Books in Brief: The Firekeeper's Daughter, The Gilded Girl

Daunis narrates the novel, set in the early 2000s when meth production was exploding, tribes were flush with cash from casinos and official enrollment in a tribe meant being eligible for cash payouts.

Ojibwe traditions and reverence for the Earth are woven into the narrative, as in this passage where Daunis muses on the poisoned landfill site she is searching for evidence of meth production: "These birch trees, with their scars of fungus resembling burnt charcoal, will never be harvested for the medicine within the Chaga. The black ash trees will never be pounded with a mallet to loosen the layers that hold a story for every year. No one will split their bark into thin strips, soaking some in berry-or flower-dyed water, before weaving the black ash into exquisite baskets. Instead, these trees absorb contaminated groundwater and breathe virulent fumes."

Brainy, brave Daunis is a marvelous character, marshaling all her considerable skills for an investigation that grows ever more dangerous while at the same time dealing with her grandmother's illness, the death of a friend, her misgivings about her role in the investigation of her native community and a violent incident that drives home the second-class status of native peoples.

The striking cover art is by Ojibwe artist Rich Deas