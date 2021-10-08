Books in Brief: The Genius Under the Table, How to Find What You're Not Looking For

CHILDREN'S
The Genius Under the Table: Growing Up Behind the Iron Curtain by Eugene Yelchin; Candlewick Press, 201 pages ($16.99) Ages 10 to 15.
...
With the same deadpan, comic style he used to great effect in 2011 children's novel "Breaking Stalin's Nose," author-illustrator Eugene Yelchin offers a poignant memoir of growing up in the Soviet Union, with his brother, parents and grandmother crowded into one room of a communal apartment in Leningrad.
Yevgeny (the Russian form of Eugene) Yelchin was born in 1956, three years after the death of Josef Stalin, and he begins his tale with the family visiting Moscow for his older brother's figure skating competition and waiting in line at Lenin's Tomb, when American tourists butt in line.
"The Americans' clothes were in vibrant colors I did not know existed. They did not fit in Red Square at all. The square may be called Red, but it is black and white in the winter. Most citizens in line were also dressed in black and white. Other colors were brown, army green, navy blue, and the red of our country's banner, flapping above the mausoleum. They were the colors of the Soviet rainbow."
Young Yevgeny lacks the athletic talent of his brother and feels like a disappointment to his parents, in a world where only talent makes you free to live a better life, to travel, to have a private apartment, a car. His father is a "tight-lipped Communist" who is passionate about poetry; his mother works at the Vaganova Ballet Academy, the academy where Mikhail Baryshnikov studied. There's a marvelous scene of Yevgeny and his mother watching Baryshnikov from the wings at the Kirov, shortly before his defection to the West.
Yevgeny's matter-of-fact narrative makes clear the frightening political climate of the post-Stalin years. Every communal apartment has an informer; "Blinov" is a sinister figure listening behind the hallway door. The Yelchins are subjected to constant anti-Semitic slurs from neighbors and schoolyard bullies, spurred by propaganda from state radio. The photo of his grandfather has been cut out of the family album, and no one will tell Yevgeny why, or why his mother was not permitted to become a ballerina.
Yelchin includes marvelous, colorful details of life in Cold War Russia: listening to forbidden rock music, copied and circulated on X-ray pictures called "bones", a teacher's rejection of any originality in an art assignment to sketch a boring plaster cube, the long line waiting in frigid weather for a book of Osip Mandelstahm's poetry.
Yelchin's expressive sketches appear on nearly every page, portraits of family members, bundled-up citizens waiting in line at Lenin's tomb, his brother on skates hitching rides behind trucks, Yevgeny serving as the barbell for his brother's weightlifting regimen, Baryshnikov soaring through the air at the Kirov, a bald Russian in the public bath sporting a massive Stalin tattoo. One particularly wonderful drawing from above shows the family sleeping in their crowded room, Victor balanced on three chairs, and Yevgeny invisible under the dining room table, where every night he would steal his father's pencil and sketch on the underside of the table.
CHILDREN'S
How to Find What You're Not Looking for by Veera Hiranandani; Kokila, 384 pages ($17.99) Ages 10 to 14.
...
Veera Hiranandani, author of Newbery Honor book "The Night Diary" about the partition of India, again plumbs her family history for inspiration in this compelling coming-of-age novel of a Jewish girl in a small town in Connecticut dealing with her parents' rejection of her older sister after her marriage at 18 to an Indian American college student. (The author's mother is Jewish-American, her father is from a Hindu family in India.)
The novel takes place in 1967-'68, against the turbulent backdrop of the civil rights movement, the Vietnam War, the assassination of Martin Luther King Jr. and the Supreme Court decision upholding interracial couple's right to marry. The Beatles, the Doors, the Rolling Stones provide the soundtrack.
12-year-old Ariel Goldberg adores her older sister Leah, a ballet student and academic standout who introduces her to rock music and helps her with her homework and her hair. When Leah falls in love with Raj, her parents reject him because he is of a different race and isn't Jewish. After Leah elopes, Ariel is left alone to work at her parents' bakery and deal on her own with a classmate's bullying and her academic problems at school. Her parents refuse to show her Leah's letters or give her Leah's address in Manhattan, and Ariel believes Leah has given up on her.
Hiranandani offers a poignant exploration of a girl struggling to make sense of the world, both of the injustices and terrible events in the wider world and the mistakes she sees adults making all around her. She finds her voice in poetry, thanks to a sympathetic teacher who encourages her to find ways to overcome her dysgraphia, a learning disability that makes handwriting very difficult.
Jean Westmoore