Books in Brief: The Counterclockwise Heart, A Comb of Wishes
Books in Brief: The Counterclockwise Heart, A Comb of Wishes

CHILDREN'S

The Counterclockwise Heart by Brian Farrey; Algonquin Books for Young Readers, 352 pages ($17.95). Ages 8 to 12.

A giant stone statue of a maiden appears overnight in the village of Somber End, seeming to signal something terrible is about to happen, at the start of this dazzling, epic fantasy. It's part fairy tale, part  political fable and part coming-of-age tale, offering wisdom about power, bravery, compassion and the urgency of questioning accepted truths.

The Empire of Rheinvelt is ruled by the Imperatrix Dagmar and her wife, the  Empress Sabine. Sabine discovers a baby cooing within the walls of the place in a strange bassinet "made of tarnished iron sprockets, old skeleton keys, twisted brass coils the width of a child's arm, and broken hammerheads.... as if cobbled together by someone who had no idea what a baby's bassinet should be." The dark-skinned boy has a working clock in his chest in place of a heart, and the name "Adolphus" is stitched into his blanket. Etched into the metal on the bottom of the bassinet are the words:

"When nights pass as hours the same/The end of time will start/A sacrifice is all that saves/The counterclockwise heart." The mystery behind these words, and the nature of the sacrifice, are not revealed until the end. 

The royal couple adopts Adolphus, making him the prince and heir to the throne. Sabine warns Adolphus to keep the clock in his chest a secret; after Dagmar dies, the clock begins to tick backward, making Adolphus fear for his life. Meanwhile, powerful magic users known as Hierophants who have fled the kingdom, dispatch 12-year-old Esme to Rheinvelt with instructions to kill  a sorceress known as the Nachtfrau. A greedy, power-hungry adviser – warped by his wretched childhood – has nefarious intentions.

Minnesota author Brian Farrey, author of "The Secret of Dreadwillow Carse,"  is a marvelous writer, creating a vivid landscape and concocting evocative  names: the Hexen Woods, the fearsome Hinterlands where wild beasts including the Leichleben threaten. He has written an entirely original, suspenseful tale full of surprising twists, with memorable protagonists who have survived trauma and who struggle to overcome their fears and prejudices. 

Birgit, the huntress, offers Adolphus a final lesson: "There are things you learn. And there are things you are told. Sometimes, they're the same. Sometimes, they're not. When they're the same, pay attention. When they're not, pay more attention."

CHILDREN'S

A Comb of Wishes by Lisa Stringfellow; QuillTree Books, 245 pages ($16.99) Ages 8 to 12.

This engaging novel of love and loss, set on the invented Caribbean island of St. Rita, reflects the West Indian heritage of author Lisa Stringfellow, whose father emigrated from Barbados to the U.S. in 1967. 

Mourning her mother's death in an accident months before, 12-year-old Kela finds comfort and a connection to her mother making sea glass jewelry. She is hunting on the beach for a rare orange piece of sea glass when a strange humming sound draws her into a protected coral cave where she finds an old box holding an ornate comb.

Kela knows it is illegal to take anything from the nature park, but she is convinced the comb must contain magic. In fact, the comb belongs to a mermaid named Ophidia who is angry about the theft of her property but agrees to grant Kela a wish in exchange for its return. 

Kela's only wish is to have her mother back, despite Ophidia's warning that such a wish will not have the outcome she desires. Meanwhile, the comb has come to the attention both of the authorities and treasure hunters. And Kela can't return the comb to Ophidia without getting her father, a dive shop owner, in big trouble.

This ode to the power of stories is a beguiling mix of realism and magic, with colorful descriptions of life for the locals on St. Rita and their folklore traditions. The author sometimes directly addresses the reader with the call and response of the traditional storyteller: "When I say Crick, you say Crack. The story is put on you" (meaning the listener must decide what the story means). She writes beautifully: "When the sun drowned in the warm waters, Ophidia would come on tides of shadow." The angry sea woman is an intimating presence, "tall and lithe" with ebony skin, dark locs, sharp alabaster teeth and "golden snake eyes." 

Stringfellow, a middle school teacher in Boston, Mass., notes in an afterword that even in her own classroom, "a curriculum audit revealed my lack of inclusion of voices of color" and that she hoped to create in this novel "a book that a 12-year-old me would have wanted to read."

Jean Westmoore

