Books in Brief: The Genius Under the Table, How to Find What You're Not Looking For

CHILDREN'S

The Genius Under the Table: Growing Up Behind the Iron Curtain by Eugene Yelchin; Candlewick Press, 201 pages ($16.99) Ages 10 to 15.

...

With the same deadpan, comic style he used to great effect in 2011 children's novel "Breaking Stalin's Nose," author-illustrator Eugene Yelchin offers a poignant memoir of growing up in the Soviet Union, with his brother, parents and grandmother crowded into one room of a communal apartment in Leningrad.

Yevgeny (the Russian form of Eugene) Yelchin was born in 1956, three years after the death of Josef Stalin, and he begins his tale with the family visiting Moscow for his older brother's figure skating competition and waiting in line at Lenin's Tomb, when American tourists butt in line.

"The Americans' clothes were in vibrant colors I did not know existed. They did not fit in Red Square at all. The square may be called Red, but it is black and white in the winter. Most citizens in line were also dressed in black and white. Other colors were brown, army green, navy blue, and the red of our country's banner, flapping above the mausoleum. They were the colors of the Soviet rainbow."