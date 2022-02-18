Books in Brief: The Counterclockwise Heart, A Comb of Wishes

...

This engaging novel of love and loss, set on the invented Caribbean island of St. Rita, reflects the West Indian heritage of author Lisa Stringfellow, whose father emigrated from Barbados to the U.S. in 1967.

Mourning her mother's death in an accident months before, 12-year-old Kela finds comfort and a connection to her mother making sea glass jewelry. She is hunting on the beach for a rare orange piece of sea glass when a strange humming sound draws her into a protected coral cave where she finds an old box holding an ornate comb.

Kela knows it is illegal to take anything from the nature park, but she is convinced the comb must contain magic. In fact, the comb belongs to a mermaid named Ophidia who is angry about the theft of her property but agrees to grant Kela a wish in exchange for its return.

Kela's only wish is to have her mother back, despite Ophidia's warning that such a wish will not have the outcome she desires. Meanwhile, the comb has come to the attention both of the authorities and treasure hunters. And Kela can't return the comb to Ophidia without getting her father, a dive shop owner, in big trouble.