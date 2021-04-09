Books in Brief: The Firekeeper's Daughter, The Gilded Girl

YOUNG ADULT
The Firekeeper's Daughter by Angeline Boulley; Henry Holt Books for Young Readers, 396 pages ($18.99) Ages 14 to 18.
Angeline Boulley spent 10 years crafting this outstanding debut novel, an explosive mix of thriller, romance and coming of age tale set on Michigan's Upper Peninsula against the charged political backdrop of white privilege and the legacy of reservations, boarding schools and other injustices experienced by Native Americans.
18-year-old Daunis Fontaine has always felt caught between two worlds, as the daughter of a woman from a wealthy white family and an Ojibwe man who was killed in a logging accident when she was 7 years old. Nearly 6 feet tall and a gifted athlete, Daunis plays on her half-brother Levi's hockey team. Her plan is to leave her home in Sault Ste. Marie to attend the University of Michigan in hopes of becoming a doctor, but she defers her plans after her beloved Uncle David dies and her maternal grandmother suffers a stroke.
When fresh tragedy strikes, Daunis discovers a particularly deadly form of meth is being sold on the reservation and she becomes key in the investigation into who might be behind it. Along the way she falls for a handsome newcomer on her brother's hockey team, who is not what he seems.
Daunis narrates the novel, set in the early 2000s when meth production was exploding, tribes were flush with cash from casinos and official enrollment in a tribe meant being eligible for cash payouts.
Ojibwe traditions and reverence for the Earth are woven into the narrative, as in this passage where Daunis muses on the poisoned landfill site she is searching for evidence of meth production: "These birch trees, with their scars of fungus resembling burnt charcoal, will never be harvested for the medicine within the Chaga. The black ash trees will never be pounded with a mallet to loosen the layers that hold a story for every year. No one will split their bark into thin strips, soaking some in berry-or flower-dyed water, before weaving the black ash into exquisite baskets. Instead, these trees absorb contaminated groundwater and breathe virulent fumes."
Brainy, brave Daunis is a marvelous character, marshaling all her considerable skills for an investigation that grows ever more dangerous while at the same time dealing with her grandmother's illness, the death of a friend, her misgivings about her role in the investigation of her native community and a violent incident that drives home the second-class status of native peoples.
The striking cover art is by Ojibwe artist Rich Deas
The author, an enrolled member of the Sault Ste. Marie Tribe of Chippewa Indians, offers an expertly paced thriller, a well-crafted plot full of surprises, memorable characters, a fascinating setting on the Canadian border and a nuanced exploration of a young woman's struggle with her cultural identity. Angeline Boulley is a talent to watch.
CHILDREN'S
The Gilded Girl by Alyssa Colman; Farrar Straus Giroux, 350 pages ($16.99) Ages 8 to 12.
This entertaining fantasy offers a clever twist on Frances Hodgson Burnett's "A Little Princess," set in an alternate history 1906 New York City, in a world where all children have the potential to do magic, but only the wealthy are permitted to use it.
The novel is told from alternating perspectives of Emma, a wealthy new student at an elite magical education boarding school, and Izzy, a servant sent from an orphanage to work at the school.
Emma, the introverted only child of a wealthy "Magitect" (architect), is desperately hoping to learn magic since she is the right age to "Kindle," or learn control of her magic, but she isn't very good at it. (Kindling involves fire, flames shooting out of fingertips and painful burns can result.) Miss Posterity, the horrible headmistress, is delighted to have such a wealthy student enrolled at her school; Emma finds that showering gifts on her classmates will win her friends even as she secretly doubts her own magical potential.
Meanwhile, Izzy has her own reasons for desperately wanting to learn the secrets of a magic education even though the law dictates that her magic must be snuffed. When disaster strikes and Emma is banished to the attic, the girls join forces.
In addition to the clever idea of Kindling, imaginative touches include the ability to create illusions, of a back garden that isn't really there, for example, and the use of "Blandings" in the kitchen, purposely serving wretched food to the girls who must use magic to transform it into something palatable. There's a delightfully Dickensian feel to the depiction of the working class folk living in wretched conditions and denied use of their magic.
Jean Westmoore