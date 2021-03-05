Books in Brief: The Elephant in the Room, Starfish

The bullying Ellie experiences makes for excruciating reading: she is tortured and mocked in gym class during games of dodge ball and tug of war. She ends up injured after a particularly nasty prank in math class. Total strangers, from elderly women to little boys, seem to think she is fair game for their nasty comments. Worst of all is the bullying at home, the cruelty of her older sister and brother and especially her mother, who posts articles about weight loss on the fridge, monitors what she eats, yells at her for snacking, goes through her trash and pressures her to see a doctor about bariatric surgery even though she is only 12 years old. Her father, a psychiatrist, is her only ally but even he seems blind or powerless to stop the harm other family members are doing to her. Finally he takes her to see a therapist who is able to show Ellie that she can stick up for herself and be her own person, that she does not have to live by "Fat Girl Rules."