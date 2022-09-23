Books in Brief: The Epic Story of Every Living Thing; Oh, Sal; Rick, the Rock of Room 214

YOUNG ADULT

The Epic Story of Every Living Thing by Deb Caletti; Labyrinth Road, 416 pages ($21.99) Ages 14 to 17.

An anxious, obsessive 17-year-old girl comes into her own in this big-hearted, beautiful coming-of-age novel with much to say about life, love and being at home in the universe.

Harper Proulx is the only child of an overbearing single mother; all she knows of her father is that he was an anonymous sperm donor. Her mother is a control freak, keeping a tight leash on Harper, obsessing over every danger (a situation worsened by the pandemic), discouraging her from learning to drive, following a spartan diet, closely monitoring her grades and assignments, "improving" her homework. Melissa even participates in Harper's active online life, commenting on her Instagram posts and texting her friends. (An excerpt: "Of course Harper hasn't overslept. She's never overslept in her life. It would be so awesome to be the wayward delinquent her mother worries she is.")

Harper is obsessed with Instagram and has thousands of followers, daily posting selfies she carefully edits and filters to make herself look more daring than she really is. When a boy named Dario contacts her via Instagram to say that she looks exactly like him, they arrange to meet and discover they were fathered by the same sperm donor. And they have multiple other half-siblings.

Over her mother's fierce objections, Harper and three newfound siblings head off to Hawaii to track down their father, an experience that will have life-changing consequences for all of them. Caletti explores the contrast between Harper's online life and her obsessive relationship with her iPhone and the sweet, scary reality of being fully present with people and doing daring things she would never have considered before.

As an interesting feminist counterpoint, each chapter begins with the journal entries of the 19-year-old wife of a sea captain chronicling their dangerous voyage facing disease, hunger and storms.

Deb Caletti was a finalist for the National Book Award for "Honey, Baby, Sweetheart."

CHAPTER BOOK

Oh, Sal by Kevin Henkes; Greenwillow Books, 144 pages ($16.99) Ages 7 to 12.

Acclaimed author-illustrator Kevin Henkes returns to the Miller family in this sweetly humorous and perceptive stand-alone novel, this time told from the point of view of 4-year-old Sal, who is having trouble adjusting to a newborn baby in the house. (Her older brother's perspective was featured in the marvelous other two Miller novels, "The Year of Billy Miller" and "Billy Miller Makes a Wish.")

The action takes place over about 24 hours. It's New Year's Day, and Sal has just discovered that she has lost her favorite underpants from a set of days-of-the-week flowered underwear she got from Santa for Christmas: The orange ones with Poppy written on them. ("Sal imagined that it was Santa's elves who had made the underwear. She pictured the elves – little tiny people stitching the flower names on the underpants with glittery thread, thin, thin, icicle finger moving so fast you could barely see them.") Sal is also upset that her uncle, who flew in to meet the new baby, keeps calling her Salamander, a nickname she hates. And her mother is busy with the baby.

Henkes understands the deep thoughts and worries of children in even the happiest of families, how what seem like small matters to adults loom large in a child's mind: "She sighed so deeply she thought she might faint. It is so hard to be me, thought Sal."

This charming tale for beginning readers features black and white illustrations by the author.

PICTURE BOOK

Rick, the Rock of Room 214 by Julie Falatko, illustrated by Ruth Chan; Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers, $18.99, Ages 4 to 8.

A rock in a "Nature Finds" display in a classroom yearns for adventure after hearing the teacher talk about rocks ("rocks ... hold up the world") in this inspired, hilarious picture book collaboration between writer Julie Falatko and illustrator Ruth Chan.

Chan's droll illustrations imbue bug-eyed, smiling Rick the Rock and the other "Nature Finds" – an acorn, a clump of moss and a piece of bark – with personality. Bark, a worried expression on his face, tries to set Rick straight: "Our job is to sit here, on this shelf." But after making his escape by falling off the shelf into a backpack and experiencing the outdoors, disappointment awaits. Rick asks his fellow rocks, "When do we explode out of volcanoes?" The answer? "No one explodes here. We already exploded. Other times. We're done with that now."