOUNG ADULT
Instructions for Dancing by Nicola Yoon; Delacorte, 304 pages ($19.99) Ages 12 and up.
A girl who has given up on love changes her mind after falling for her ballroom dancing partner in this beautifully written, meltingly romantic heartbreaker of a novel from the Jamaican-American author of "The Sun Is Also a Star."
Since her parents' divorce, after her father cheated on her mother, high school senior Evie has soured on love. She is in the process of discarding her romance novels at a neighborhood library box when she meets a strange old woman who insists she take a worn paperback titled "Instructions for Dancing."
An address inside leads her to a dance studio, where she meets Xavier ("X"), handsome grandson of the elderly studio owners, and gets talked into participating in the LA Danceball ballroom dancing competition as a way to drum up business for the studio. Evie also discovers that she has acquired an unwelcome gift: if she sees a couple kissing, she will also see visions of how they met – and how their relationship will end, whether it's her sister or random strangers at the grocery. From this, Evie concludes: "Given enough time, all love stories turn into heartbreak stories."
Evie makes for a colorful narrator: as her friend Martin describes the plot of the movie "Big" to her, she notes he is wearing "a ten-thousand-year-old tweed blazer with elbow patches." Evie's first meeting with Fiona "Fifi" Karapova, the fierce dance instructor at the studio: "white and tiny with severely cut jet-black bangs - stomps down the hallway toward me." Evie also refers to Fifi as "exploding firecracker woman." As Evie and X learn the dance routines and get to know each other, they fall in love and Evie reconciles with her father.
Yoon offers smart, funny dialogue, appealing characters and an irresistible love story.
NONFICTION
Accused, My Story of Injustice by Adama Bah; Hurricane, My Story of Resilience by Salvador Gomez-Colon; Norton Young Readers, 112 pages ($16.95 hardcover) Ages 9 to 12. (Aug. 3 publication)
...
"Accused" and "Hurricane" are the first two books in a new "I, Witness" series written by youth activists and edited by Dave Egggers, Amanda Uhle (publisher of McSweeney's), writer-editor Zoe Ruiz and Zinab Nasrai of Danish nonprofit writing website Ordskaelv.
Adama Bah has a heart-rending story to tell in "Accused," of her wrongful arrest and detention at the age of 16, one of thousands of Muslims falsely accused and imprisoned in the so-called "War on Terror" after the Sept. 11th attacks in 2001.
Adama moved with her family to East Harlem from Guinea when she was young and was attending a Muslim boarding school in Buffalo at the time of the Sept. 11th attacks; the flight home was her first experience of overt hostility over her traditional garb. In 2005, when she was 16, she and her father were arrested. She was handcuffed and subjected to humiliating strip searches, accused of being a suspected suicide bomber. Her descriptions of the extensive and frightening interrogations, the humiliations of the detention center, the raid on her family's apartment (agents screaming at her mother, who did not speak English, "We're going to deport you and your whole family") are illuminating and important for young readers to know about.
In "Hurricane," readers learn of 15-year-old Salvador Gomez-Colon and his ingenious idea for helping his countrymen after Hurricane Maria devastated Puerto Rico in 2017. With the nation's power grid out, he raised money to buy solar-powered lamps and hand-powered washing machines to assist hurricane victims.
Two more "I, Witness" books are planned for release next year.
Jean Westmoore