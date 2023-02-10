YOUNG ADULT

The Davenports Book 1, Krystal Marquis; Dial Books, 384 pages ($19.99). Age 12 and up.

...

Debut author Krystal Marquis explores a fascinating period of U.S. history as her backdrop for this enthralling novel set in Chicago and inspired by the true story of the founders of the first African-American car company.

The novel, first of a planned series, is set in 1910. It opens with young Olivia Davenport browsing expensive fabrics – yellow silk and beaded lace – at Marshall Field's Department Store when a white shop attendant mistakes her for a servant because of the color of her skin.

Marquis paints a vibrant portrait of early 20th century Chicago, the small circle of the Black elite and their efforts to strengthen their business and political clout. William Davenport, who escaped from slavery, is the wealthy owner of a luxury horse carriage business. His teenage children, Olivia, Helen and John, have grown up in Freeport Manor, a sprawling estate at the edge of one of Chicago's most elite neighborhoods. (Olivia eventually learns the grounds are so large "because no one wanted to buy property that bordered a Black family's estate.")

Olivia has made her debut in society and her parents are pressuring her to make a good match, unaware that she has her eye on a charismatic Black activist who is traveling the country. Meanwhile, her best friend, Ruby Tremaine, is under pressure to marry money as her parents are selling off valuables to finance her father's campaign for mayor of Chicago. John Davenport is trying unsuccessfully to persuade his father to move into the automotive business. Rebellious Helen prefers working as a mechanic to dressing up for tea or a ball. Amy Rose, who grew up with the Davenport children and now serves as their maid, dreams of opening a hair salon to serve Black customers. The novel rotates between their perspectives as Marquis artfully weaves a complex web of the various romances – and deceptions – into a very compelling yarn.

The reality of racism always threatens. Police attack a peaceful civil rights march. One character survived the 1908 Springfield Massacre, when a white mob attacked Black citizens, lynching and shooting them and burning their homes.

The romantic entanglements develop an interesting cascade of complications by the end, leaving the reader eagerly awaiting the next installment.

CHILDREN'S

Sincerely Sicily by Tamika Burgess HarperCollins, 283 pages ($17.99) Ages 8 to 12.

...

A 12-year-old girl uses her journal to explore her family's roots in Africa and Panama after confronting prejudice at school and in her own home in this engaging novel from debut author Tamika Burgess.

Her mother flat-irons her hair for Easter, Christmas Eve and school picture day, but 12-year-old Sicily Jordan has always been proud of both her braids and her fashion sense and is upset when she is separated from her friends to attend a newly constructed middle school with mandatory uniforms.

Her new classmates ask her "What are you?", questioning how she can be Black and from Panama. A white 8th grader bullies her about her hair and her name and tries to prevent her from joining the school's online magazine. And at home, her grandmother declares her braids make her look "so low-class and poor and ghetto." ("My heart feels like Abuela reached into my chest, crumpled it in her hand, and yanked it out of me.")

Burgess offers an empathetic exploration of Sicily's adolescent struggles at home including her very real anger at her grandmother and the challenges involved in attending a new school ("making friends seems like work").

Sicily resumes writing a journal (she stopped when her beloved grandfather died) as she struggles to come up with a topic for her admission application to the online magazine. The very informative diary entries, all ending with "Sincerely, Sicily," contain her discoveries about the history of Panama and her family's roots: her ancestors were stolen from Africa and taken to the Caribbean as slaves. As free people, they traveled to Panama for the dangerous, back-breaking work of digging the Panama Canal. And West Indians, labeled "silver employees," were paid less and barred from some areas, just as Blacks were in the Jim Crow South.